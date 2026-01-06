Pulse Biosciences Selected to Present Late-Breaking Data from the nPulse Cardiac Catheter Study at the AF Symposium

Pulse Biosciences Selected to Present Late-Breaking Data from the nPulse Cardiac Catheter Study at the AF Symposium

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a company leveraging its novel nPulse™ technology using its proprietary Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation™ (nanosecond PFA or nsPFA™) energy, today announced that late-breaking data from the nPulse Cardiac Catheter Ablation System first-in-human feasibility study in Europe has been accepted for presentation at the 31 st Annual AF Symposium 2026 meeting in February.

This late breaking data will be presented by Vivek Reddy, MD, Director of Cardiac Arrhythmia Services at the Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital, NY, and include 6-month and 12-month follow-up data from the nPulse Cardiac Catheter Ablation System first-in-human feasibility study conducted in Europe. The Company plans to provide specifics on presentation times in late January.

About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the intention as well as potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company's proprietary nPulse™ technology delivers nanosecond pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent noncellular tissue. The Company is actively pursuing the development of its nPulse technology for use in the treatment of atrial fibrillation and in a select few other markets where it could have a profound positive impact on healthcare for both patients and providers, such as surgical soft tissue ablation.

Pulse Biosciences, nPulse, Vybrance, CellFX, Nano-Pulse Stimulation, NPS, nsPFA, CellFX nsPFA and the stylized logos are among the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Investors:
Pulse Biosciences, Inc.
Jon Skinner, CFO
IR@pulsebiosciences.com

Or

Gilmartin Group
Philip Trip Taylor
415.937.5406
philip@gilmartinir.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Pulse BiosciencesPLSENCM:PLSEMedical Device Investing
PLSE
The Conversation (0)
Scientists working in a modern medical research laboratory.

Pathways to Commercialising Biotech Innovations

In the medical technology industry, innovation is only the first step. While key to long-term success, innovation is only as good as a company’s commercialisation strategy. Once a technology has been developed and proven, the organisation must then embark on a process to commercialise it for... Keep Reading...
Medical devices on a desk.

How to Invest in Medical Device Stocks and ETFs

The medical device market offers investors unique exposure to the overall life science space, especially in an era of fast-growing tech advancements in healthcare.This industry covers a wide range of health and medical instruments and equipment used in the treatment, mitigation, diagnosis and... Keep Reading...
illustration of brain and cell phone.

BlinkLab Completes First Patient Test for US Autism Diagnostic Study

Digital healthcare company BlinkLab (ASX:BB1) has tested the first patient in its US autism diagnostic study, which is geared at validating the company's Dx1 test as a diagnostic aid for clinicians. BlinkLab states in its Wednesday (March 12) release that the study is the largest digital... Keep Reading...
HeraMED Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Garmin Health

HeraMED Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Garmin Health

HeraMED Limited (ASX: HMD), a medical data and technology company leading the digital transformation of maternity care, is delighted to announce it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), a leading global provider of smartwatches and GPS-enabled products, aimed at... Keep Reading...
Cardiologist wearing virtual reality glasses.

2 Biggest Medical Device ETFs in 2025

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a popular investment strategy, and generally contain a variety of publicly traded companies under one stock symbol, often with a focus on a specific sector.Depending on the ETF, investors may be able to track up-and-coming companies, get exposure to top firms or... Keep Reading...
Cyclomedica

Cyclopharm Signs US Agreement with HCA Healthcare for Technegas®

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX: CYC) is pleased to announce the signing of a major contract with Hospital Corporation of America Healthcare (HCA), one of the largest single healthcare providers in the United States. This agreement marks a significant milestone for the company which will allow the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

NevGold Identifies Large Quantities of Previously Mined Material With Significant Antimony And Near-Term Production Potential In Historical Leach Pads at Limo Butte, Nevada

Radisson Announces Additional High-Grade Drill Results and Further Extends New Mineralization Beneath the Historic O'Brien Gold Mine

Lobe Sciences Reports Fiscal 2025 Results and Highlights Strategic Transformation Following Leadership Transition

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Identifies Large Quantities of Previously Mined Material With Significant Antimony And Near-Term Production Potential In Historical Leach Pads at Limo Butte, Nevada

Precious Metals Investing

Radisson Announces Additional High-Grade Drill Results and Further Extends New Mineralization Beneath the Historic O'Brien Gold Mine

battery metals investing

Altech - CERENERGY Project Secures German Grant Approval

Australia Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Project Secures German Grant Approval

nickel investing

Nusa Nickel Corp. Provides 2025 Year-End Corporate Update and 2026 Outlook

Precious Metals Investing

High Grade Mineralised Corridor at the Mojave Project

Silver Investing

David Morgan: Silver's Price Breakout — What's Next, Key Drivers