The metaverse game, to be built on the Solana blockchain, will be the first release from Web3 game studio Block Tackle Key takeaways: Williams will design exclusive line of decks and apparel and advise on game design Each will be an NFT that SkateX players can use to outfit their avatars SkateX's initial drop of 1,080 3D-animated skateboard NFTs sold out in minutes Block Tackle — a new Web3 game studio whose ...

Block Tackle — a new Web3 game studio whose immersive games leverage blockchain technology and allow players to own their own digital assets — today announced that Stevie Williams, pro skater and founder of DGK will advise on the design of skateboards and streetwear featured in the studio's first massively multiplayer online (MMO) game SkateX. In addition to applying the unique style he's shown off at DGK, Williams will also be involved in game development.

The Stevie Williams-influenced decks and apparel will be available for purchase as NFTs that can be used in the SkateX game, meaning every player will have their own individual look. Just as they bring their personal style to the skate park, they can do the same in SkateX's virtual world. Soon their authentic self will be the same online and offline.

"With Skate X, players will own their in-game items and can show off their skills — and avatars — with skate enthusiasts from around the world," said Block Tackle co-founder Rob Oshima . "When it came time to think of what skating and style icon we wanted to partner with, Stevie Williams was the first name that came to mind."

Besides having a hand in developing the NFTs and gameplay, Stevie will also be serving as SkateX's ambassador to the skating community, helping to connect to other skaters and musicians to the game. He'll also give his fans sneak peeks of upcoming skateboards and streetwear through Instagram and Twitter.

"I get offers and opportunities that involve skating all the time," said Stevie Williams. "I pass on almost everything though because projects need to be authentic and involve culture; they need to have roots based on legit skate history. I found out about SkateX not too long ago, and it's clear that SkateX is for the culture, and that's what I'm about. Get your boards ready."

SkateX's first 1080 3D-animated skateboards went on sale on the Magic Eden NFT marketplace on April 5 and sold out in minutes The next drop of boards will take place in May. The SkateX MMO game will launch later this year.

About Stevie Williams
Stevie Williams is a professional skateboarder who made the "30 Most Influential Skaters of All Time" list, compiled by Transworld Skateboarding in late 2011. Williams grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania , and started skateboarding at the age of eleven. During the period when Williams began skateboarding, the term "dirty ghetto kids" first emerged, as the title was applied to Williams and his friends. In 2002 Williams launched his own company, DGK , and in 2004 became the first skateboarder to sign a sponsorship contract with Reebok. Four years later, their relationship expanded with a new line of Williams -designed shoes and apparel named "DGK RBK."

About Block Tackle
Block Tackle Inc. is a San-Francisco -based studio dedicated to creating the first generation of fun-first blockchain games. Founders Rob Oshima and Ben Topkins assembled a team of fellow game industry veterans with experience making games for EA, Kabam, Lucasfilm, Roblox, Telltale, and Supercell. Block Tackle — which raised $5M in a seed funding round co-led by Cadenza Ventures and Play Ventures — is actively building an engaged community around its debut game, SkateX. For more information on the company, visit skatex.io .

For more information on Block Tackle or SkateX, please contact press@blocktackle.io .

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pro-skater-stevie-williams-joins-upcoming-nft-skateboarding-game-skatex-as-advisor-301526334.html

SOURCE Block Tackle, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Leading growth investors acquire minority stake in Coda Payments, the world's leading independent content monetization platform

Smash Capital, Insight Partners, and GIC invest $690 million in the cross-border monetization provider as brand expands into more territories

Today, Coda Payments ("Coda"), the world's leading independent platform for digital content monetization, announced that a consortium of top-tier growth investors has acquired a minority stake in the company.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Compass UOL launches scholarship program focused on the metaverse

The company will provide 1,000 scholarships to several institutions in Brazil to develop high-potential talents in cutting-edge technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality, NFT, blockchain, DeFi, design, animations, and games through one of the company's 18 innovation studios until 2023.

Compass UOL, a global digital transformation company, announces the launch of a scholarship program with disciplines focused on training professionals for the metaverse through an innovation studio focused on Gaming and XR (extended reality).

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

OXYGEN ESPORTS CLOSES $20M SERIES A FINANCING ROUND AND CONTINUED MOMENTUM WITH LAUNCH OF BOSTON BREACH

OXYGEN ESPORTS WELCOMES JON RAHM AND OTHER STRATEGIC INVESTORS TO THE FAMILY

Oxygen Esports LLC (OXG), fresh off its successful launch of the Call of Duty League's (CDL) 12 th team, the Boston Breach, is excited to announce the closing of its $20M Series A financing round. With the launch of the Boston Breach, OXG has solidified itself as New England's premier esports organization and one of the largest esports organizations in North America .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Easier P2E! Pre-registration is Now Open for 'Crypto Ball Z on WEMIX'

The P2E Game with an Addictively Simple Idle RPG Play Style

A Pre-sale Announcement for NFT Commanders that Increase Mining Efficiency

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

RYAN'S WORLD "SUPER SPY RYAN" MOBILE GAME NOW AVAILABLE

Kids Can Now Jump Into the Fun Inspired by the Popular Amazon Kids+ Original Special Created by Sunlight Entertainment and pocket.watch

The fun and adventure of "Super Spy Ryan," the live-action and animated special created by Sunlight Entertainment with kids and family digital-first studio pocket.watch is now available for kids to explore in a new, ad-free mobile game launching today. The popular "Super Spy Ryan" special is available exclusively on Amazon Kids+ and the new mobile game inspired by this magical world is now available on the Apple and Google Play app stores in the United States United Kingdom and Ireland coming soon to Canada Germany and Japan . Also coming soon to the Amazon Kids+ subscription on Amazon Fire Tablets!

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Easy P2E Game, Coin Grid Onboards Easy NFT Platform, SKY Play

On April 14, 2022 SKY Technology Co., LTD announced that SKY Entertainment Corp. will be onboarding 'Coin Grid' on SKY Play, the easy NFT business platform developed by SKY Technology.

SKY Entertainment has made remarkable achievements in publishing and operating Korean-Chinese mobile games such as 'Love & Producer' and 'Summer Code'. It will develop and service eP2 E ( easy play-to-earn) game 'Coin Grid' on SKY Play.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

