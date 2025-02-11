(TheNewswire)
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Providence Gold Mines: Unlocking High-grade Gold Deposits in the Historic Mother Lode Gold Belt
With a portfolio of past-producing gold assets with a resource potential of 1 to 4 million ounces, Providence Gold Mines (TSXV:PHD,OTCQB:PRRVF,GR-FRANKFURT:7RH1) is a compelling investment opportunity for those seeking exposure to high-potential gold assets amid a current gold bull market.
Providence Gold Mines focuses on revitalizing the historic Providence Group of Mines. The company aims to unlock the potential of its high-grade gold deposits within the Mother Lode Gold Belt in Sonora, California. This prolific gold district has historically reportedly produced over 128 million ounces of gold, making it one of North America's most significant gold-producing regions.
The Providence Group of Mines consists of seven patented mineral claims: Bonita, Consuelo, Fair Play, Good Enough, McCarthy, Mexican and Providence. With a portfolio of past-producing gold mines, high-grade drill targets, and a near-term pathway to production through stockpile processing, the company is poised to generate significant value for shareholders.
Company Highlights
- Providence Gold controls a portfolio of gold mines in Tuolumne County, California, situated in the heart of the historic Mother Lode district, a region that has produced over 128 million ounces of gold to date.
- The Providence Group of Gold Mines, consisting of seven patented staked mineral claims, was historically a high-grade producer, with reported grades grossly exceeding 1.0 oz/ton.
- The company has identified gold-bearing stockpiles from historical operations that could provide an immediate cash-flow opportunity through simple gravity-based processing.
- Utilizing 3D terrestrial LIDAR laser scanning technology and traditional exploration methods, Providence Gold has identified new high-grade drill targets beneath and between historical stopes, supporting a resource potential estimate of 1 to 4 million ounces.
- The company has outlined a 4,000-meter core drilling program, targeting high-grade zones identified through 3D modeling, trenching and soil geo chemistry and traditional mapping.
Providence Gold Mines
Investor Insight
Providence Gold Mines’ portfolio of past-producing gold assets with a resource potential of 1 to 4 million ounces, makes it a compelling investment opportunity for investors seeking exposure to undervalued, high-potential gold assets amid a current gold bull market.
Overview
Providence Gold Mines (TSXV:PHD,OTCQB:PRRVF,GR-FRANKFURT:7RH1) is a junior gold exploration company focused on the revitalization of the historic Providence Group of Mines and further unlocking the potential of its high-grade gold deposits within the Mother Lode Gold Belt in Sonora, California. This prolific gold district has historically reportedly produced over 128 million ounces of gold, making it one of the most significant gold-producing regions in North America.
Providence Gold is strategically positioned to benefit from the current gold bull market, as global economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and rising demand for safe-haven assets continue to drive gold prices to historic highs. With a portfolio of past-producing gold mines, high-grade drill targets, and a near-term pathway to production through stockpile processing, the company is poised to potentially generate significant value for shareholders. The Providence Group of Mines consists of seven patented mineral claims: Bonita, Consuelo, Fair Play, Good Enough, McCarthy, Mexican and Providence.
This past-producing gold asset was historically one of the more famous high-grade mines in the Mother Lode Belt, with reported production grades exceeding 1 oz/ton (or 31 g/t gold). Mining operations ceased in 1916, leaving behind significant unmined high-grade ore at depth, as well as gold-bearing stockpiles that have since been identified as a near-term cash flow opportunity.
Providence Gold Mines is led by professionals with extensive experience in discovery of new mines in the mother lode district and corporate finance. Their combined expertise in geology, capital markets and project execution positions the company for successful exploration and potential near-term production. This, combined with high-grade historical production, modern geological exploration techniques, and near-term catalysts, Providence Gold is well-positioned to emerge as a high-value gold exploration and development play in a rising gold market.
Company Highlights
- Providence Gold controls a portfolio of gold mines in Tuolumne County, California, situated in the heart of the historic Mother Lode district, a region that has produced over 128 million ounces of gold to date.
- The Providence Group of Gold Mines, consisting of seven patented staked mineral claims, was historically a high-grade producer, with reported grades grossly exceeding 1.0 oz/ton.
- The company has identified gold-bearing stockpiles from historical operations that could provide an immediate cash-flow opportunity through simple gravity-based processing.
