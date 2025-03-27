Prospect Ridge Resources (CSE:PRR)

Prospect Ridge Announces Resignation of President and Director

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Prospect Ridge") (CSE:PRR)(OTCQB:PRRSF)(FRA:OED) announces that Mr. Yan Ducharme, P.Geo has stepped down as President and Director of Prospect Ridge effective immediately in order to pursue other business interests.

Len Brownlie, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will assume the position of President effective immediately.

Mike Iverson, Chairman of the Board states:"On behalf of the entire Company we would like to genuinely thank Yan for his service to the Company over the last three years. His organizational skills and attention to detail has benefited the Company and provided a very comprehensive database that will allow us to advance our exploration at the Holy Grail and Knauss Creek projects in the upcoming exploration season. We wish Yan the very best in his future endeavors."

About Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. is a British Columbia based exploration and development company focused on gold and critical metals exploration. Prospect Ridge's management and technical team collectively have over 100 years of experience in mineral exploration and believes the Knauss Creek and the Holy Grail properties have the potential to extend the boundaries of the Golden Triangle into this vastly under-explored region.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements and information ("FLI") that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. FLI relates to future events or future performance and reflect the current expectations or beliefs of the Company's management. Anything that is not historical fact is FLI. Generally, FLI can be, without limitation, identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "plans", "intends", "believes", "expects", "anticipates" or "estimates", and statements or phrases that certain actions, events or results "may", "might", "could", "should" or "would" occur, and similar expressions. FLI is not historical fact, is made as of the date of this news release and includes, without limitation, statements and discussions of future plans, intentions, expectations, estimates and forecasts, and statements as to management's intentions and expectations with respect to, among other things, positive exploration results at the Knauss Creek and Holy Grail projects. FLI involves numerous risks and uncertainties, and are based on assumptions, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any FLI. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the availability of financing to continue exploration activities, the availability and cost of qualified exploration personnel and service providers, and that future exploration results at the Knauss Creek and Holy Grail projects will not be as anticipated. In making any FLI in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that future exploration results at the Knauss Creek and Holy Grail projects will be as anticipated. Although management has endeavored to evaluate and use reasonable assumptions and to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in FLI, these assumptions may prove incorrect and there may be other factors that cause results not to be as intended, expected, anticipated or estimated. There can be no assurance that FLI will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed in FLI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on FLI, and are further cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any FLI expressed or incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

PROSPECT RIDGE RESOURCES ADJOURNS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

PROSPECT RIDGE RESOURCES ADJOURNS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (the " Company " or " Prospect Ridge ") (CSE: PRR) (OTC: PRRSF) (FRA: OED) announces that it has adjourned its annual general meeting (for more information, see news release dated December 12, 2024 ), to reconvene on Friday, December 20, 2024 at 11:30 AM (Pacific Time) at Suite 430, 605 Robson Street, Vancouver British Columbia.  Proxies will continue to be accepted until 48 hours prior to the commencement of the adjourned meeting.

About Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. is a British Columbia based exploration and development company focused on gold exploration. Prospect Ridge ' s management and technical team cumulate over 100 years of mineral exploration experience and believe the Knauss Creek and the Holy Grail properties to have the potential to extend the boundaries of the Golden Triangle to cover this vast under-explored region.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as   "   intends   " or   "   anticipates"   , or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results   "   may",   "   could   ",   "   should   ",   "   would   " or   "   occur   "   . This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions. These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

PROSPECT RIDGE RESOURCES CONFIRMS ARRANGEMENTS RELATING TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

PROSPECT RIDGE RESOURCES CONFIRMS ARRANGEMENTS RELATING TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (the " Company " or " Prospect Ridge ") (CSE: PRR) (OTC: PRRSF) (FRA: OED) wishes to update shareholders on the impact of the strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers on the Company's ability to comply with its obligations to deliver to shareholders its financial statements and related disclosure and proxy-related materials in respect of the Company's Annual General Meeting (the " Meeting ") of shareholders scheduled to be held on Friday, December 13, 2024 at 11:00 AM (Pacific Time) at Suite 430, 605 Robson Street, Vancouver, British Columbia .

As a result of the strike, and pursuant to CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 51-931 Temporary Exemption from requirements in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Requirements and National Instrument 54-101 Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer to send certain proxy-related materials during a postal strike (the "Blanket Order"), the Company is advising shareholders that:

PROSPECT RIDGE CONFIRMS LARGE MINERALIZED SYSTEM AT COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY IN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA

PROSPECT RIDGE CONFIRMS LARGE MINERALIZED SYSTEM AT COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY IN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (the " Company " or " Prospect Ridge ") (CSE: PRR) (OTC: PRRSF) (FRA: OED) is pleased to announce the results of its drilling campaign at the Copper Ridge Zone (" Copper Ridge ") of its wholly-owned Knauss Creek property located approximately 35 kilometres (km) northeast of Terrace, British Columbia .

PROSPECT RIDGE ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF COPPER RIDGE DRILL PROGRAM AT KNAUSS CREEK PROJECT

PROSPECT RIDGE ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF COPPER RIDGE DRILL PROGRAM AT KNAUSS CREEK PROJECT

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp . (the " Company " or " Prospect Ridge ") (CSE: PRR) (OTC: PRRSF) (FRA: OED) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its inaugural drilling program at the Copper Ridge zone within the Knauss Creek property, located south of the Golden Triangle, near Terrace, British Columbia . These are the first drill holes in a newly identified target. The data collected from these first-ever drill holes will help inform the next steps in the Company's exploration program at Knauss Creek.

Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce it has Initiated Research Coverage on Prospect Ridge Resources

Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce it has Initiated Research Coverage on Prospect Ridge Resources

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has initiated research coverage Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (CNX: PRR) ("PRR," or "Company"). The new report by Couloir's Senior Mining Analyst, Ron Wortel, MBA, P.Eng. Q.P., is titled "Extending the Golden Triangle with High-Grade Discoveries."

Report excerpt: "Prospect Ridge Resource Corporation is a Canadian-based public junior exploration company. The Company is exploring gold-silver-copper-rich mineralization on its Knauss Creek and Holy Grail projects south of the Golden Triangle region of BC. The Company is financed to conduct its initial +2,000 m drilling program on its highest priority target, Copper Ridge. They raised over $5.2 million earlier in 2024, a positive indication of support for their management team and the projects."

