Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest?

Trending Press Releases

First Helium Spuds 7-15 Exploration Well

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

‘Lighthorse’ Gold Discovery at Pinjin: Thick, High-grade Gold Intercepted at New Greenfields Find

Funding of up to C$1.3 million through Canada's Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Global Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Commence Exploration at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Syntheia

SYAI:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

World Resource Outlook 2025

2025 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Providence Gold Mines: Unlocking High-grade Gold Deposits in the Historic Mother Lode Gold Belt

Providence Gold Mines: Unlocking High-grade Gold Deposits in the Historic Mother Lode Gold Belt


With a portfolio of past-producing gold assets with a resource potential of 1 to 4 million ounces, Providence Gold Mines (TSXV:PHD,OTCQB:PRRVF,GR-FRANKFURT:7RH1) is a compelling investment opportunity for those seeking exposure to high-potential gold assets amid a current gold bull market.

Providence Gold Mines focuses on revitalizing the historic Providence Group of Mines. The company aims to unlock the potential of its high-grade gold deposits within the Mother Lode Gold Belt in Sonora, California. This prolific gold district has historically reportedly produced over 128 million ounces of gold, making it one of North America's most significant gold-producing regions.

Providence Gold Mines gold intrusions

The Providence Group of Mines consists of seven patented mineral claims: Bonita, Consuelo, Fair Play, Good Enough, McCarthy, Mexican and Providence. With a portfolio of past-producing gold mines, high-grade drill targets, and a near-term pathway to production through stockpile processing, the company is poised to generate significant value for shareholders.

Company Highlights

  • Providence Gold controls a portfolio of gold mines in Tuolumne County, California, situated in the heart of the historic Mother Lode district, a region that has produced over 128 million ounces of gold to date.
  • The Providence Group of Gold Mines, consisting of seven patented staked mineral claims, was historically a high-grade producer, with reported grades grossly exceeding 1.0 oz/ton.
  • The company has identified gold-bearing stockpiles from historical operations that could provide an immediate cash-flow opportunity through simple gravity-based processing.
  • Utilizing 3D terrestrial LIDAR laser scanning technology and traditional exploration methods, Providence Gold has identified new high-grade drill targets beneath and between historical stopes, supporting a resource potential estimate of 1 to 4 million ounces.
  • The company has outlined a 4,000-meter core drilling program, targeting high-grade zones identified through 3D modeling, trenching and soil geo chemistry and traditional mapping.

This Providence Gold MInes profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Providence Gold Mines (TSXV:PHD) to receive an Investor Presentation

tsxv stockstsxv:phdotcqb:prrvfgr-frankfurt:7rh1gold stocksgold investingGold Investing
PHD:CC
Providence Gold Mines
Sign up to get your FREE

Providence Gold Mines Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Providence Gold Mines (TSXV:PHD)

Providence Gold Mines


Keep reading...Show less
Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Extension of Private Placement

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Extension of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Providence Gold Mines Inc.


News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Yukon Metals Appoints Susan Craig to the Board Of Directors as an Independent Director

Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) (" Yukon Metals " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Susan Craig as an Independent Director to the Company's Board of Directors (the " Board "), effective February 10, 2025.

"On behalf of the entire Board, I am pleased to welcome Susan Craig to the Yukon Metals team and Board," commented Patrick Burke, Chair of the Board.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sarama Completes Tranche 2 Options Placement

Sarama Completes Tranche 2 Options Placement

Sarama Resources (SRR:AU) has announced Sarama Completes Tranche 2 Options Placement

Download the PDF here.

E79 GOLD MINES LIMITED

New Priority Drill Targets Identified at Laverton South Adjacent to New Gold Discovery

Emerging gold discovery on E79’s tenement boundary with KalGold

West Australian-based explorer E79 Gold Mines Limited (ASX: E79) (‘E79 Gold’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased provide an update on exploration activities at the Laverton South Gold Project in Western Australia.
Keep reading...Show less
Altair Minerals

New Central Porphyry System Identified at Venatica

Ultra-potassic stockwork outcrop identifies a new Central Porphyry

Altair Minerals Limited (ASX: ALR) (‘the Company’ or ‘Altair’) is pleased to announce preliminary findings following a site visit where the Company has identified a significant outcrop of stockwork system at Central Porphyry. Outcropping quartzite, magnetite and secondary biotite veined porphyry stockwork which is part of a new separate Central Porphyry – 3km Southwest of the high-grade Irka NE Porphyry2.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars.

Panelists: Gold "Essential" to Own as Volatility Rises and Reserves Diminish

Gold has long served as a tool for investors to enhance their portfolios and protect against volatility.

At the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, CEO Jay Martin engaged with industry experts Frank Giustra, Grant Williams, Alastair Still and David Garofalo to explore trends currently affecting the sector.

The group illustrated a market at a crucial juncture, with changing investor sentiment, geopolitical tensions and impending financial instability converging to potentially create the perfect storm.

Keep reading...Show less
Piedra del Peñol, Antioquia, Colombia.

Exploring Investment Opportunities in Colombia’s High-grade Gold Resource

Colombia's mining sector is experiencing a renaissance, with the country's rich mineral resources attracting increasing attention from global investors.

At the forefront of this resurgence is the Antioquia region, a historical gold-mining hub that continues to yield impressive results. This article explores the opportunities in Colombia's mining landscape, with a particular focus on Antioquia and the companies poised to capitalize on its potential.

Colombia's geological diversity has long been recognized as a source of immense mineral wealth. The country's gold reserves, in particular, have been a cornerstone of its mining sector. Recent reports indicate that Colombia produces more than 1 million ounces of gold annually, accounting for nearly half of its total gold production. This substantial output underscores the country's significance in the global gold market.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Providence Gold Mines
Sign up to get your FREE

Providence Gold Mines Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Anteros Initiates Critical Mineral Deposit Modelling at Their Havens Steady VMS Property in Newfoundland

Cizzle Brands Secures Distribution for CWENCH Hydration at MacEwen-Owned Gas Stations in Ontario and Quebec

Opawica Explorations Announces Drill Program as Remarkable Geology Supports 20,000 Meters Drilling

Forum Energy Metals and Global Uranium Announce the commencement of camp construction and planned geophysical surveys at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Related News

Aluminum Investing

Trump Doubles Down on "51st State" Talk, Enacts Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum

Base Metals Investing

Anteros Initiates Critical Mineral Deposit Modelling at Their Havens Steady VMS Property in Newfoundland

Precious Metals Investing

Opawica Explorations Announces Drill Program as Remarkable Geology Supports 20,000 Meters Drilling

Energy Investing

Forum Energy Metals and Global Uranium Announce the commencement of camp construction and planned geophysical surveys at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Energy Investing

Global Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Announce the commencement of camp construction and planned geophysical surveys at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Battery Metals Investing

Metals Australia Limited Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 2333 at PDAC 2025 in Toronto, March 2-5

Base Metals Investing

Awalé Completes Geophysics and Commences Drilling at the 100%-Owned Fremen Target

×