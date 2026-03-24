ASX:NCM

Precipitate Gold

TSXV:PRG
QB
PREIF

District-scale gold and copper exploration in the Dominican Republic

​Investor Insight

Precipitate Gold owns a district-scale portfolio of gold and copper projects in the Dominican Republic, strategically located adjacent to world-class deposits including the Pueblo Viejo gold mine operated by Barrick Mining (NYSE:GOLD,TSX:ABX) and the emerging Romero deposit operated by Goldquest Mining (TSX:GQC, OTCQX:GDQMF). The company is advancing multiple drill-ready targets at two key projects, defined by integrated datasets, within this proven mining jurisdiction.

​Company Highlights

  • 100 Percent Owned, District-Scale Portfolio: Drill-ready gold and copper projects across the Juan de Herrera, Pueblo Grande, and Ponton projects in the Dominican Republic, located within highly prospective mineral belts.
  • Robust Financial Position: Approximately C$9.0 million in working capital, including a C$6.5 million financing closed January 9, 2026, led by strategic Dominican institutional investors.
  • Major 2026 Drill Catalyst: An extensive drill program of potentially 10,000 meters is planned to systematically test multiple high-priority geochemical and geophysical targets across two priority projects.
  • Prime Location: Projects adjacent to major deposits, including GoldQuest’s ~3.5 Moz gold equivalent Romero deposit and Barrick’s Pueblo Viejo gold mine (15.0 Moz gold measured and indicated resources)
  • Advanced Target Pipeline: Multiple drill-ready targets supported by extensive groundwork, including more than 17,000 soil samples, trenching and Induced Polarization (“IP”) geophysical surveying
CEO Interviews

Precipitate Gold: Well Funded to Advance Dominican Republic Assets, Drilling Underway

Featured Articles and Interviews
Press Releases

Precipitate Gold: District-scale Gold and Copper Exploration in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Engages Investing News Network

Precipitate Grants Incentive Stock Options

INNspired

​Overview

Precipitate Gold (TSXV:PRG,OTCQB:PREIF) is a gold and copper exploration company focused exclusively on the Dominican Republic, a jurisdiction that hosts Pueblo Viejo, one of the world’s largest gold mines. With the largest economy in the Caribbean, along with established mining activity and a track record of large-scale discoveries, the country continues to attract investment as a stable and highly prospective destination for mineral exploration.

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Investor Insight

Precipitate Gold owns a district-scale portfolio of gold and copper projects in the Dominican Republic, strategically located adjacent to world-class deposits including the Pueblo Viejo gold mine operated by Barrick Mining (NYSE:GOLD,TSX:ABX) and the emerging Romero deposit operated by Goldquest Mining (TSX:GQC, OTCQX:GDQMF). The company is advancing multiple drill-ready targets at two key projects, defined by integrated datasets, within this proven mining jurisdiction.

Overview

Precipitate Gold (TSXV:PRG,OTCQB:PREIF) is a gold and copper exploration company focused exclusively on the Dominican Republic, a jurisdiction that hosts Pueblo Viejo, one of the world’s largest gold mines. With the largest economy in the Caribbean, along with established mining activity and a track record of large-scale discoveries, the country continues to attract investment as a stable and highly prospective destination for mineral exploration.

Map of the Dominican Republic with labeled mining locations of Precipitate Gold projects

The company’s competitive advantage is anchored in its long-term focus on the Dominican Republic. Management has developed a strong understanding of the country’s technical and operating landscape for over more than a decade, supporting efficient advancement of exploration programs and project development activities.

Precipitate Gold has assembled a portfolio of 100 percent-owned, district-scale assets within prospective mineral belts. Its flagship Juan de Herrera project is situated within the Tireo Formation, a mineralized corridor extending over 60 kilometers, while Pueblo Grande is located adjacent to the Pueblo Viejo mining complex. These strategic land positions provide direct exposure to established gold systems.

Company Highlights

  • 100 Percent Owned, District-Scale Portfolio: Drill-ready gold and copper projects across the Juan de Herrera, Pueblo Grande, and Ponton projects in the Dominican Republic, located within highly prospective mineral belts.
  • Robust Financial Position: Approximately C$9.0 million in working capital, including a C$6.5 million financing closed January 9, 2026, led by strategic Dominican institutional investors.
  • Major 2026 Drill Catalyst: An extensive drill program of potentially 10,000 meters is planned to systematically test multiple high-priority geochemical and geophysical targets across two priority projects.
  • Prime Location: Projects adjacent to major deposits, including GoldQuest’s ~3.5 Moz gold equivalent Romero deposit and Barrick’s Pueblo Viejo gold mine (15.0 Moz gold measured and indicated resources)
  • Advanced Target Pipeline: Multiple drill-ready targets supported by extensive groundwork, including more than 17,000 soil samples, trenching and Induced Polarization (“IP”) geophysical surveying

Key Projects

Juan de Herrera Project

Map showing gold exploration at Precipitate Gold's Juan de Herrera project

Juan de Herrera is Precipitate Gold’s flagship asset, located within the Tireo Formation, a highly prospective belt that hosts GoldQuest’s Romero deposit. The project lies along a mineralized corridor extending more than 60 kilometers, supporting district-scale exploration potential within an underexplored gold-copper system.

