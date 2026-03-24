Investor Insight Precipitate Gold owns a district-scale portfolio of gold and copper projects in the Dominican Republic, strategically located adjacent to world-class deposits including the Pueblo Viejo gold mine operated by Barrick Mining (NYSE:GOLD,TSX:ABX) and the emerging Romero deposit operated by Goldquest Mining (TSX:GQC, OTCQX:GDQMF). The company is advancing multiple drill-ready targets at two key projects, defined by integrated datasets, within this proven mining jurisdiction.

Overview Precipitate Gold (TSXV:PRG,OTCQB:PREIF) is a gold and copper exploration company focused exclusively on the Dominican Republic, a jurisdiction that hosts Pueblo Viejo, one of the world’s largest gold mines. With the largest economy in the Caribbean, along with established mining activity and a track record of large-scale discoveries, the country continues to attract investment as a stable and highly prospective destination for mineral exploration.

The company’s competitive advantage is anchored in its long-term focus on the Dominican Republic. Management has developed a strong understanding of the country’s technical and operating landscape for over more than a decade, supporting efficient advancement of exploration programs and project development activities. Precipitate Gold has assembled a portfolio of 100 percent-owned, district-scale assets within prospective mineral belts. Its flagship Juan de Herrera project is situated within the Tireo Formation, a mineralized corridor extending over 60 kilometers, while Precipitate Gold has assembled a portfolio of 100 percent-owned, district-scale assets within prospective mineral belts. Its flagship Juan de Herrera project is situated within the Tireo Formation, a mineralized corridor extending over 60 kilometers, while Pueblo Grande is located adjacent to the Pueblo Viejo mining complex. These strategic land positions provide direct exposure to established gold systems.

Company Highlights 100 Percent Owned, District-Scale Portfolio : Drill-ready gold and copper projects across the Juan de Herrera, Pueblo Grande, and Ponton projects in the Dominican Republic, located within highly prospective mineral belts.

: Drill-ready gold and copper projects across the Juan de Herrera, Pueblo Grande, and Ponton projects in the Dominican Republic, located within highly prospective mineral belts. Robust Financial Position : Approximately C$9.0 million in working capital, including a C$6.5 million financing closed January 9, 2026, led by strategic Dominican institutional investors.

: Approximately C$9.0 million in working capital, including a C$6.5 million financing closed January 9, 2026, led by strategic Dominican institutional investors. Major 2026 Drill Catalyst : An extensive drill program of potentially 10,000 meters is planned to systematically test multiple high-priority geochemical and geophysical targets across two priority projects.

: An extensive drill program of potentially 10,000 meters is planned to systematically test multiple high-priority geochemical and geophysical targets across two priority projects. Prime Location : Projects adjacent to major deposits, including GoldQuest’s ~3.5 Moz gold equivalent Romero deposit and Barrick’s Pueblo Viejo gold mine (15.0 Moz gold measured and indicated resources)

: Projects adjacent to major deposits, including GoldQuest’s ~3.5 Moz gold equivalent Romero deposit and Barrick’s Pueblo Viejo gold mine (15.0 Moz gold measured and indicated resources) Advanced Target Pipeline: Multiple drill-ready targets supported by extensive groundwork, including more than 17,000 soil samples, trenching and Induced Polarization (“IP”) geophysical surveying

Key Projects Juan de Herrera Project

Juan de Herrera is Precipitate Gold’s flagship asset, located within the Tireo Formation, a highly prospective belt that hosts GoldQuest’s Romero deposit. The project lies along a mineralized corridor extending more than 60 kilometers, supporting district-scale exploration potential within an underexplored gold-copper system.

The company has completed extensive groundwork, including the collection of 17,000+ soil samples, which has defined 8 priority zones of elevated gold and base metals. Expanded IP geophysical surveys (2025–2026) have further refined multiple chargeability anomalies, generating a pipeline of drill-ready targets supported by coincident geochemical signatures.

Exploration has identified multiple zones of mineralization across the project, with results supporting the continuity of mineralized structures within broader anomalous corridors. The project remains open for continued advancement across multiple target areas, with ongoing technical work refining drill targeting within a district-scale geological framework that is prospective for both gold and copper systems. Pueblo Grande Project

The Pueblo Grande project occupies a strategic land position directly adjacent to Barrick’s Pueblo Viejo mine, one of the largest gold operations globally. This location places the project within a well-established mining environment with demonstrated gold endowment.

Previous exploration by Barrick, by way of an Earn-In Agreement with Precipitate whereby Barrick had the right to earn a 70 percent interest in the project by spending US$20.0 million in exploration expenditures over 10 years. Prior to terminating the Earn-In, Barrick conducted a 5-year program totaling approximately US$7.0 million in exploration expenditures, comprising 22 drill holes (~6,000 meters) alongside extensive geochemical and geophysical surveys. Precipitate Gold has re-evaluated this dataset, identifying a previously untested priority geophysical target at the Pueblo Grande Norte zone. Pueblo Grande represents a high-priority exploration asset within a proven gold camp, with a newly delineated exploration target supported by extensive existing datasets and limited historic drill testing within the newly outlined geophysical target. Ponton Project The Ponton project represents an additional exploration opportunity within the company’s portfolio, characterized by coincident geochemical and geophysical anomalies. The project is located just 25km to the east of Barrick’s Pueblo Viejo mine and situated within the same favorable geological environment (the Los Ranchos Formation). Ponton hosts a significant epithermal target area and is both drill-ready and drill-permitted, supporting continued advancement toward drilling.