- Utilizing 3D terrestrial LIDAR laser scanning technology and traditional exploration methods, Providence Gold has identified new high-grade drill targets beneath and between historical stopes, supporting a resource potential estimate of 1 to 4 million ounces.
- The company has outlined a 4,000-meter core drilling program, targeting high-grade zones identified through 3D modeling, trenching and soil geo chemistry and traditional mapping.
Key Project
Providence Group of Mines
The Providence Group of Mines, located in Tuolumne County, California, sits within the Mother Lode Belt, a historic gold-producing region responsible for over 128 million ounces of gold production since the 19th century. The Mother Lode Belt is one of the most significant gold districts in the United States, characterized by high-grade mesothermal vein-hosted orogenic gold deposits. The district features structurally controlled mineralization associated with regional shearing and faulting, forming a series of gold-bearing quartz veins that have been the focus of both historic and modern mining operations.
Gold mining at the Providence Mines dates back to 1894, with extensive production recorded until 1916. At the time of closure, the mine was actively extracting high-grade ore, but operations ceased due to a dispute and a regional fire that destroyed surface infrastructure, rather than depletion of mineral resources. Historical reports indicate the mine's lower levels, specifically from the 10th to 12th levels, were actively being developed into rich ore shoots at the time of shutdown, suggesting that significant mineralization remains in place.
The ore shoots within the Providence Gold system are reported to have historically produced between 30,000 to 50,000 ounces per stope, with average gold grades exceeding 1 oz/ton (31 g/t gold). The McCarthy Mine, one of the key areas within the Providence Group, has returned surface samples with gold assays ranging from 77 g/t to 97 g/t gold, further demonstrating the district’s exceptional high-grade potential. Importantly, the historical mine workings only reached a depth of 100 feet, leaving down-dip extensions of the ore body entirely unexplored.
Modern structural interpretations and geophysical surveys suggest that gold mineralization at Providence is open at depth and along strike, with a strong likelihood of additional undiscovered high-grade ore shoots. Given that mining operations in the early 20th century were limited by technology and capital, the potential for discovering new gold zones using modern exploration techniques remains highly attractive.
Exploration and Development Plans
Providence Gold has embarked on a multi-phase exploration strategy designed to assess the down-dip and strike extensions of near surface, historically mined high-grade gold veins, as well as evaluate the potential for bulk-tonnage, low-grade gold mineralization at surface. The company’s technical approach integrates cutting-edge technologies, including 3D terrestrial LIDAR scanning, geophysical surveys and targeted diamond drilling.
One of the most significant near-term opportunities is the processing of historical stockpiles, which were initially misclassified as waste but have since been confirmed to contain gold mineralization. Recent trenching and bulk sampling returned positive assay results, with recovery tests demonstrating that gold can be efficiently extracted using simple crushing and gravity separation methods. Since the stockpile material is already milled, this initiative could provide a near-term source of revenue while exploration drilling advances.
The primary exploration initiative at Providence is a 4,000-meter core drilling program, targeting previously untested areas near surface, beneath and between the historical stopes. The company has identified high-priority drill targets based on 3D geological modeling and interpretation of compiled data, which suggest that gold-bearing structures extend well beyond the historically mined zones.
Another key aspect of Providence’s exploration strategy is the development of a digital 3D mine model, integrating historical production data, drill results, 3D Lidar surveys and structural interpretations. This modeling enables the team to simulate mineralized zones, predict ore shoot continuity, and optimize future mining scenarios.
Near and Long-term Development Plan Going Forward
In the near-term, the company has identified gold-bearing stockpiles from historical operations that could provide an immediate cash-flow opportunity through simple crushing and gravity-based processing.
In the long-term, Providence remains focused on developing its assets through a phased approach which includes:
- Phase 1 Drilling (2025-2026): Targeting high-grade extensions of previously mined stopes, validating historical resource potential.
- Phase 2 Resource Definition (2025-2026): Expanding the drill program to delineate an NI 43-101 compliant resource, incorporating both high-grade underground targets and bulk-tonnage surface mineralization.
- Preliminary Economic Assessment & Engineering Studies (2026-2027): Evaluating the feasibility of underground mining operations, along with potential processing of the historical stockpiles for early cash-flow generation.
