Opawica Exploration Drills 42.5 Meters of Mineralization on the Bazooka Gold Project in the Abitibi Gold Belt

April 8th, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTC: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects in the Abitibi gold belt, is providing an update on its 2025 exploration campaign at the Bazooka Property ("Bazooka") in Quebec, Canada. The Company has completed ten diamond drill holes for a total of 2000 meters of drilling and submitted 610 core samples for assays to determine the mineral composition and grade.

Of the ten drill holes collected, our team has successfully intersected the iconic Cadillac-Larder fault multiple times, revealing promising mineralization which underscores local understanding of mineralization patterns. The Cadillac-Larder Lake fault is a major structural element in the Abitibi greenstone belt, known for its rich mineralization and geological backbone supporting dozens of commercial mines in the region.

Sample drill hole OP-25-27 was completed at a depth of 171 m. Between 114 and 156.5 m, we intersected a fine-grained greenish-olive-grey rock. Serecite formation is present throughout, with localized occurrences containing fuschite and silicification pulses, slightly fractured except for a small area between 145.5 and 148.0 m, likely ultramafic, where two small shear zones are observed. Arsenopyrite is present at 1-2% up to 132 m, decreasing to trace levels beyond this depth. Fine pyrite occurs at 1-2% from 148 m onward, with local vein stockwork increasing to 15% from 152 m to 156 m. (see photo below).

The Company undertook XRF readings at the following points

  • 118.50 m As 2.20%; Au 190 ppm; Ni 1,061 ppm; Cr 4,117 ppm

  • 130.50 m As 795 ppm; Au 11 ppm ; Ni 643 ppm; Cr 2,475 ppm

  • 143.95 m As 828 ppm ; Au 16 ppm; Ni 1,127 ppm; Cr 1,564 ppm

  • 156.00 m As 354 ppm ; Au 8 ppm; Ni 458 ppm ; Cr 109 ppm

X-ray fluorescence (XRF) is a non-destructive analytical technique used to determine the elemental composition of materials such as drill core. XRF analyzers determine the chemistry of a sample by measuring the fluorescent (or secondary) X-ray emitted from a sample when it is excited by a primary X-ray source. The results only provide an indication of the amount of minerals present. Certified assaying of the core samples is still required to accurately determine the amount of base metal and precious metal mineralization.

Blake Morgan, CEO of Opawica Explorations, commented: "The current drill program is progressing exceptionally well, confirming our expectations with both mineralization and intercept length. Our wealth of data over the past few years has given us some very exciting drill targets. Based on previous data and past results, the team was confident that we could find significantly thicker intercepts, and that expectation has been confirmed. With over 10,000m of high priority targets on the Bazooka Property and 10,000m of high priority targets at the Arrowhead, we still have a long way to go. The assay results will reveal the full story, and we look forward to sharing them with the market as soon as possible. More drilling updates are coming soon."

Assay core samples are being analysed at ALS Chemex lab of Rouyn-Noranda, 165 Rue Jacques-Bibeau, Quebec (an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited facility). The sampling program is undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Mr. Yvan Bussieres, P.Eng., A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. The rock samples will undergo fire assays, 1E3 - Aqua Regia - ICPOES and select samples underwent gravimetries.

Samples of mineralization were taken at 0.5-to-1.5-meter intervals, with sample intervals being adjusted to respect lithological and/or mineralogical contacts and isolate narrow veins or other structures that may yield higher grades. The core was split in two separate sections: One half of the core, the other half is sent for analysis.

The Quality Assurance and Quality Control or QA/QC protocols are as follows: For each one hundred sample, 5 blank samples, 5 laboratory duplicates, 2 low-grade rock standards and 2 high-grade standards are inserted in the sample sequence.

Mr.Yvan Bussieres, P.Eng. , has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release. The qualified person has been unable to verify the information on the adjacent

Properties.

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Blake Morgan

President and Chief Executive Officer

Opawica Explorations Inc.

www.opawica.com

Telephone: 236-878-4938

Fax: 604-681-3552

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