Map of drilling prospects at Precipitate Gold's Juan de Herrera project

The company has completed extensive groundwork, including the collection of 17,000+ soil samples, which has defined 8 priority zones of elevated gold and base metals. Expanded IP geophysical surveys (2025–2026) have further refined multiple chargeability anomalies, generating a pipeline of drill-ready targets supported by coincident geochemical signatures.

Map with drill hole locations and project details of Precipitate Gold's Juan de Herrera project

Exploration has identified multiple zones of mineralization across the project, with results supporting the continuity of mineralized structures within broader anomalous corridors. The project remains open for continued advancement across multiple target areas, with ongoing technical work refining drill targeting within a district-scale geological framework that is prospective for both gold and copper systems.

Pueblo Grande Project

Map of the Dominican Republic with gold exploration sites of Precipitate Gold's projects

The Pueblo Grande project occupies a strategic land position directly adjacent to Barrick’s Pueblo Viejo mine, one of the largest gold operations globally. This location places the project within a well-established mining environment with demonstrated gold endowment.

Map showing Precipitate Gold's Pueblo Grande project

Previous exploration by Barrick, by way of an Earn-In Agreement with Precipitate whereby Barrick had the right to earn a 70 percent interest in the project by spending US$20.0 million in exploration expenditures over 10 years. Prior to terminating the Earn-In, Barrick conducted a 5-year program totaling approximately US$7.0 million in exploration expenditures, comprising 22 drill holes (~6,000 meters) alongside extensive geochemical and geophysical surveys. Precipitate Gold has re-evaluated this dataset, identifying a previously untested priority geophysical target at the Pueblo Grande Norte zone.

Pueblo Grande represents a high-priority exploration asset within a proven gold camp, with a newly delineated exploration target supported by extensive existing datasets and limited historic drill testing within the newly outlined geophysical target.

Ponton Project

The Ponton project represents an additional exploration opportunity within the company’s portfolio, characterized by coincident geochemical and geophysical anomalies.

The project is located just 25km to the east of Barrick’s Pueblo Viejo mine and situated within the same favorable geological environment (the Los Ranchos Formation). Ponton hosts a significant epithermal target area and is both drill-ready and drill-permitted, supporting continued advancement toward drilling.

Management Team

Jeffrey Wilson - President, CEO and Director

Jeffrey Wilson has 30 years of experience in the mining sector, with a background in investor relations and finance. He has been involved in multiple successful transactions, including Welcome Opportunities (acquired by Endeavour Mining), Aquiline Resources (acquired by Pan American Silver), and Silver Quest Resources, which was acquired by New Gold for C$130.0 million.

Alistair Waddell - Director

Alistair Waddell is an exploration geologist and the founder of GoldQuest Mining, and previously served as VP Greenfields Exploration at Kinross. Waddell is a partner at the NewQuest Capital Group and the President and CEO of Inflection Resources with exploration assets in Australia. His experience in discovery and project generation provides technical oversight and strategic guidance.

Jose Acebal - Director

Jose Acebal is a Dominican national with extensive experience across industrial operations, infrastructure development, extractive industries, and regulatory engagement in the Dominican Republic. Previously with Goldman Sachs, he provided in-country expertise supporting permitting, logistics and stakeholder relations.

Michael Moore - VP Exploration

Michael Moore is an exploration geologist with 30 years of experience across gold, silver and base metals. He has led Precipitate Gold’s exploration programs since inception, overseeing field activities and target generation across the Dominican Republic portfolio.

Mejico Angeles-Lithgow - Advisor

Mejico Angeles-Lithgow is a Dominican national and former president and executive director of the Barrick Pueblo Viejo operation. He brings direct experience from the country’s largest mining operation, contributing strategic and operational insight.

*Disclaimer: This profile is sponsored by Precipitate Gold ( TSXV:PRG ). This profile provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Precipitate Gold in order to help investors learn more about the company. Precipitate Gold is a client of INN. The company's campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this profile.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Precipitate Gold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

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