- Permitting & Development (2028+): Advancing toward potential production, leveraging California’s permitting framework and existing infrastructure within the Mother Lode Belt.
Management Team
Ronald A. Coombes - President, CEO & Director
Ronald Coombes brings over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration and project development. He has successfully managed multiple mining ventures, including a molybdenum project that grew from a $1.5 million to $288 million market cap in just 12 months. Throughout his career, Coombes has reviewed and assessed over 100 mining projects across Canada, the US and Mexico, specializing in fundraising, acquisitions and early-stage resource development. He is also a director of Lincoln Mining, which is currently advancing the Pine Grove Gold Deposit in Nevada.
Rodger Young - Chairman, Vice-president & Director
Rodger Young has extensive expertise in international financing, particularly in the natural resources sector. He was the founder and director of a major finance house based in London, specializing in raising capital for mining and resource-based projects. His experience in corporate governance, financial structuring, and investment strategies provides Providence Gold with a strong foundation for securing capital and advancing its projects.
Dr. Lee Groat - Qualified Person & Senior Advisor
Dr. Lee Groat is a renowned geologist and professor at the University of British Columbia. With expertise in structural geology, economic mineral deposits, and exploration strategy, he has contributed significantly to advancing mineral projects globally. His technical leadership ensures Providence Gold’s exploration programs are guided by cutting-edge geological analysis and best industry practices.
Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Extension of Private Placement
January 16, 2025 TheNewswire - (TSX-V: PHD) ( OTC: PRRVF ) Providence Gold Mines Inc. (the "Company") announces that it has received an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") with respect to the duration of its previously announced private placement (the "Private Placement") (please see the Company's press releases dated November 20, 2024 and December 6, 2024). The outside date upon which final acceptance of the Private Placement will be granted by the TSX-V has been extended by 30 days. While the Company has closed a first tranche of the private placement it applied for an extension to January 28, 2025.
As previously announced the private placement of up to $1,700,000 Cdn for 34,000,000 units at $0.05 per unit. Each unit will comprise of one common share and one non-transferable warrant, exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.09 for a period of two years from the date of closing.
The funds from this placement will be used for evaluation of the new gold surface discovery reported for reference on May 6,2024 and for a significant drilling program of up to 2500m designed to target the historical McCarthy and Mexican shafts and as well as an area north of the Mexican shaft where significant ground preparation provides a favorable structural setting for hanging wall splay veins analogous to the historical "Bonanza" stope at the Providence mine first stope at surface alone produced 50,000 ounces. Ron Coombes states, "exploration efforts have modelled potential for robust significant high grade gold targets".
All securities issued will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date of the private placement, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.
Qualified Person
Lee Groat Ph.D., P. Geo, a geologist and qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has read and approved of the technical information contained in this news release.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Ronald Coombes"
Ronald Coombes, President & CEO
Yukon Metals Appoints Susan Craig to the Board Of Directors as an Independent Director
Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) (" Yukon Metals " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Susan Craig as an Independent Director to the Company's Board of Directors (the " Board "), effective February 10, 2025.
"On behalf of the entire Board, I am pleased to welcome Susan Craig to the Yukon Metals team and Board," commented Patrick Burke, Chair of the Board.
Rory Quinn, President & CEO, added, "Susan brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of impactful contributions throughout her leadership roles in the Yukon. Her technical expertise and experience rooted in critical areas such as environmental stewardship, community relations, governance, and Indigenous engagement will help provide invaluable guidance and perspective. As we prepare for our 2025 exploration program, we are excited to welcome Susan to our Board and are confident that her contributions will play a significant role in the Company's success with all of its stakeholders."
Geologist Susan Craig has had more than 30 years of award-winning experience in managing and advising with respect to regulatory, environmental, social, Indigenous and community relations related to the mining industry. Ms. Craig has worked on Yukon and British Columbia projects from the exploration and development stage to construction, production and mine closure. Her work often includes working with publicly-listed mining companies, Territorial and Federal Governments, First Nations and industry associations. She has also led and participated as an officer and director of several junior companies.
Ms. Craig first collaborated with a First Nation to implement a socio-economic accord related to a mining project in the Yukon in 1995. Her experience includes successfully leading the environmental assessment process for NovaGold's Galore Creek project in 2006 and playing a key role in establishing the participation agreement with the Tahltan Nation. Ms. Craig has also worked closely with First Nations on the Kemess Underground and Kutcho Projects.
