Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. To Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results on March 10, 2026

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) ("Priority" or the "Company"), the payments and banking solution that streamlines collecting, storing, lending and sending money to unlock revenue opportunities, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, before markets open. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial and operating results at 10:00 AM ET the same day. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Conference Call

  • Tuesday, March 10, 2026
  • 10:00 AM Eastern Time
  • Phone: US/Canada: 833-636-1319 or International: 412-902-4286

Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1751303&tp_key=851a6179f9 and will also be posted in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.prioritycommerce.com/investors.

An audio replay of the call will be available shortly after the conference call until Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET. To listen to the audio replay, dial 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 and enter access ID number 10206470. Alternatively, you may access the webcast replay in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at prioritycommerce.com .

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority delivers payments and banking solutions that unlock revenue opportunities for businesses through its connected commerce platform for payables, merchant services, and banking & treasury solutions. The Priority Commerce Engine accelerates cash flow, and optimizes working capital to unlock growth, reduce costs and create new revenue opportunities. Learn more about Priority at prioritycommerce.com .

Priority Investor Inquiries:
priorityIR@icrinc.com

