Press Release For Early Warning Report Filed Pursuant To NI 62-103

(TheNewswire)
March 23, 2026 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia This news release is issued by Mark Vanry (the "Acquiror") pursuant to the early warning requirements of National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI 62-103") and with respect to the divestiture by the Acquiror of common shares (each a "Divested Securities") of Wedgemount Resources Corp. (the "Issuer").
On March 23, 2026, Mark Vanry reports that he has divested of 2,764,000 common shares of the Issuer, on a direct basis on March 23, 2026. Prior to the divestiture, the Acquiror owned and controlled 7,391,500 common shares in the capital of the Issuer. In the direct and indirect aggregate, the Acquiror now owns and controls 4,627,500 common shares of the Issuer, representing 6.74% of the Issuer's outstanding common shares, alongside certain other convertible instruments (being common share warrants, common share stock options and convertible debentures), all of the same being further described and hereby referenced through the Form 62-103F to be filed within 2-days (on SEDAR) involving this disclosure.
The Divested Securities represent approximately 4.02% of the outstanding common shares of the Issuer (based on the Issuer having 68,702,575 common shares currently issued and outstanding). The Divested Securities were sold on March 23, 2026 through open-market facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), or other broker-routed market, at an average price of $.041 per common share.
In the future, additional securities of the Issuer may be acquired or disposed of by the Acquiror, through the market, privately or otherwise, subject in all cases to market conditions and compliance with applicable securities laws.
NI 62-103 also requires a report to be filed with regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters (the "Early Warning Report"). A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear with Wedgemount's documents under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
MARK VANRY AND WEDGEMOUNT RESOURCES CORP.
Mark Vanry, President and CEO
For more information, please contact the Company at:
Telephone: (604) 343-4743
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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