Ms. Craig has served as the Chair of AME Mineral Exploration Roundup, as well as a Board Member of AME, Director of Yukon Energy Corporation, President and Director of the Yukon Chamber of Mines, Chair of the Yukon Mineral Advisory Board, Director of the Yukon Foundation, Director of the Yukon Imagination Library and is currently Chair of the Advisory Board at Lakehead University's Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Mining & Exploration. Ms. Craig has received numerous awards recognizing her contributions toward environmental stewardship and sustainable development and was awarded the 2017 Canadian Women in Mining Trailblazer Award. Ms. Craig has also been recognized as a Yukon Women in Mining Champion.
The Company has granted 400,000 incentive stock options to Ms. Craig. The options are each exercisable for one common share of the Company at $0.65 per common share for a period of five years and are subject to the terms of the Company's omnibus incentive plan.
ABOUT Yukon Metals CORP.
Yukon Metals is well financed and represents a property portfolio built on over 30 years of prospecting by the Berdahl family, the prospecting team behind Snowline Gold's portfolio of primary gold assets . The Yukon Metals portfolio consists primarily of copper-gold and silver-lead-zinc assets, with a substantial gold and silver component.
The Company is led by an experienced Board and Management Team across technical and finance disciplines.
Yukon Metals is focused on fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon's local communities, while simultaneously enhancing stakeholder value. Our strategy centers around inclusivity and shared prosperity, offering both community members and investors the chance to contribute to, and benefit from, our ventures.
THE YUKON
The Yukon ranks 10 th most prospective for mineral potential across global jurisdictions according to the Fraser Institute's 2023 Survey of Mining Companies and is host to a highly experienced and conscientious local workforce, fostered by a long culture of exploration coupled with deep respect for the land. Recent major discoveries with local roots such as Snowline Gold's Rogue Project - Valley Discovery, demonstrate the Yukon's potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Yukon Metals CORP.
"Rory Quinn"
Rory Quinn, President & CEO
Email: roryquinn@yukonmetals.com
For additional information, please contact:
Kaeli Gattens
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
Yukon Metals Corp.
Email: kaeligattens@yukonmetals.com
Phone: 604-366-4408
Website: www.yukonmetals.com
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains certain forward-looking information, including information about the Company's future success related to its appointment of Susan Craig, the Yukon's ability to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities, and the Company's future plans and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify the forward-looking information. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.
Forward-looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.
Sarama Completes Tranche 2 Options Placement
New Priority Drill Targets Identified at Laverton South Adjacent to New Gold Discovery
Emerging gold discovery on E79’s tenement boundary with KalGold
- Recent drilling by Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Ltd (KalGold) (ASX: KAL) on an adjoining tenement to E79 Gold’s Laverton South Project highlights a potential emerging gold discovery, called Lighthorse.
- Recently announced drilling results by KalGold have returned thick, shallow zones of gold mineralisation with results including1,2:
- 8m @ 2.29g/t Au from 60m (KGAC24045) – located ~40m from the E79 Gold/KalGold tenement boundary; and
- 17m @ 4.81g/t Au from 48m (KGAC24152) – ~550m from the E79 Gold/KalGold tenement boundary.
- Structural trends, host stratigraphy and drill targets strike towards E79 Gold-owned tenements, where there has been no drilling to date.
- Planning is underway for aircore drilling to drill test the newly identified targets on the E79 Gold tenure late in the March Quarter.
E79 Gold CEO, Ned Summerhayes, said:“The great work done by KalGold to make the greenfields Lighthorse gold discovery is very exciting for E79 Gold, with shallow intercepts of strong gold grades in drilling so close to our tenement boundary and the two main extensions to the mineralisation interpreted by KalGold both trending onto our tenure. There is no drilling on our side of the tenement boundary and, in light of this exciting breakthrough, we will move quickly to drill test these walk-up targets.”
Laverton South Projects
Lake Yindana (100%) and Pinjin (100%)
The Laverton South Project, with an area of 272km2, covers a southern portion of the Laverton Tectonic Zone (‘LTZ’) approximately 130km east-northeast of Kalgoorlie, within the major gold producing Archean Yilgarn Craton of Western Australia.
