Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the " Company " or " Puma ") is pleased to announce the anticipated timing and additional details regarding a previously announced distribution of common shares of Canadian Copper Inc. (" Canadian Copper ") (formerly Melius Metals Corp.).

More particularly, in connection with a reduction of its stated capital in an amount of $1.5M, which is based on a deemed price of CAD$0.25 per common share of Canadian Copper and was approved by the shareholders of the Company at a special meeting held on March 9, 2022 (see News Release dated March 10, 2022), the Company will:

  1. distribute a substantial portion of the 6,000,000 common shares of Canadian Copper that were previously issued to the Company (the " Distribution ") to all of its shareholders other than its beneficial shareholders who are residents of the United States (the " U.S. Shareholders ") and who will be of record as of June 17, 2022 (the " Record Date "); and

  2. pay in cash, in U.S. dollars, the amount otherwise payable to the U.S. Shareholders who will be of record as of the Record Date in connection with such reduction of stated capital (the " Cash Payment ").

Based on the 107,587,244 common shares of Puma that are issued and outstanding as of the date hereof and on an assumption that 7,000,000 common shares of Puma will be held by U.S. Shareholders as of the Record Date, each shareholder of Puma which is not a U.S. Shareholder would be entitled to receive approximately 0.0521 common share of Canadian Copper for each common shares of Puma held as of the Record Date (which is equivalent to one (1) common share of Canadian Copper for each tranche of approximately 19.178 common shares of Puma)

The final exchange ratio related to the Distribution, and the exact amount of the Cash Payment that will be payable to US Shareholders, will both be determined as soon as possible after the Record Date.

The Distribution and Cash Payment are scheduled to occur on or about June 30, 2022.

For more information, please contact Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma.

OPTION AGREEMENT UPDATE
All of the condition precedents under the option agreement with Canadian Copper (the " Option Agreement ") (see News Release dated July 6, 2021, November 11, 2021 and February 14, 2022) have now been satisfied. The transactions with Canadian Copper pursuant to the Option Agreement remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Puma has thus determined to proceed with a reduction of it stated capital for an amount of $1.5M and to set a record date of June 17, 2022 for the Distribution and the Cash Payment.

Following the Distribution, Canadian Copper expects to meet the public distribution requirements of the Canadian Stock Exchange (the " CSE ") and be in a position for final approval for listing on the CSE.

REGULATORIES APPROVAL STATUS UPDATE
Canadian Copper has obtained a receipt for its final non-offering long form Prospectus dated May 24, 2022 (the " Prospectus ") from the Ontario Securities Commission. The Prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia, Alberta, and New Brunswick.

Concurrent with its Prospectus, Canadian Copper has also received conditional approval from the CSE to list its common shares on the CSE under the ticker "CCI", subject to the satisfaction of the public distribution requirements and final approval from the CSE. The listing price of CCI is expected to be set at CAD $0.25. A date for trading will be determined upon confirmation of the conditions being met.

ABOUT CANADIAN COPPER INC.

Canadian Copper is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a copper and base metals portfolio of historical resources and grassroots projects. The Company is focused on the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) of New Brunswick, Canada.

For more information, please contact:

Simon Quick,
Director and CEO, (905) 220-6661
simon@canadiancopper.com
ir@canadiancopper.com

ABOUT Puma Exploration

Puma Exploration is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with precious metals projects located near the Famous Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company is committed to its DEAR strategy (Development, Exploration, Acquisition and Royalties) to generate maximum value for shareholders with low share-dilution.

Marcel Robillard ,
President, (418) 750-8510;
president@explorationpuma.com

Mia Boiridy ,
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development, (250) 575-3305; mboiridy@explorationpuma.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Puma to be materially different from actual future results and achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made, except as required by law. Puma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in the quarterly and annual reports and in the documents submitted to the securities administration.


