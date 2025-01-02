Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Production Suspension at JV Inkai

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) was informed by our partner, National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC (Kazatomprom), and Joint Venture Inkai LLP (JV Inkai), that as of January 1, 2025, JV Inkai has suspended production activity.

On December 31, 2024, JV Inkai formally notified us that it had not received an extension of the timeline to submit its updated Project for Uranium Deposit Development documentation (Project Documentation), an extension that was expected prior to 2024 year-end. We were informed by Kazatomprom that the extension was not received as expected due to the delayed submission of the necessary documentation to the Ministry of Energy. As majority owner and controlling partner of the joint venture, on December 30, 2024, Kazatomprom directed JV Inkai to plan for a halt of operations as of January 1, 2025, to avoid potential violation of Kazakhstan legislation.

Based on the information we had been receiving from JV Inkai and Kazatomprom, a process to address the update of the Project Documentation was underway and a positive outcome was expected. Reports received by Cameco as recently as December 26, 2024, made no mention of a production suspension being a risk in relation to this process.

We are disappointed and surprised by this unexpected suspension and we will be seeking further clarification on how this transpired, as well as the potential 2025 and 2026 production and financial impacts (including on future dividends), and what Cameco can do to help Kazatomprom and JV Inkai restart mining operations.

Kazatomprom holds a 60% interest in JV Inkai, while Cameco owns a 40% share.

Caution about forward-looking information

This news release includes statements and information about our expectations for the future, which we refer to as forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on our current views, which can change significantly, and actual results and events may be significantly different from what we currently expect. Examples of forward-looking information in this news release include: the timeframe for any required extension of the timeline to submit the Project Documentation or receive approval of the Project Documentation; and whether and when mining operations can be restored.

Material risks that could lead to different results include: complexity and uncertainty in the application, interpretation and enforcement of the laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan; expropriation or nationalization of JV Inkai's properties or Cameco's interest in JV Inkai; amendments to and uncertainty in the enforcement of government regulation in the Republic of Kazakhstan; termination of JV Inkai's resource use contract by governmental authorities; geopolitical risk in Kazakhstan and surrounding countries; risk of corruption in Kazakhstan and surrounding countries; risk of sanctions and risk of dealing with sanctioned individuals or entities; production variance from JV Inkai's resource use contract; procurement and supply chain issues, including with respect to the availability of sulphuric acid; availability of drilling services and construction services in Kazakhstan; and availability of transportation.

Please also review the discussion in the "Risk Factors" section of our current annual information form and the "Other relevant data and information – Regulatory risks" and "Other relevant data and information – Production and product delivery risks" sections of our technical report "Inkai Operation, Turkestan Region, Republic of Kazakhstan" dated November 12, 2024 for other material risks that could cause actual results to differ significantly from our current expectations, and other material assumptions we have made. Forward-looking information is designed to help you understand management's current views of our near-term and longer-term prospects, and it may not be appropriate for other purposes. We will not necessarily update this information unless we are required to by securities laws.

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations, as well as significant investments across the nuclear fuel cycle, including ownership interests in Westinghouse Electric Company and Global Laser Enrichment. Utilities around the world rely on Cameco to provide global nuclear fuel solutions for the generation of safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear power. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.

As used in this news release, the terms we, us, our, the Company and Cameco mean Cameco Corporation and its subsidiaries unless otherwise indicated.

Investor inquiries:  
Cory Kos
306-716-6782
cory_kos@cameco.com

Media inquiries:  
Veronica Baker
306-385-5541
veronica_baker@cameco.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cameco and Energoatom Agree on Commercial Terms to Supply Ukraine's Full Natural UF6 Needs through 2035

Cameco and Energoatom Agree on Commercial Terms to Supply Ukraine's Full Natural UF6 Needs through 2035

SE NNEGC Energoatom (Energoatom), Ukraine's state-owned nuclear energy utility, and Cameco Corporation (Cameco) (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ), one of the largest global producers of uranium fuel based in Canada, have reached agreement on commercial terms for a major supply contract for Cameco to provide sufficient volumes of natural uranium hexafluoride, or UF 6 (consisting of uranium and conversion services), to meet Ukraine's full nuclear fuel needs through 2035. Key commercial terms, such as pricing mechanism, volume and tenor, have been agreed to, but the contract is subject to finalization, which is anticipated in the first quarter of 2023.

"Energoatom will keep working on achieving the energy independence of Ukraine. The development of cooperation between companies in the production and supply of nuclear materials and nuclear fuel is one of the most important conditions for the further safe functioning of our domestic nuclear power generation," said Petro Kotin, President of Energoatom.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Form Strategic Partnership to Acquire Westinghouse Electric Company

Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Form Strategic Partnership to Acquire Westinghouse Electric Company

Currency: U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

  • Westinghouse is an industry leader with a strong market position across the nuclear value chain
  • Nuclear power expected to see significant growth driven by energy security and decarbonization trends
  • Acquisition will provide opportunities to generate value and grow the business globally

Cameco Corporation ("Cameco") (NYSE: CCJ; TSX: CCO) and Brookfield Renewable Partners ("Brookfield Renewable") (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC), together with its institutional partners ("the consortium"), are forming a strategic partnership to acquire Westinghouse Electric Company ("Westinghouse"), one of the world's largest nuclear services businesses.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Energy

Baselode Intersects Best Drill Hole To Date, 25 Metres From Surface

  • AK22-051 intersected 2,320 cps over 30.1 m starting at 27.0 m drill hole depth, ranks as the best drill hole on the project, and includes six separate intervals of >10,000 cps*
  • AK22-047 intersected 5,229 cps over 7.35 m at 140.65 m , ranks as second-best drill hole on the project, and includes eight separate intervals of >10,000 cps

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing 20,000 metre diamond drilling program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area (the " Basin "), northern Saskatchewan ( see Figure 1 and Table 1 ).