The LTZ is one of the world’s richest gold belts with more than 30 million ounces (‘Moz’) in historical production, reserves and resources and hosts numerous prolific deposits including Granny Smith (5.8Moz), Sunrise Dam (10.3Moz) and Wallaby (11.8Moz)3.
Neighbouring company, Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Ltd (ASX: KAL) (KalGold) has recently released significant assay results from drilling at an emerging greenfields gold discovery called Lighthorse, in a structure parallel to the LTZ.
The discovery sits to the west of KalGold’s Kirgella Gift/Providence deposits (2.34Mt @ 1.0g/t Au for 76,400 ounces4) and to the immediate east of E79 Gold’s tenure, see Figure 1).
The discovery holes at Lighthorse are interpreted by KalGold to define a zone of mineralisation up to 600m long and 200m wide under transported cover, which is open both at depth and along strike. This new ‘blind’ discovery sits between 40m and 550m east of E79 Gold’s Pinjin Project.
The main Lighthorse mineralised structure trends north-west into E79 Gold’s tenure, creating the North Target (see Figure 1), which sits in a zone of structural complexity with a structural offset and interpreted demagnetisation evident in the regional aeromagnetic data. There has been no historic drilling over the North Target in E79 Gold’s tenure.
A second cross-cutting mineralised structure strikes south-west, creating the South Target. The regional aeromagnetic data shows this south-west trending zone extending into the E79 Gold tenure, where again there has been no previous drilling in E79 Gold’s tenure.
Both of these targets will be the focus of an upcoming aircore (AC) program at the Laverton South Project, planned for the end of the March Quarter.
Click here for the full ASX Release
New Central Porphyry System Identified at Venatica
Ultra-potassic stockwork outcrop identifies a new Central Porphyry
Altair Minerals Limited (ASX: ALR) (‘the Company’ or ‘Altair’) is pleased to announce preliminary findings following a site visit where the Company has identified a significant outcrop of stockwork system at Central Porphyry. Outcropping quartzite, magnetite and secondary biotite veined porphyry stockwork which is part of a new separate Central Porphyry – 3km Southwest of the high-grade Irka NE Porphyry2.
Key Highlights:
- Identification of new Central Porphyry | Venatica West a Porphyry Cluster
Site visit has discovered a significant outcrop of leached porphyry stockwork and ultra-potassic vein system which identifies a Central Porphyry intrusive part of a cluster system at Venatica West. Typical alteration and veining present within Bornite-Gold rich Copper Porphyry systems.
- Extremely dense veining and stockwork | Multi-stage Mineralisation
Stockwork of A-type quartz, magnetite and secondary biotite on Central Porphyry is the densest identified to date across Venatica West, suggesting significant hydrothermal activity, overlapping events, fracturing and multi-stage mineralisation at Central Porphyry, ideal for copper enrichment.
- Small portion of a much larger system | Central Porphyry Remains Open
Identification of Central Porphyry is an outstanding outcome, due to only a portion of the potassic stockwork zone outcropping, which could’ve easily been missed. Ultra-potassic alteration with dense stockwork as seen within this outcrop, generally tends to expand kilometres, with remaining footprint of alteration sitting under soil cover. Further fieldwork can identify full extent of this Central Porphyry.
- Potential for regional Porphyry system | SW – NE Regional Porphyry System
Preliminary fieldwork analysis on-going, with already a new Central Porphyry system being identified within virgin grounds at Venatica West, sitting ~3km Southwest of the high-grade Irka NE Porphyry and ~2km Northeast of the Irka SW Porphyry-Skarn system2. Suggestive of a regional SW to NE trending porphyry cluster, filling the intersection of two district faults.
- Community Engagement Commenced | Early Community Approval
Early engagement has commenced with the local community, with multiple local members showing support for on-going exploration works. Altair’s exploration team has also met with the President of the Community with very positive preliminary discussions. Altair has received initial community approval for exploration works with intention of putting forward long-term proposal of work programs, community incentive programs, project scheduling and local training.
Discovery of New Central Porphyry at Venatica West
The Central Porphyry is located on the Irka permit, situated ~3km southwest of the high-grade Irka NE Porphyry target and is a new intrusion system identified within Venatica West during initial site visit. The upper zone of a new Central Porphyry has been identified through outcrop which consists of leached ultra-potassic stockwork of quartz, magnetite and secondary biotite dense veining, and surrounded by phyllic alteration halo and hosted within overprinted argillic alteration.