Puma Exploration Discovers Several New High-grade Gold Zones at Williams Brook, Including 51.73 G/t Gold Over 1.85 M

Puma Exploration Discovers Several New High-grade Gold Zones at Williams Brook, Including 51.73 G/t Gold Over 1.85 M

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report results from another 24 holes for 2,814 metres of its ongoing 10,000 metres 2022 drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick. Several new high-grade veins were intersected at shallow depth (from 0-50 metres), including 51.73 gt Au over 1.85 metres and 10.70 Au over 2.00 metres in hole WB22-66 and 35.09 gt Au over 1.45 metres in hole WB22-39. These two (2) new mineralized intersections are located 500 metres apart along the O'Neil Gold Trend ("OGT") that remains open in all directions (see Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS OF REPORTED HIGH-GRADE INTERSECTIONS*:
WB22-39: 11.71 g/t Au over 2.50 m (1.23 g/t Au over 24.70 m)
WB22-57: 35.09 g/t Au over 1.45 m (4.30 g/t Au over 12.30 m)
WB22-58: 16.85 g/t Au over 1.20 m (1.15 g/t Au over 23.00 m)
WB22-60: 21.00 g/t Au over 0.60 m (2.38 g/t Au over 6.20 m)
WB22-66: 51.73 g/t Au over 1.85 m (13.49 g/t Au over 7.15 m)
WB22-66: 10.70 g/t Au over 2.00 m (5.01 g/t Au over 4.40 m)
*Stated lengths in metres are downhole core lengths and not true widths.
True widths will be calculated once more drilling confirms the geometry of the quartz-sulphide system.

Puma Exploration to Exhibit at The 2022 Vancouver Investment Conference - Booth 203

Puma Exploration to Exhibit at The 2022 Vancouver Investment Conference - Booth 203

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA) (OTC Pink: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") announces that it will be exhibiting at the upcoming Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday, May 17 and Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Puma's management team would like to invite current shareholders, potential investors, analysts, brokers, and interested parties to visit booth#203 to discuss the Company's recent activities, including updates on the Company's flagship Williams Brook Gold Project.

Puma Exploration Adds a Second Drill at Its Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Adds a Second Drill at Its Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that a second rig has been mobilized and began drilling this week at the Williams Brook Gold Project in New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada. Following the Company's recent drilling success ( see April 28, 2022 News Release ) and with a better understanding of the O'Neil Gold Trend ("OGT"), a second drill rig will be used to accelerate the current and ongoing 10,000 metres drilling program.

The first drill will continue to systematically explore the near-surface (0-100m depth) favourable Sediment/Rhyolite contact toward the O'Neil and Pepitos Gold Zones to discover additional high-grade gold mineralization along the OGT's 750 metres strike length (Figure 1). The second drill will follow up on the high-grade quartz veins identified during the Company's inaugural 2021 and current 2022 drilling programs (Table 1).

Puma Exploration Drills a New High-Grade Zone of 34.93 g/t Gold Over 3.00m Within a 16.90m Intercept Grading 6.47 g/t Gold at Williams Brook

Puma Exploration Drills a New High-Grade Zone of 34.93 g/t Gold Over 3.00m Within a 16.90m Intercept Grading 6.47 g/t Gold at Williams Brook

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report a near-surface high-grade gold intersection of 34.93 gt Au over 3.00 metres within a wider zone assaying 6.47 gt Au over 16.90 metres in hole WB22-25. Additional high-grade intercepts include 22.28 gt Au over 3.20 metres within a wider gold intercept of 3.97 gt Au over 22.10 metres in hole WB22-36 and 1.00 gt Au over 33.35 metres in hole WB22-26. These new high-grade discoveries extend by more than 300 metres to the NE, the first gold discovery made at the OGT in 2021(Figure 1).

"These first results are very exciting. Every hole intersected gold mineralization, and hole WB22-25 is one of the most impressive, with more than 34 g/t gold over 3 metres. That hole contains the highest individual gold grade since the beginning of drilling in 2021, with 183 g/t Au over 0.50 metres. We are systematically building our model and demonstrating again, step by step, the gold potential of the O'Neil Gold Trend and the entire Williams Brook Project," said Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma Exploration.

Puma Exploration Provides Corporate Update

Puma Exploration Provides Corporate Update

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to provide an update on corporate matters, including the outcome of the extraordinary meeting of shareholders, the appointment of a new director, the grant of options and the execution of another property acquisition.

EXTRAORDINARY MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

