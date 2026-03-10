Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Strong Fourth Quarter Growth Driven by Performance Across Diverse Business Segments

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) ("Priority" or the "Company"), a payments and banking fintech purpose-built to collect, store, lend and send money with a connected commerce engine that combines full-service merchant acquiring for accounts receivable, complete automated payables tools for bill payment, and sophisticated treasury management solutions to accelerate cash flow and optimize working capital for its customers, announced its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results including strong year-over-year diversified revenue growth.

Highlights of Consolidated Results

Fourth Quarter 2025 Compared with Fourth Quarter 2024

Financial highlights of the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with the fourth quarter of 2024, are as follows 2 :

  • Revenue of $247.1 million increased 8.8% from $227.1 million, including 6.8% of organic growth
  • Adjusted gross profit (a non-GAAP measure 1 ) of $100.2 million increased 19.4% from $83.9 million
  • Adjusted gross profit margin (a non-GAAP measure 1 ) of 40.6% increased 360 basis points from 37.0%
  • Operating income of $33.5 million decreased 1.9% from $34.1 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure 1 ) of $60.1 million increased 16.2% from $51.7 million
  • Adjusted EPS - diluted (a non-GAAP measure 1 ) of $0.27 increased 50.0% from $0.18
  • In October 2025, the Company acquired the assets of Dealer Merchant Services, a leading provider of vertically focused software and payments in the automotive dealership arena

Full Year 2025 Compared with Full Year 2024

Financial highlights of the Full Year of 2025 compared with the Full Year of 2024, are as follows 2 :

  • Revenue of $953.0 million increased 8.3% from $879.7 million, including 7.7% in organic growth
  • Adjusted gross profit (a non-GAAP measure 1 ) of $374.7 million increased 14.2% from $328.1 million
  • Adjusted gross profit margin (a non-GAAP measure 1 ) of 39.3% increased 200 basis points from 37.3%
  • Operating income of $141.2 million increased 5.9% from $133.4 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure 1 ) of $225.2 million increased 10.2% from $204.3 million
  • Adjusted EPS - diluted (a non-GAAP measure 1 ) of $1.03 increased 102.0% from $0.51
  1. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliations of Adjusted Gross Profit (non-GAAP), Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (non-GAAP), Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), and Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP), to their most comparable GAAP measures provided below for additional information.
  2. Certain amounts/percentages may not add mathematically due to rounding

"Our results reflect the strength and diversification of Priority's Connected Commerce platform, with almost 9% revenue growth and over 19% adjusted gross profit growth in the fourth quarter," said Tom Priore, Chairman and CEO of Priority. "The ability to deliver payments and treasury solutions across our business segments generated over 18% revenue growth for Treasury Solutions and 13% growth for Payables, while adjusted gross profit margins expanded by nearly 360 basis points."

Full Year 2026 Financial Guidance

Priority's outlook remains strong, which is reflected in our full year 2026 guidance:

  • Revenue forecast to achieve a growth rate of 6% to 9% compared to fiscal 2025 results, resulting in a revenue range between $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion
  • Adjusted gross profit (a non-GAAP measure) forecast to range between $405 million and $425 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) forecast to range between $230 million to $245 million

Conference Call

Priority's leadership will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. EST to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results. Participants can access the call by phone in the U.S. or Canada at (833) 636-1319 or internationally at (412) 902-4286.

The Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1751303&tp_key=851a6179f9 and will also be posted in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.prioritycommerce.com .

An audio replay of the call will be available shortly after the conference call until March 24, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. EST. To listen to the audio replay, dial (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 10206470 . Alternatively, you may access the webcast replay in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://ir.prioritycommerce.com/ .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This communication includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that we regularly review to evaluate our business and trends, measure our performance, prepare financial projections, allocate resources, and make strategic decisions. We believe these non-GAAP measures help to illustrate the underlying financial and business trends relating to our results of operations and comparability between current and prior periods. We also use these non-GAAP measures to establish and monitor operational goals. However, these non-GAAP measures are not superior to or a substitute for prominent measurements calculated in accordance with GAAP. Rather, the non-GAAP measures are meant to be a complement to understanding measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

The Company's adjusted gross profit metric represents revenues less cost of services (excludes depreciation and amortization). Adjusted gross profit margin is adjusted gross profit divided by revenues. We review these non-GAAP measures to evaluate our underlying profit trends. The reconciliation of adjusted gross profit to its most comparable GAAP measure is provided below:

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues

$

247,128

$

227,067

$

953,009

$

879,702

Cost of services (excludes depreciation and amortization)

(146,882

)

(143,134

)

(578,315

)

(551,621

)

Adjusted gross profit

$

100,246

$

83,933

$

374,694

$

328,081

Adjusted gross profit margin

40.6

%

37.0

%

39.3

%

37.3

%

Depreciation and amortization of revenue generating assets

(7,166

)

(4,467

)

(21,747

)

(16,516

)

Gross profit

$

93,080

$

79,466

$

352,947

$

311,565

Gross profit margin

37.7

%

35.0

%

37.0

%

35.4

%

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are performance measures. EBITDA is earnings before interest expense, income tax, and depreciation and amortization expenses ("EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA begins with EBITDA but further excludes certain non-cash costs, such as stock-based compensation and the write-off of the carrying value of investments or other assets, as well as debt extinguishment and modification expenses and other expenses and income items considered non-recurring, such as acquisition integration expenses, certain professional fees, and litigation settlements. We review the non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure to evaluate our business and trends, measure our performance, prepare financial projections, allocate resources, and make strategic decisions.

The reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to its most comparable GAAP measure is provided below:

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net income

$

8,946

$

7,220

$

55,681

$

24,015

Interest expense

21,961

23,111

90,654

88,948

Income tax expense (benefit)

4,126

3,270

(9,402

)

13,266

Depreciation and amortization

20,191

13,811

63,183

58,041

EBITDA

55,224

47,412

200,116

184,270

Debt modification and extinguishment expenses

1,703

12,514

10,369

Selling, general and administrative (non-recurring)

1,633

1,379

5,718

3,510

Non-cash stock-based compensation 1

1,187

1,241

8,306

6,118

Non-cash bargain purchase gain 2 (non-recurring)

(482

)

(3,989

)

Salary and employee benefits 3 (non-recurring)

2,501

2,501

Adjusted EBITDA

$

60,063

$

51,735

$

225,166

$

204,267

(1) Excludes stock-based compensation settled in cash subsequent to December 31, 2025.

(2) Bargain purchase gain recognized from acquiring Sila, Inc.

(3) Represents stock-based compensation that was settled in cash (non-recurring).

Further detail of certain of these adjustments, and where these items are recorded in our consolidated statements of operations, is provided below:

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Selling, general and administrative expenses (non-recurring):

Certain legal fees

$

760

1,347

$

3,203

2,769

Professional, accounting and consulting fees

869

20

2,092

544

Other expenses, net

4

12

293

197

Litigation settlement

130

$

1,633

$

1,379

$

5,718

$

3,510

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (Adjusted EPS)

Adjusted EPS is a performance measure. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders by weighted average number shares outstanding for the respective periods.

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders begins with net income attributable to common shareholders adjusted to exclude various items listed below. We believe that Adjusted EPS is a measure that is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing profitability and in analysis of ongoing profitability trends.

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$

8,946

$

(3,769

)

$

55,681

$

(23,960

)

Non-recurring release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets

284

(20,386

)

Accelerated accretion expense and excise tax attributable to redeemable senior preferred stockholders

8,154

17,703

Debt modification and extinguishment expenses

1,703

12,514

10,369

Non-cash stock-based compensation

1,187

1,241

8,306

6,118

Selling, general and administrative (non recurring)

1,633

1,379

5,718

3,510

Amortization of acquisition related intangible assets

12,931

9,243

41,996

42,173

Salary and employee benefits (non recurring)

2,501

2,501

Tax impact of adjustments (1)

(4,745

)

(3,526

)

(18,469

)

(16,158

)

Non-cash bargain purchase gain (non-recurring)

(482

)

(3,989

)

Adjusted net income attributable to common share holders

$

22,255

$

14,425

$

83,872

$

39,755

Weighted average common shares outstanding (basic)

81,081

78,241

79,798

77,993

Effect of dilutive potential common shares

2,541

1,145

1,670

647

Adjusted Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted)

83,622

79,386

81,468

78,640

Earnings (loss) per common share

Basic

$

0.11

$

(0.05

)

$

0.70

$

(0.31

)

Diluted

$

0.11

$

(0.05

)

$

0.68

$

(0.31

)

