PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE AND ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE AND ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

 Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC), is pleased to announce the closing of the second tranche (" Tranche 2 ") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "). Under Tranche 2 of the Offering, the Company issued 6,823,333 common shares (the " Shares ") at $0.15 per Share for gross proceeds of $1,023,500 . The total raised under the Offering to date is $1,373,975 .

The Company also announces that it has increased the size of the Offering, as previously described in the Company's news releases dated October 6, 2023 and November 21, 2023 . The Company now intends to issue up to 10,700,000 Shares at a price of $0.15 per Share for total gross proceeds of approximately $1,600,000 subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "). The Company first announced the Offering for up to 6,000,000 common shares of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $900,000 .

The Company has received approval from the TSXV for an extension and intends to close a third and final tranche of the Offering on or before January 17, 2024 . The Company has now received additional offers to participate in the third tranche of the Offering.

"We are exceptionally grateful for the support of both our existing and new shareholders to allow us to close this oversubscribed private placement," commented Jerry Trent , Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We are now entering a new and exciting phase of our development as we advance discussions for our first major European healthcare acquisition. Our pipeline has never been stronger as we search for profitable, unique targets. We look forward to updating the market in due course."

Finder's fees in connection with the Offering, include two components, namely cash finder's fees (the " Cash Finder's Fees ") and finder's warrants (the " Finder's Warrants "). The Cash Finder's Fee shall be equal to eight percent (8%) of the amount provided to the Company pursuant to a financing or investment agreement entered into between the Company and a Designated Investor for financing or an investment in exchange for securities or other equity in the Company (the " Investment Agreement "). The Finder's Warrants shall be equal to eight percent (8%) of the number of securities received by the Designated Investor. Each non-transferable Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share (a " Share ") of the Company for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance at a price of CAD$0.20 per Share. In connection with the closing of Tranche 2, Cash Finder's Fees of $33,720 were paid in cash and a total of 224,800 Finder's Warrants are issuable.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for working capital in order to secure a major asset and for general corporate purposes. All currency in this news release is denominated in Canadian dollars.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering, and any Shares that may be issuable on exercise of any such securities, will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance of such securities.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jerry Trent , Chief Executive Officer
Principal Technologies Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This information and statements address future activities, events, plans, developments and projections. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information and statements are frequently identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and similar terminology, and reflect assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management of the Company in light of its experience, current conditions, expectations of future developments and other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking information and statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and statements and accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed thereon.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary include but are not limited to the availability of financing; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes to and compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including environmental laws and obtaining requisite permits; political, economic and other risks; as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com . The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements except as may be required.

SOURCE Principal Technologies Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2023/21/c4955.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Principal Technologies (TSXV:PTEC)

Principal Technologies


PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCH OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCH OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC), is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche (" Tranche 1 ") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") issuing a total of 2,336,500 common shares (the " Shares ") at $0.15 per Share for gross proceeds of $350,475.00 . The Company has received additional offers to participate in the Offering, and closing of the second tranche is anticipated in early December.

The Company also announces it has received approval from the TSXV Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") for an extension to close the Offering on, or before, December 21, 2023 . The Company first announced the Offering on October 6, 2023 for up to 6,000,000 common shares of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $900,000 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES NEW ADVISORY BOARD MEMBER & GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES NEW ADVISORY BOARD MEMBER & GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC) (FRA: J07), is pleased to announce it has expanded and strengthened its advisory board by adding Joe Mullings to its Board of Advisors.

Mr. Joe Mullings is the Chairman & CEO of The Mullings Group Companies, including TMG Search and Dragonfly. The search firm, with over three decades in the industry, is responsible for more than 8,000 successful searches in medtech/healthtech/life sciences with clients ranging from multi-billion-dollar companies to emerging high-tech organizations worldwide. TMG's international presence and work with over 800 companies allow them to provide solutions with the clients they partner with across the globe. As the first search firm to integrate media and talent access, Dragonfly was launched as a media production company, complete with a state-of-the-art studio, for use by clients and partners for attention and awareness. Dragonfly is the media machine behind the 8-time Award-Winning video docuseries, "TrueFuture," of which Joe is the host.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC ) (FRA: J07 ), is pleased to announce the listing of the Company's common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (" FSE ") under the trading symbol " J07 ". The Company's shares are now cross listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada and the FSE in Germany which ties in with the Company's strategy of bringing European best-in-class tech to North America .