The ultra-potassic alteration suggests Altair is standing above the core of the Central Porphyry. The overprinting of strong argillic alteration has occurred from later stage hydrothermal fluids which has replaced the feldspars with clay material while maintaining the stockwork veining – suggesting a multi- stage mineralisation event which can significantly enrich the grades of copper sulphide and hypogene zone below. This leached stockwork from late-stage argillic alteration indicates the copper has been remobilized and disseminated into structurally favourable zones below, with potential to enhance grades within the contacts and breccia’s at the core of the Central Porphyry.
The ultra-potassic zone generally sits right above the core of a Porphyry intrusion and in the case of the Central Porphyry, it is the densest set of stockwork, and veinlets discovered so far at Venatica West, with high alteration suggesting this area is the key part of hydrothermal activity and potentially the feeder to multiple other Porphyry systems.
The presence of dense secondary biotite veining on altered ultra-potassic outcrop not only indicates the presence of a new Porphyry system sitting below but also is an essential element for developing a large-scale Porphyry deposit within this particular belt.
Within other billion-tonne deposits proximal to Venatica, the presence of secondary biotite into the plays a key role in developing “scale” as its presence within porphyry stock and outwards into diorite host rock, tends to allow substitution of Fe2+ and Mg2+ with Cu2+, which can extend the copper mineral deposit footprint by a further ~500m radius in each direction from the main Porphyry core.1
Click here for the full ASX Release
Panelists: Gold "Essential" to Own as Volatility Rises and Reserves Diminish
Gold has long served as a tool for investors to enhance their portfolios and protect against volatility.
At the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, CEO Jay Martin engaged with industry experts Frank Giustra, Grant Williams, Alastair Still and David Garofalo to explore trends currently affecting the sector.
The group illustrated a market at a crucial juncture, with changing investor sentiment, geopolitical tensions and impending financial instability converging to potentially create the perfect storm.
Eastern vs. western perspectives on gold
Martin kicked the panel off by reviewing the last several years in the gold market. Looking back at 2019 and 2020, he noted that an influx of western investors helped pushed the metal's price to phenomenal levels.
However, as the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic drove inflation and interest rates, these investors became sellers, and gold started to sink. Capitalizing on these lower price points, central banks moved into the market and not only stabilized the price, but caused it to surge to all-time highs. By mid-2024, gold was 70 percent above its 2022 low.
Frank Giustra, CEO of the Fiore Group, largely agreed with Martin's summary of gold's activity, but added that while he thinks central bank buying will continue, there is more going on than meets the eye.
“What most people don’t understand about gold is that it’s not that the gold price is going up — it's the fact that the fiat currencies that are measured against it are going down in value for a whole host of reasons," he said.
Giustra sees the US fiscal situation as a factor pushing the gold price up, and suggested that the situation is not only beyond repair, but also on the precipice of a crisis. “At some point there will be a US dollar crisis. It’s going to happen in our lifetimes, probably sooner rather than later, and when that happens, gold will go through the roof," he noted.
Grant Williams, author at Things That Make You Go Hmmm, expanded on Giustra’s point, outlining a critical difference between the east and west. “In the east, people don’t buy gold to sell it because the price has gone up. They buy gold to own it, and when they do sell it, it’s because they need to raise money for something important,” he said.
Williams also suggested that the west is at the end of a cycle. In his view, investors are attempting to maximize their returns in any way possible, and the system is corrupt and lacks consequences.
“This is going to come to a head. We’re in the middle of that process now, and at the end of that process, when these cycles fall over, the one thing you want to own is gold," he explained at the conference.
"We are moving into the part of this where it's not just a good idea to own gold anymore — it's essential to own gold. And I think the price is going to reflect that in the coming 12 to 18 months."
Tech stocks, Bitcoin distracting investors from gold
The panelists agreed that today’s investors are distracted as tech and Bitcoin dominate headlines.
While technology stocks still follow the typical market ebbs and flows, cryptocurrencies are a different story.
Giustra even compared the crypto space to a Ponzi scheme, pointing to one influential commenter who has suggested that Bitcoin will reach a value of US$13 million and gold will reach zero.