Adjusted earnings per common share

Basic

$

0.27

$

0.18

$

1.05

$

0.51

Diluted

$

0.27

$

0.18

$

1.03

$

0.51

(1) The tax impact calculated using the blended statutory income tax rate (i.e. 26.0% for 2025 and 26.0% for 2024)

Priority does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures because it could not do so without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of the information needed to calculate reconciling items and due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures in future periods. When planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, the Company does so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis as that would require estimates for various cash and non-cash reconciling items that would be difficult to predict with reasonable accuracy. For example, stock-based compensation expense would be difficult to estimate because it depends on the Company's future hiring and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of the Company's common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. As a result, the Company does not believe that a GAAP reconciliation would provide meaningful supplemental information about the Company's outlook.

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority is the payments and banking solution that enables businesses to collect, store, lend and send funds through a unified commerce engine. Our platform combines payables, merchant solutions, and treasury solutions so leaders can streamline financial operations efficiently — and our innovative industry experts help businesses navigate and build momentum on the path to growth. With the Priority Commerce Engine, leaders can accelerate cash flow, optimize working capital, reduce unnecessary costs, and unlock new revenue opportunities. To learn more about Priority (NASDAQ: PRTH), visit prioritycommerce.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services, and other statements identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "future," "intends," "could," "estimate," "predict," "projects," "targeting," "potential" or "contingent," "guidance," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our 2026 outlook and statements regarding our market and growth opportunities. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, expressed, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially, and potentially adversely, from those discussed or implied herein.

We caution that it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this press release in the context of the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our SEC filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 10, 2026. These filings are available online at www.sec.gov or www.prioritycommerce.com .

We caution you that the important factors referenced above may not contain all of the factors that are important to you. In addition, we cannot assure you that we will realize the results or developments we expect or anticipate or, even if substantially realized, that they will result in the consequences we anticipate or affect us or our operations in the way we expect. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues

$

247,128

$

227,067

$

953,009

$

879,702

Operating expenses

Cost of services (excludes depreciation and amortization)

146,882

143,134

578,315

551,621

Salary and employee benefits

28,812

23,199

107,787

89,216

Depreciation and amortization

20,191

13,811

63,183

58,041

Selling, general and administrative

17,745

12,784

62,479

47,403

Total operating expenses

213,630

192,928

811,764

746,281

Operating income

33,498

34,139

141,245

133,421

Other expense

Interest expense

(21,961

)

(23,111

)

(90,654

)

(88,948

)

Debt extinguishment and modification costs

(1,703

)

(12,514

)

(10,369

)

Other income, net

1,535

1,165

8,202

3,177

Total other expense, net

(20,426

)

(23,649

)

(94,966

)

(96,140

)

Income before income taxes

13,072

10,490

46,279

37,281

Income tax expense (benefit)

4,126

3,270

(9,402

)

13,266

Net income

8,946

7,220

55,681

24,015

Less: Dividends, accretion, and related excise tax attributable to redeemable senior preferred stockholders

(10,989

)

(47,336

)

Less: Return on redeemable non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiary, net of deferred tax benefit

(639

)

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

8,946

(3,769

)

$

55,681

$

(23,960

)

Other comprehensive loss

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(15

)

(109

)

(34

)

(147

)

Comprehensive income (loss)

$

8,931

$

(3,878

)

$

55,647

$

(24,107

)

Earnings (loss) per common share:

Basic

$

0.11

$

(0.05

)

$

0.70

$

(0.31

)

Diluted

$

0.11

$

(0.05

)

$

0.68

$

(0.31

)

Adjusted earnings per common share (1):

Basic

$

0.27

$

0.18

$

1.05

$

0.51

Diluted

$

0.27

$

0.18

$

1.03

$

0.51

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

Basic

81,081

78,241

79,798

77,993

Diluted

83,622

78,241

81,468

77,993

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

77,192

$

58,600

Restricted cash

16,457

11,090

Accounts receivable, net of allowances

91,300

67,969

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

32,145

22,990

Current portion of notes receivable, net of allowance

2,062

3,638

Settlement assets

1,295,896

940,798

Total current assets

1,515,052

1,105,085

Notes receivable, less current portion

17,629

4,919

Property, equipment and software, net

58,636

52,477

Goodwill

416,641

376,091

Intangible assets, net

315,190

240,874

Deferred income taxes, net

46,350

24,697

Other noncurrent assets

29,306

22,717

Total assets

$

2,398,804

$

1,826,860

Liabilities, Stockholders' Deficit and Non-controlling interests

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

70,636

$

62,149

Accrued residual commissions

40,463

37,560

Customer deposits and advance payments

1,972

2,246

Current portion of long-term debt

9,503

Settlement obligations

1,297,263

940,213

Total current liabilities

1,410,334

1,051,671

Long-term debt, net of current portion, discounts and debt issuance costs

1,039,358

920,888

Other noncurrent liabilities

41,484

19,326

Total liabilities

2,491,176

1,991,885

Stockholders' deficit:

