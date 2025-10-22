Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. To Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 6, 2025

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) ("Priority" or the "Company"), the payments and banking solution that streamlines collecting, storing, lending and sending money to unlock revenue opportunities, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, November 6, 2025, before markets open. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial and operating results at 10:00 AM ET the same day. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call

  • Thursday, November 6, 2025
  • 10:00 AM Eastern Time
  • Phone: US/Canada: 833-636-1319 or International: 412-902-4286

Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1732695&tp_key=493d4ecd35 and will also be posted in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.prioritycommerce.com/investors .

An audio replay of the call will be available shortly after the conference call until Thursday, November 20, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET. To listen to the audio replay, dial 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 and enter access ID number 10202505. Alternatively, you may access the webcast replay in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at prioritycommerce.com .

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority delivers payments and banking solutions that unlock revenue opportunities for businesses through its connected commerce platform for payables, merchant services, and banking & treasury solutions. The Priority Commerce Engine accelerates cash flow, and optimizes working capital to unlock growth, reduce costs and create new revenue opportunities. Learn more about Priority at prioritycommerce.com .

Priority Investor Inquiries:
priorityIR@icrinc.com

Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies,... Keep Reading...

