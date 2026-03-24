Investor Insight
Precipitate Gold owns a district-scale portfolio of gold and copper projects in the Dominican Republic, strategically located adjacent to world-class deposits including the Pueblo Viejo gold mine operated by Barrick Mining (NYSE:GOLD,TSX:ABX) and the emerging Romero deposit operated by Goldquest Mining (TSX:GQC, OTCQX:GDQMF). The company is advancing multiple drill-ready targets at two key projects, defined by integrated datasets, within this proven mining jurisdiction.
Company Highlights
- 100 Percent Owned, District-Scale Portfolio: Drill-ready gold and copper projects across the Juan de Herrera, Pueblo Grande, and Ponton projects in the Dominican Republic, located within highly prospective mineral belts.
- Robust Financial Position: Approximately C$9.0 million in working capital, including a C$6.5 million financing closed January 9, 2026, led by strategic Dominican institutional investors.
- Major 2026 Drill Catalyst: An extensive drill program of potentially 10,000 meters is planned to systematically test multiple high-priority geochemical and geophysical targets across two priority projects.
- Prime Location: Projects adjacent to major deposits, including GoldQuest’s ~3.5 Moz gold equivalent Romero deposit and Barrick’s Pueblo Viejo gold mine (15.0 Moz gold measured and indicated resources)
- Advanced Target Pipeline: Multiple drill-ready targets supported by extensive groundwork, including more than 17,000 soil samples, trenching and Induced Polarization (“IP”) geophysical surveying
Overview
Precipitate Gold (TSXV:PRG,OTCQB:PREIF) is a gold and copper exploration company focused exclusively on the Dominican Republic, a jurisdiction that hosts Pueblo Viejo, one of the world’s largest gold mines. With the largest economy in the Caribbean, along with established mining activity and a track record of large-scale discoveries, the country continues to attract investment as a stable and highly prospective destination for mineral exploration.