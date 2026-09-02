Puma Exploration Announces Trenching at McKenzie Gold Project to Define Drill Targets

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA,OTC:PUMXF) (OTCQB: PUMXF) ("Puma" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that mechanical trenching is underway at its McKenzie Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick. This fully funded program follows a summer campaign of prospecting, geological mapping, and high-resolution drone magnetic surveying across the property. It is designed to advance the best targets towards drilling.
Figure 1. Location of the McKenzie Gold Project within Puma's extensive land package
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At the RIM Gold Zone, Puma is expanding surface exposures around the mineralized vein system following its inaugural 2026 drilling program, which confirmed the continuation of gold mineralization at depth and along strike, with grades of 1.64 g/t Au over 7.75 m, 1.01 g/t Au over 10.40 m, and 0.35 g/t Au over 17.20 m (see July 21, 2026, News Release).
Recent trenching south of RIM has exposed additional quartz and extension veins, locally associated with oxidized sulphides (Figure 2).
Figure 2. Sample H103932 consists of brecciated quartz veins associated with oxidized sulphides.
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Trenching is also beginning at Grog Gold Zone and will progressively test priority targets generated from the 2026 prospecting, geological mapping, historical data and the newly completed magnetic survey. The objective is to define and prioritize the upcoming fall/winter drilling focused on RIM, Grog and at least one additional advanced target.
CURRENT TRENCHING PROGRAM
The current program is designed to extend known mineralized corridors and add more discoveries to the project pipeline at the two (2) more advanced gold zones - RIM and Grog (Figure 3). Puma is applying its tested systematic exploration method to better understand the exposed bedrock, veins, and fault geometries. Results from sampling, integrated with geological, geochemical, and magnetic datasets, together with the work completed by consulting structural geologist Scott Anderson, Ph.D., P.Geo., will help inform the second round of drilling at McKenzie.
RIM GOLD ZONE
Structural work at RIM indicates that gold-bearing quartz veins occur within a bedding-parallel shear system, accompanied by extension veins. The model suggests that higher-grade shoots may plunge shallowly towards the WSW. Current trenching is focused on extending the length and width of the mineralized corridor over a 200-metre extension on both sides of the current zone.
GROG GOLD ZONE
At Grog, previous trenching and structural mapping indicate that gold mineralization is associated with NW-oriented late brittle faults and quartz veining. Puma is using new magnetic data, LiDAR interpretation, and 2026 field observations to identify additional structures of this type and to prioritize trench locations before drilling. The current pits will be extended to better evaluate the strike potential of the mineralized system. Previous operators reported drill intersections of 0.45 g/t Au over 31.05 m, 0.32 g/t Au over 42.25 m, and 0.37 g/t Au over 13.00 m.
Figure 3. Location of current advanced work program.
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QUALIFIED PERSON
The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Dominique Gagné, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
ABOUT THE MCKENZIE GOLD PROJECT
Puma's 42,053 ha McKenzie Gold Project is easily accessible via paved highways and gravel roads. It lies just 7 km west of the Company's Williams Brook Project, which is optioned to Kinross Gold Corp. The project straddles the McKenzie Fault, a prominent regional structure associated with numerous occurrences of high-grade gold quartz veins, stockworks and breccias. Puma has confirmed two significant gold systems at McKenzie: the RIM Gold Vein and the Grog Area, approximately 30 km apart, and has identified more than 75 surface targets across the large land package, demonstrating the project's district-scale potential. Puma's fully funded 2026 surface exploration program at McKenzie was launched in May, with two (2) field crews deployed full-time to advance exploration.
ABOUT Puma Exploration
Puma Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on identifying and developing a pipeline of precious metals projects in New Brunswick, near Canada's renowned Bathurst Mining Camp.
Puma has a long history in northern New Brunswick and has developed a strong understanding of the region's geology and mineralized systems through a combination of traditional prospecting, trenching, geophysics, geochemistry and advanced exploration techniques.
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Visit www.explorationpuma.com for more information or contact:
Marcel Robillard, President and CEO.
(418) 750-8510; president@explorationpuma.com
Mia Boiridy, Head of Investor Relations and Director.
(250) 575-3305; mboiridy@explorationpuma.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Puma to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made, except as required by law. Puma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. The quarterly and annual reports, as well as the documents submitted to the securities administration, describe these risks and uncertainties.
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