Prenetics CEO Danny Yeung Publishes "The Dual-Engine Revolution" Manifesto: A Blueprint for the Future of Health + Wealth

Comprehensive Document Reveals Strategic Vision Behind Company's Unprecedented Growth and Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

IM8, the Fastest-Growing Supplement Brand in Industry History, Reaching Reaches $100M ARR in 11 Months Since Launch

IM Projects $180-$200 Million in FY 2026 Revenue

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE ("Prenetics" or the "Company"), a leading health sciences company, today announced the publication of a comprehensive manifesto authored by CEO and Co-Founder Danny Yeung, titled "The Dual-Engine Revolution: A Manifesto for Building the Future of Health + Wealth." The document provides unprecedented transparency into the Founder led Company's strategic thinking, revealing the entrepreneurial journey and pattern recognition that led to Prenetics' groundbreaking approach of combining explosive healthcare growth with sophisticated Bitcoin treasury management.

The manifesto is available in multiple formats to suit different audiences and preferences, including a comprehensive 32-page version, an executive summary, a video presentation, and an audio narration. It outlines how integrating healthcare growth with Bitcoin treasury management can create meaningful, long-term value:

Healthcare Engine (IM8): The brand achieved $100 million in annual recurring revenue within 11 months of launch: the fastest growth in supplement industry history. Co-founded with David Beckham and backed by World #1 tennis champion Aryna Sabalenka, IM8 is projecting $180 to $200 million in revenue for 2026.

Bitcoin Treasury Engine: As of today, the Company holds 277 BTC and is consistently adding to its position through a disciplined daily accumulation strategy of 1 BTC, Prenetics is building what Yeung calls a "fortress of value" that provides financial resilience and appreciation potential independent of traditional financial systems.

The Synergy: IM8's explosive growth generates substantial cash flows that enable sophisticated Bitcoin treasury management, while the Bitcoin treasury provides financial appreciation that can accelerate healthcare expansion—creating a virtuous cycle that single-engine companies cannot match.

Access to the manifesto in all formats at: https://www.prenetics.com/manifesto

For comprehensive financial information and investor materials, please visit: https://ir.prenetics.com/

For real-time access to the Company's Bitcoin holdings, please visit https://prenetics.com/btc

About Prenetics

Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE) is a leading health sciences company redefining the future of health and longevity through IM8 — its flagship consumer brand co-founded with David Beckham and championed by World No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam winner Aryna Sabalenka — now the fastest-growing supplement brand globally, reaching $100 million in annual recurring revenue within just 11 months of launch — the fastest growth ever recorded in the global history of the supplements industry, even outpacing today's leading AI startups.

As the first consumer health company to establish a Bitcoin Treasury, Prenetics continues to pioneer at the intersection of health innovation and digital assets — purchasing 1 Bitcoin per day, now totaling 277 BTC as of October 29, 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Prenetics may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Prenetics' beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's ability to meet all of the terms and conditions of the offering and complete the offering, the Company's ability to execute its new Bitcoin treasury strategy; the volatility of Bitcoin; the Company's ability to manage its growth and expansion; the company's ability to compete in the highly competitive consumer health market; and other risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Prenetics' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Prenetics does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.