"We continue to hit mineralization at the overburden contact; within 25 m from surface. The mineralization from AK22-051 is the shallowest being drilled in the Basin. This rarity of near-surface mineralization with high levels of radioactivity sets Baselode apart from our peers as there's no other recent discovery this close to surface. Near-surface mineralization has been a key characteristic required for numerous Basin deposits going into production as open pit mines. Holes AK22-051 and AK22-047 are substantially the two best drill holes on ACKIO to date in terms of continuously elevated radioactivity. They also have the highest average levels of radioactivity, and each includes multiple discrete intersections with greater than 10,000 cps. We're excited to see ACKIO grow with near-surface mineralization, including consistently higher levels of radioactivity. AK22-051 remains open in all directions and AK22-047 remains open to the east," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear power plant.

Cameco Faces Uranium Production Halt at JV Inkai Following Regulatory Delay

Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) said on Thursday (January 2) that it has learned of a production halt at JV Inkai.

Kazatomprom (LSE:KAP,OTC Pink:NATKY), the company's partner at the site, said JV Inkai was unable to obtain an extension for submitting updated Uranium Deposit Development documentation.

The extension wasn't received due to a delay in submitting required documents to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy.

Keep reading...Show less
Response to ASX Appendix 3Y Query

Response to ASX Appendix 3Y Query

Toro Energy (TOE:AU) has announced Response to ASX Appendix 3Y Query

Download the PDF here.

Nuclear reactors against blue sky.

Top 5 Most-popular Uranium Stories of 2024

As the year closes, we're taking a look back at our most-popular uranium news articles of 2024.

The uranium sector has been on a rollercoaster in 2024, a year that saw the uranium price break above US$100 per pound.

Countries concerned with the metal, especially the United States, China and Russia, were the drivers of some of the biggest uranium news items in 2024. News of a major acquisition also made the cut as one of the year’s biggest uranium headlines.

Keep reading...Show less
Notification regarding unquoted securities - AKN

Notification regarding unquoted securities - AKN

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Notification regarding unquoted securities - AKN

Download the PDF here.

Application for quotation of securities - AKN

Application for quotation of securities - AKN

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Application for quotation of securities - AKN

Download the PDF here.

Global Atomic Finalizes Off-take Agreement with European Utility

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) is pleased to announce that it has signed an offtake agreement with a strategic Europe -based nuclear power utility to supply 260,000 pounds U 3 O 8 per year for three years beginning in 2026.

Global Atomic Corporation (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

This is the fourth such agreement signed by Global Atomic.  Based on the 2024 Feasibility Study, the Dasa Mine is expected to produce 68.1 million pounds of U 3 O 8 over the operation's current 23-year mine plan.

This latest contract is consistent with the Company's marketing strategy - adding to a portfolio that underwrites profitability and bank finance, whilst providing exposure to strong future market fundamentals.

In addition, pursuant to a request for proposal ("RFP") from a large American utility, the Company recently submitted an RFP for the supply of 700,000 pounds U 3 O 8 over a five-year delivery period, starting in 2028.

With approximately 12.5% of currently defined uranium production contracted, Global has covered its project construction costs and maintains flexibility to enter into further off-take agreements against a backdrop of tightening U 3 O 8 supply dynamics.

Global Atomic President and CEO, Stephen G. Roman stated, "   Utilities continue to be active in the uranium market and securing supply in a dwindling uranium supply universe. This finalization of the European contract is a positive sign amid the geopolitical challenges in Niger and demonstrates the European utility's confidence in our ability to finance and develop Dasa to begin yellowcake deliveries in 2026. "

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation ( www.globalatomiccorp.com ) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company's Uranium Division is currently developing the fully permitted, large, high grade Dasa Deposit, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration.  The "First Blast Ceremony" occurred on November 5, 2022 , and commissioning of the processing plant is scheduled for Q1, 2026.  Global Atomic has also identified 3 additional uranium deposits in Niger that will be advanced with further assessment work.

Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc recycling plant, located in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture.  Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe , Asia and the United States of America .

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws.  Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to completion of any financings; Global Atomics' development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds necessary; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks.   Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "estimates", variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "will begin", "will include", "are expected", "occur" or "be achieved".  All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information.   Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made.  Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.  Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law.  Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.

Global Atomic - TSX 30 - OTX 50 (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

SOURCE Global Atomic Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2024/19/c7032.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Zodiac Gold Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

SAGA Metals Provides Corporate Update and 2024 Year in Review

Trillion Energy Announces CEO Retirement and New Management Appointments

Bitcoin Well Announces Bitcoin Purchase with Customer Registration and Bitcoin Portal Volume Update