Preferred stock

Common stock

82

77

Treasury stock, at cost

(22,759

)

(19,607

)

Additional paid-in capital

13,925

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(210

)

(176

)

Accumulated deficit

(91,453

)

(147,134

)

Total stockholders' deficit attributable to shareholders of PRTH

(100,415

)

(166,840

)

Non-controlling interests

8,043

1,815

Total stockholders' deficit

(92,372

)

(165,025

)

Total liabilities, stockholders' deficit and Non-controlling interests

$

2,398,804

$

1,826,860

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)

Years Ended December 31,

2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income

$

55,681

$

24,015

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization of assets

63,183

58,041

Stock-based compensation, ESPP, and incentive units compensation

10,807

6,118

Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts

1,798

2,736

Debt extinguishment and modification costs

12,514

10,369

Deferred income tax benefit

(12,153

)

(2,194

)

Change in contingent consideration liability

2,692

2,839

Other non-cash items, net

(293

)

(147

)

Bargain purchase gain

(3,989

)

Change in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(21,863

)

(9,387

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(84

)

(6,062

)

Income taxes (receivable) payable

(8,554

)

(3,633

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

5,743

4,535

Accrued residuals commissions

2,903

5,027

Customer deposits and advance payments

(319

)

(1,688

)

Other assets, net

(4,449

)

(6,214

)

Other liabilities, net

(3,612

)

1,254

Net cash provided by operating activities

100,005

85,609

Cash flows from investing activities:

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

(39,301

)

Additions to property, equipment and software

(24,926

)

(21,693

)

Notes receivable, net

(11,134

)

(3,361

)

Acquisition of assets

(69,462

)

(5,667

)

Other investing activities

(29,218

)

(4,825

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(174,041

)

(35,546

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of issue discount

1,066,607

945,126

Debt issuance and modification costs paid

(4,826

)

(7,680

)

Repayments of long-term debt

(960,985

)

(658,835

)

Redemption of senior preferred stock

(225,000

)

Redemption of accumulated dividend on redeemable preferred stock

(54,557

)

Redemption of redeemable non-controlling interest in subsidiary

(7,017

)

(2,130

)

Shares withheld for taxes

(3,152

)

(1,538

)

Dividends paid to redeemable senior preferred stockholders

(23,646

)

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options

467

1,816

Settlement obligations, net

355,127

179,614

Payment of contingent consideration related to a business combination

(20,051

)

(5,592

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

426,170

147,578

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)

Years Ended December 31,

2025

2024

Net change in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash:

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash

352,134

197,641

Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

993,864

796,223

Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents at end of period

$

1,345,998

$

993,864

Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

77,192

$

58,600

Restricted cash

16,457

11,090

Cash and cash equivalents included in settlement assets (restricted in nature)

1,252,349

924,174

Total cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$

1,345,998

$

993,864

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Reportable Segments' Results
(in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31

Years Ended December 31

2025

2024

2025

2024

Merchant Solutions:

Revenues

$

165,275

$

155,672

$

642,069

$

613,547

Adjusted EBITDA

$

30,612

$

26,648

$

111,793

$

108,913

Key Indicators:

Total card processing dollar value

$

18,549,964

$

18,137,274

$

72,373,800

$

71,566,091

Total card transaction count

218,807

215,267

888,688

857,548

Payables:

Revenues

$

26,759

$

23,735

$

100,872

$

89,103

Adjusted EBITDA

$

3,850

$

2,395

$

14,591

$

7,605

Key Indicators:

Buyer funded card processing dollar value

$

795,210

$

733,680

$

3,090,310

$

2,816,270

Supplier funded issuing dollar value

$

231,461

$

244,689

$

919,860

$

977,278

ACH transaction count

5,009

4,860

19,286

17,182

Treasury Solutions:

Revenues

$

57,349

$

48,690

$

215,779

$

180,448

Adjusted EBITDA

$

47,554

$

42,025

$

182,231

$

154,936

Key Indicators:

Average CFTPay billed clients

1,101,919

891,157

1,022,225

797,567

Average CFTPay monthly enrollments

53,542

52,444

57,123

56,072

Average total account balances

$

1,336,551

$

970,572

$

1,193,011

$

878,257

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Reportable Segments' Results

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

Merchant Solutions

Payables

Treasury Solutions

Corporate

Total Consolidated

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP Measure:

Adjusted EBITDA

$

30,612

$

3,850

$

47,554

$

(21,953

)

$

60,063

Interest expense

(967

)

(147

)

(20,847

)

(21,961

)

Depreciation and amortization

(10,237

)

(1,283

)

(5,119

)

(3,552

)

(20,191

)

Selling, general and administrative (non-recurring)

(1,633

)

(1,633

)

Non-cash stock based compensation (1)

(35

)

(32

)

(1,120

)

(1,187

)

Salary and employee benefits (non recurring) (2)

(2,501

)

(2,501

)

Bargain purchase gain (non-recurring)

482

482

Income (loss) before taxes

$

19,408

$

2,532

$

42,256

$

(51,124

)

$

13,072

Income tax expense

(4,126

)

Net income

$

8,946

Year Ended December 31, 2025

Merchant Solutions

Payables Solutions

Treasury Solutions

Corporate

Total Consolidated

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP Measure:

Adjusted EBITDA

$

111,793

$

14,591

$

182,231

$

(83,449

)

$

225,166

Interest expense

(1,324

)

(2,158

)

(532

)

(86,640

)

(90,654

)

Depreciation and amortization

(31,102

)

(5,081

)

(19,626

)

(7,374

)

(63,183

)

Debt modification and extinguishment expenses

(12,514

)

(12,514

)

Selling, general and administrative (non-recurring)

(5,718

)

(5,718

)

Non-cash stock based compensation (1)

(1

)

(336

)

(130

)

(7,839

)

(8,306

)

Salary and employee benefits (non recurring) (2)

(2,501

)

(2,501

)

Bargain purchase gain (non-recurring)

3,989

3,989

Income (loss) before taxes

$

79,366

$

7,016

$

161,943

$

(202,046

)

$

46,279

Income tax benefit

9,402

Net income

$

55,681

(1) excludes stock based compensation settled in cash of $2.5 million subsequent to the year ended December 31, 2025

(2) represents cash settled stock based compensation which is non-recurring in nature

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Reportable Segments' Results

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Merchant Solutions

Payables

Treasury Solutions

Corporate

Total Consolidated

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP Measure:

Adjusted EBITDA

$

26,648

$

2,395

$

42,025

$

(19,333

)

$

51,735

Interest expense

(1,060

)

(22,051

)

(23,111

)

Depreciation and amortization

(6,799

)

(1,266

)

(4,498

)

(1,248

)

(13,811

)

Debt modification and extinguishment expenses

(1,703

)

(1,703

)

Selling, general and administrative (non-recurring)

(1,379

)

(1,379

)

Non-cash stock based compensation

(4

)

79

(33

)

(1,283

)

(1,241

)

Income (loss) before taxes

$

19,845

$

148

$

37,494

$

(46,997

)

$

10,490

Income tax expense

(3,270

)

Net income

$

7,220

Year Ended December 31, 2024

Merchant Solutions

Payables

Treasury Solutions

Corporate

Total Consolidated

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP Measure:

Adjusted EBITDA

$

108,913

$

7,605

$

154,936

$

(67,187

)

$

204,267

Interest expense

(1

)

(4,340

)

(84,607

)

(88,948

)

Depreciation and amortization

(30,865

)

(5,258

)

(16,928

)

(4,990

)

(58,041

)

Debt modification and extinguishment expenses

(10,369

)

(10,369

)

Selling, general and administrative (non-recurring)

(3,510

)

(3,510

)

Non-cash stock based compensation

(16

)

(220

)

(131

)

(5,751

)

(6,118

)

Income (loss) before taxes

$

78,031

$

(2,213

)

$

137,877

$

(176,414

)

$

37,281

Income tax expense

(13,266

)

Net income

$

24,015

Priority Investor Inquiries:
priorityIR@icrinc.com