“These are ridiculous statements, but he needs to make those kinds of statements to keep the greed factor going. In any pyramid scheme, you need to have new buyers all the time to keep the game going,” he said.
Giustra also outlined how the cryptocurrency space has influenced the recent US election, spending US$245 million to influence Congress and the incoming president to ease regulations. This comes from a shifting narrative that implies crypto is a store of value. Giustra believes it's an asset class in search of a purpose.
GoldMining (TSX:GOLD,NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) CEO Alastair Still backed Giustra, saying that unlike gold, Bitcoins can be created every day, while gold’s limited supply is inherently connected to its store of value.
Still described how resource scarcity has been tested, outlining how geopolitically stable jurisdictions are diminishing. At the same time, mining companies have underinvested in exploration and been slow to find new assets.
“So while I think many investors are a little behind the curve," he explained at VRIC.
"What we have seen is the major operating companies, they're running deficits in their reserves, so they’re not replacing what they’re mining, and that’s because they’ve been underfunding exploration for years."
Gold majors dealing with low grades, declining reserves
The systemic underfunding of exploration could be an opportunity for explorers and developers to start acquiring projects that will be sought by majors in the future. As it stands, miners are having to maximize extraction efforts.
“The operators are mining lower grades. That doesn’t necessarily mean they’re making more gold. They might make more profit, but they are actually potentially mining less gold,” Still commented.
David Garofalo, CEO, president, chairman and director at Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY), agreed that operators are facing a challenge. “They’re facing a squeeze from tiny reserves, and reserves are down 40 percent. That’s demonstrated because the juniors haven’t had access to capital for over a dozen years,” he said.
He went on to explain that the entire industry is facing cost pressures.
All-in-sustaining costs have risen along with the price of gold, leading to a squeeze among producers. Much of this is due to inflation, which has resonated throughout the general economy.
“That’s why when you look at the leaders in our industry, their share prices are lower today than they were 30 years ago, when the gold price was a 10th of what it is today,” Garofalo said.
Rising costs and chronic underfunding are causing a dual squeeze. No new projects are in the pipeline, and he doesn’t expect the situation to reverse any time soon. Instead, he sees sees major companies like Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) and Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) with stagnating reserves and stalled output.
They can grow their share count, but not the gold they have access to, they’re not creating share value.
Which gold stocks to focus on now?
Garofalo suggested that the right space to be in now is the development stage. He thinks the majors are approaching a point where they need to add assets to their portfolios to continue to grow.
“The industry has basically been giving money back to investors for the last dozen years in dividends and share buybacks and whatnot, and not meaningfully back into the grassroots exploration to replace depleting reserves,” he said.
Likewise, Giustra backed the idea that the gold sector needs more consolidation.
“There are far too many companies burning a lot of overhead. The industry needs to consolidate. We need to deliver performance. And so it’s partially the industry’s fault; for a long time, it hasn’t performed. You need to perform economically with your deposits to qualify as an investment sector,” he said.
Williams added that it’s important for investors to understand what they are looking for. He said that gold can be “a get rich quick scheme, a get rich slow scheme and a stay rich scheme,” depending on where you are in the cycle.
“That shouldn’t be your only focus. You shouldn’t only be thinking about, 'Where can I find the 10 baggers?' If that’s really your mindset, crypto is the perfect vehicle for that, because there’s a 10 bagger produced every minute if you're lucky enough to get in and get out. This industry is tangible," Williams said.
"It’s things you pull out of the ground that are valuable."
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Exploring Investment Opportunities in Colombia’s High-grade Gold Resource
Colombia's mining sector is experiencing a renaissance, with the country's rich mineral resources attracting increasing attention from global investors.
At the forefront of this resurgence is the Antioquia region, a historical gold-mining hub that continues to yield impressive results. This article explores the opportunities in Colombia's mining landscape, with a particular focus on Antioquia and the companies poised to capitalize on its potential.
Colombia's geological diversity has long been recognized as a source of immense mineral wealth. The country's gold reserves, in particular, have been a cornerstone of its mining sector. Recent reports indicate that Colombia produces more than 1 million ounces of gold annually, accounting for nearly half of its total gold production. This substantial output underscores the country's significance in the global gold market.
The Colombian government has been proactive in fostering a more attractive environment for foreign investment in the mining sector. Regulatory improvements aim to streamline processes and enhance transparency, addressing historical challenges that have deterred international mining companies. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to unlock the full potential of Colombia's mineral resources.
