Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. To Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 6, 2025

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) ("Priority" or the "Company"), the payments and banking solution that streamlines collecting, storing, lending and sending money to unlock revenue opportunities, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, November 6, 2025, before markets open. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial and operating results at 10:00 AM ET the same day. A question-and-answer session will follow.
Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call
- Thursday, November 6, 2025
- 10:00 AM Eastern Time
- Phone: US/Canada: 833-636-1319 or International: 412-902-4286
Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1732695&tp_key=493d4ecd35 and will also be posted in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.prioritycommerce.com/investors .
An audio replay of the call will be available shortly after the conference call until Thursday, November 20, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET. To listen to the audio replay, dial 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 and enter access ID number 10202505. Alternatively, you may access the webcast replay in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at prioritycommerce.com .
About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.
Priority delivers payments and banking solutions that unlock revenue opportunities for businesses through its connected commerce platform for payables, merchant services, and banking & treasury solutions. The Priority Commerce Engine accelerates cash flow, and optimizes working capital to unlock growth, reduce costs and create new revenue opportunities. Learn more about Priority at prioritycommerce.com .
Priority Investor Inquiries:
priorityIR@icrinc.com