The FSE is one of the world's largest international trading centers for securities. Operated by the Deutsche Boerse AG, FSE, is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges, and is responsible for approximately 90 percent of all securities traded in Germany . The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trading for international investors.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States /

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC.P), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $900,000 (the " Private Placement ") in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") through the issuance of up to 6,000,000 common shares (each a " Share ") at a price of $0.15 per Share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ENGAGES OAK HILL FINANCIAL TO PROVIDE INVESTOR RELATIONS SERVICES

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ENGAGES OAK HILL FINANCIAL TO PROVIDE INVESTOR RELATIONS SERVICES

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC .P ), is pleased to announce that, subject to TSXV approval, it has engaged Oak Hill Financial Inc. (" Oak Hill "), a Toronto -based investor relations firm, to provide market awareness and investor relations services (the " Advisory Services ") to the Company in compliance with TSXV policies. Jonathan Robinson is a partner with Oak Hill and will be responsible for activities related to the Company.

The engagement agreement (" Agreement ") with Oak Hill for Advisory Services is set for an initial three-month term (the " Initial Term "), effective September 25, 2023 , with provisions for automatic renewals unless a written notice is provided by the Company or Oak Hill within five (5) business days of a monthly renewal. As part of the Agreement, Oak Hill will receive C$10,000 per month plus expenses pre-approved by the Company during the term of the Agreement. The Company has also agreed to compensate Oak Hill Asset Management (" OHAM ") in cash on the gross consideration of any financing completed during the Initial Term or for a period of six months thereafter where funding is sourced from parties introduced by OHAM. Such fee will be calculated as four percent (4%) plus applicable taxes in cash of the gross amount sourced by OHAM and is payable on closing of such financing.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a third and final tranche of the private placement previously announced on November 16, 2023 (the "Private Placement").

An aggregate of 400,247 units (the " Units") of the Company were issued in the third and final tranche at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $24,014.82, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the closing date. (the "Offering")

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Ocumetics Announces Extension of Private Placement

Ocumetics Announces Extension of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - December 21, 2023 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") (TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has granted a 15-day extension to close the Corporation's non-brokered private placement announced on November 15, 2023. The new closing deadline for the private placement is January 15, 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai Announces Private Placement and Provides Additional Updates

Nextech3D.ai Announces Private Placement and Provides Additional Updates

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Nextech3D.ai (the "Company" or "Nextech") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS) is pleased to announce a private placement pursuant to which it shall issue up to 4,250,000 common shares of the Company at a price of Cdn$0.15 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds to Nextech of up to Cdn$637,500 (the "Private Placement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai Announces Investment and Partnership In Its 3D Modelling Business

Nextech3D.ai Announces Investment and Partnership In Its 3D Modelling Business

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Nextech3D.ai (the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter agreement (the "Agreement") with VCI Global Limited ("VCI"), pursuant to which VCI has been granted the right to earn up to a 51% interest in the Company's proprietary artificial intelligence platform for 3D modelling and associated assets (the "3D Modelling Business") over an approximate nine month term (the "Transaction

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Financing

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Financing

Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE) ("CODE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to $400,000. The Company will issue up to 3,333,333 units at a price of $0.12 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one half of a common share warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one additional common share for $0.15 for a period of 2 years from the date of closing, subject to the Corporation's option to accelerate the expiry date if the stock trades at $0.20 for 10 trading days

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Ocumetics Announces December 20, 2023 Webinar regarding Successful Completion of Animal Study

Ocumetics Announces December 20, 2023 Webinar regarding Successful Completion of Animal Study

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) a pioneer in the field of ophthalmic innovation, announces a webinar to discuss the successful completion of its biocompatibility animal study and its upcoming first-in-human study, anticipated to commence in Q1 2024 in the Dominican Republic

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

×