However, some challenges do persist. Environmental concerns, community relations and security issues in some regions continue to require careful navigation by mining operators. Despite these hurdles, the opportunities presented by Colombia's vast mineral wealth make it an increasingly attractive destination for mining investment.
Antioquia: Heart of Colombia's gold-mining industry
Within Colombia, the Department of Antioquia stands out as the premier mining region, contributing approximately 50 percent of the nation's gold output. This data emphasizes Antioquia's rich mining heritage, which dates back centuries. The region's geological formations have consistently yielded high-grade gold deposits, attracting both artisanal miners and large-scale operations.
Antioquia's dominance in the gold sector is further bolstered by its well-developed infrastructure. The region boasts a network of roads, power supplies and skilled labor that significantly enhances the operational efficiency of mining projects. Ongoing investments in infrastructure continue to improve accessibility and reduce operational costs for mining companies in the area.
Areas such as Segovia, with its high-grade gold deposits, offer strategic importance for exploration and development. The presence of major mining companies in the country not only validates Colombia's potential but also contributes to the development of robust mining infrastructure.
Competitive landscape in Antioquia
Antioquia's gold-rich terrain has attracted a diverse array of mining companies, from junior explorers to major producers. This competitive landscape has fostered a dynamic mining ecosystem, characterized by innovation and strategic partnerships.
Several gold mining operations in the region have garnered international attention. They include Aris Mining's (TSX:ARIS,NYSEAMERICAN:ARMN) Segovia operations, and Zijin Mining's (OTC Pink:ZIJMF,HKEX:2899) Buritica mine. These projects not only demonstrate the area's mineral potential but also serve as catalysts for further exploration and development. The proximity of these operations to one another creates opportunities for synergies in infrastructure, processing facilities, and knowledge sharing.
However, the concentration of mining activities also intensifies competition for prime exploration and development targets. Companies operating in Antioquia must differentiate themselves through strategic land positions, innovative exploration techniques, and effective community engagement to succeed in this competitive environment.
Quimbaya Gold: Strategically positioned for success
Among the companies seeking to capitalize on Antioquia's gold potential is Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM). The company has strategically positioned itself with a significant land package of 59,057 hectares across three mining projects in the Antioquia region. This extensive footprint provides Quimbaya Gold with a diverse portfolio of exploration targets in one of Colombia's most productive gold districts.
Quimbaya Gold's projects are strategically located near major mining operations, a factor that could significantly enhance their value proposition. Its flagship Tahami project is adjacent and on trend to Aris Mining’s Segovia mine, one of the world’s highest-grade gold mines. Proximity to established mines often indicates favorable geology and can provide logistical advantages in terms of infrastructure and skilled labor availability.
The company's focus on high-grade gold discoveries aligns with the historical productivity of the Antioquia region. High-grade deposits can offer superior economics, potentially leading to more robust project financials even in fluctuating gold price environments. This focus on quality over quantity positions Quimbaya Gold to potentially deliver significant value to investors as it advances its exploration programs.
Compelling investment case
The convergence of favorable geology, improving regulatory conditions and strategic corporate positioning makes Antioquia a compelling region for mining investment. As Colombia continues to emerge as a significant player in the global gold market, companies with established positions in Antioquia can benefit from the region's growth trajectory.
Quimbaya Gold's extensive land package and strategic focus on high-grade resources make it a compelling opportunity. The potential for significant discoveries, coupled with the operational advantages of working in an established mining district, presents a unique value proposition for investors seeking exposure to Colombia's expanding mining industry.
However, investors should approach the sector with a balanced perspective. While the potential rewards are significant, mining exploration and development carry inherent risks. Factors such as geological uncertainties, fluctuating commodity prices and regulatory changes can impact project outcomes. Due diligence and a thorough understanding of both the opportunities and challenges in the Colombian mining sector are essential for informed investment decisions.
Investor takeaway
Colombia's mining sector, particularly in the gold-rich region of Antioquia, presents a compelling narrative of resource potential and economic opportunity. As the country continues to refine its regulatory framework and attract international investment, regions like Antioquia are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Colombia's mining industry.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM). This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Quimbaya Goldin order to help investors learn more about the company. Quimbaya Gold is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Quimbaya Gold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
