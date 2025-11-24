Prenetics Executives Announce Open Market Share Purchases Totaling Approx. $1.45 Million

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) ("Prenetics" or the "Company"), the parent company of IM8 and a global health-tech and longevity company pioneering a dual-engine strategy across consumer wellness and Bitcoin, today announced that all key members of its executive leadership team have executed open market purchases of Prenetics' common stock during the Company's designated trading window.

In total, the executive team acquired 111,911 shares of Prenetics' common stock for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $1,446,887.

Individual Transaction Details

Danny Yeung, Chief Executive Officer
In two open market transactions on November 18 and 19, Mr. Yeung acquired a total of 40,118 shares for a total purchase price of approximately $502,000, at an average price of approximately $12.51 per share.

Rahul Ramchand, Chief Marketing Officer
In two open market transactions on November 12 and 14, Mr. Ramchand acquired a total of 60,000 shares for a total purchase price of approximately $793,972, at an average price of approximately $13.23 per share.

Stephen Lo, Chief Financial Officer
In an open market transaction on November 21, Mr. Lo acquired 8,000 shares for a total purchase price of approximately $100,915, at an average purchase price of approximately $12.61 per share.

David Vanderveen, President of Americas
In an open market transaction on November 20, Mr. Vanderveen acquired 3,793 shares for a total purchase price of approximately $50,000, at an average purchase price of approximately $13.15 per share.

Danny Yeung, CEO of Prenetics, commented:
"These purchases reflect our collective conviction in the long-term vision of Prenetics and IM8. With IM8 scaling rapidly as one of the fastest-growing wellness brands globally and our Bitcoin-treasury strategy reinforcing long-term financial resilience, our executive team is fully aligned with shareholders. We believe Prenetics is still in the early innings of unlocking its true value, and we are investing personally because we see an exceptional future ahead."

This press release is being furnished as an exhibit to a Form 6-K that will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Prenetics
Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE) is a leading health sciences company redefining the future of health and longevity through IM8 — its flagship consumer brand co-founded with David Beckham and championed by World No. 1 tennis player Aryna Sabalenka. IM8 has achieved the fastest growth trajectory in supplement industry history, reaching $100M Annual Recurring Revenue in just 11 months from launch, outpacing even leading AI startups.

As the first consumer health company to establish a Bitcoin treasury, Prenetics continues to pioneer at the intersection of health innovation and digital assets - purchasing 1 Bitcoin per day, now totaling 501 BTC as of November 24, 2025.

About IM8
IM8 is the pinnacle of premium core nutrition, born from a collaboration between David Beckham as a co-founding partner, and an elite team of scientists spanning medical professionals, academia and space science. Combining cutting-edge science with nature's most potent ingredients, IM8 delivers a holistic, science-backed approach to health, empowering you to live your most vibrant life. IM8's flagship product, Daily Ultimate Essentials is an all-in-one powder supplement engineered to replace 16 different supplements in a delicious drink and is NSF Certified for Sport, non-GMO, vegan, free from common allergens, and contains no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. IM8 is a subsidiary of Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE), a leading global health sciences company dedicated to advancing consumer health. To learn more about IM8, please visit www.IM8health.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
investors@prenetics.com
PRE@mzgroup.us

Angela Cheung
Investor Relations / Corporate Finance
angela.hm.cheung@prenetics.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's goals, targets, projections, outlooks, beliefs, expectations, strategy, plans, objectives of management for future operations of the Company, and growth opportunities are forward-looking statements. Our guidance reflects management's current estimates and assumptions as of the date of this release, is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and is not a guarantee of future performance. Actual results may differ materially. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "guidance," "outlook," "forecast," or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and forecasts and reflect the views, assumptions, expectations, and opinions of the Company, which involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and therefore they should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to: future alpha-generating activities involving the Company's Bitcoin holdings could expose it to additional risks; the Company's purchase of Bitcoin subjects it to risks related to extreme volatility and speculative nature of Bitcoin; the Company may not be able to maintain and enhance its IM8 business and brand if it suffers negative publicity or fails to maintain a strong base of engaged customers and content creators, or otherwise fails to meet customers' expectations; the Company's ability to further develop and grow its business, including new products and services; its ability to execute on its new business strategy in genomics, precision oncology, and specifically, early detection for cancer; the results of case control studies and/or clinical trials; and its ability to identify and execute on M&A opportunities. In addition to the foregoing factors, you should also carefully consider the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent registration statement and the prospectus therein, and the other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless otherwise specified, all information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Prenetics GlobalPRENASDAQ:PREFintech Investing
PRE
The Conversation (0)
Skyharbour Engages Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Marketing Contract

Skyharbour Engages Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Marketing Contract

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour", "SYH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC ("EMC"), for a 12-month marketing and investor awareness campaign, commencing on November 20 th 2025, for... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Advances Analysis of Andong Bor Drill Core

Angkor Resources Advances Analysis of Andong Bor Drill Core

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - (Nov. 20, 2025): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces further analysis, assays, and conclusions on the drill core from Andong Bor license in Oddar Meanchey Cambodia. Dennis Ouellette, VP Exploration... Keep Reading...
Freegold Intersects 1.7 g/t Au over 70.1m at Golden Summit

Freegold Intersects 1.7 g/t Au over 70.1m at Golden Summit

Highlights: • GS2519 1.08 g/Au over 110.7m one of the most western holes drilled to date in the WOW Zone. • GS2521 1.7g/t Au over 70.1m • GS2522 1.44 g/t Au over 22.5m from 4.5m • GS2526 0.9 g/t Au over 182.9m The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the... Keep Reading...
Aurumin Shareholders and Court Approve Scheme of Arrangement

Aurumin Shareholders and Court Approve Scheme of Arrangement

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or Company) provides the following update on the proposed acquisition of 100% of the fully paid ordinary shares and options in Aurumin Limited (Aurumin) by Brightstar by way of Court-approved share scheme of arrangement (Share Scheme) and... Keep Reading...
NevGold Announces Closing of C$10M Brokered Private Placement Financing

NevGold Announces Closing of C$10M Brokered Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES Nevgold Corp. (" NevGold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50 ) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced brokered private placement financing of units (the "... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Blackrock Silver Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Brunswick Exploration to Begin a Lithium Exploration Initiative in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Heliostar Drills 83.2m Grading 17.35 g/t Gold from 76.0m and Expands Program to 20,000m

Annual General Meeting Presentation

Related News

Gold Investing

Blackrock Silver Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration to Begin a Lithium Exploration Initiative in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Drills 83.2m Grading 17.35 g/t Gold from 76.0m and Expands Program to 20,000m

Precious Metals Investing

Annual General Meeting Presentation

Base Metals Investing

Completion of $400k Working Capital Placement

Base Metals Investing

Orlando Mineral Resource Grows again following Inclusion of Bismuth and Silver

base metals investing

Large Step-Out Hole Shows Strike Continuity of High-Grade Copper