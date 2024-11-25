- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Prospect Ridge Resources Exec Yan Ducharme Says Copper Ridge Drill Results Highlight Long-term Potential
“It's showing that there's a large system there. And what we need to do right now is to go through all the data that we have gathered and find vectors that will lead us to, maybe, wider zones and higher grades,” said Yan Ducharme, president of Prospect Ridge Resources.
Prospect Ridge Resources (CSE:PRR) is pushing boundaries and uncovering potential with its flagship Knauss Creek gold-silver-copper project in BC, Canada, with promising drilling outcomes and an extensive land package.
In an interview with the Investing News Network, Prospect Ridge President Yan Ducharme shared insights into the company’s strategic developments and forward-looking plans.
Discussing highlights from the company’s recent drill program at the Copper Ridge zone, he stressed the importance of this prospect to the overall trajectory of the flagship Knauss Creek property.
“What we found is that we have mineralization between the veins and also in fractures, which is something that we haven't really seen in the field because of the weathering of the rock on surface. And the drilling allowed us to establish continuity of the veins. And we saw what we were seeing on surface is still continuing at depth,” Ducharme said.
This continuity is crucial as it underscores the project's long-term potential, propelling Prospect Ridge toward its goal of building significant deposits.
Beyond Copper Ridge, Prospect Ridge's expansive 730 square kilometer land package near the Golden Triangle in BC unfolds as a canvas of untapped geological potential. Ducharme said the property has “plenty of targets” that are nearing the drill-ready stage.
The executive also stressed the project’s strategic location, surrounded by highways, which ensures better accessibility and reduces the logistical challenges often associated with remote mining operations.
Watch the full interview with Yan Ducharme, president of Prospect Ridge Resources, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Prospect Ridge (CSE:PRR,OTCQB:PRRSF,FWB:OED). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Prospect Ridge in order to help investors learn more about the company. Prospect Ridge is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Prospect Ridge and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
