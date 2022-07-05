Energy Investing News

PrairieSky will release its Q2 2022 results on Monday, July 18, 2022 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky's Q2 2022 results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements along with management's discussion and analysis will be available on PrairieSky's website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, you are asked to register at the link provided below. Details regarding the call will be provided to you upon registration.

Live call participants registration URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0ab01818277e447da41c1f36b21bb3e8

About PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

PrairieSky is a royalty-focused company, generating royalty revenues as petroleum and natural gas are produced from its properties. PrairieSky has a diverse portfolio of properties that have a long history of generating free cash flow and that represent the largest and most concentrated independently-owned fee simple mineral title position in Canada. PrairieSky common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSK.

Suncor Energy to Hold Oil Sands Operations Presentation

Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) will hold an Oil Sands Operations presentation on July 13, 2022 from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET).

The presentation will focus on the company's oil sands operations and providing updates on production and operational actions and plans to ensure safe and reliable performance, with presenters:

ALTAGAS ADVANCES GLOBAL EXPORTS STRATEGY THROUGH ACQUISITION OF REMAINING PETROGAS STAKE

Acquisition Advances Global Exports Strategy and Focus on Connecting Customers and Markets while Reducing Asian Carbon Intensity; Expected to be Immediately Accretive to Earnings Per Share

AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) is pleased to announce the purchase of 25.97% equity ownership of Petrogas Energy Corp. ("Petrogas") from Idemitsu Canada Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. ("Idemitsu"), for total cash considerations of C$285 million . The closing and effective date of the transaction is July 5, 2022 with AltaGas now owning 100% of Petrogas.

Major Energy Projects to Watch in Australia in 2022

With increasing needs for energy, the generation and use of energy is one of the most important cornerstones in any economy or civilization today. Australia is investing hundreds of billions of dollars into major energy projects — investments that will supply the energy for a brighter future.

Coal features prominently in the Australian economy and in the energy sector in particular. It is the second-largest export in Australia, outdone only by iron ore. Natural gas also makes the list at number four.

The energy industry in Australia produces 2.4 percent of the world's energy. Of the energy generated in the country, three-quarters of it is exported — AU$80 billion dollars' worth. Naturally, given the prevalence of coal in its economy, Australia's energy consumption largely relies on coal.

ALTAGAS TO ISSUE SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) will release its 2022 second quarter financial results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 before markets open. A conference call and webcast will be held the same day to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments.

Time: 8:00 a.m. MT ( 10:00 a.m. ET )
Dial-in:              1-416-764-8659 or toll free at 1-888-664-6392
Webcast: https://www.altagas.ca/invest/events-and-presentations

Imperial announces sale of interests in Montney and Duvernay assets

Imperial (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) today announced that together with ExxonMobil Canada, it has entered into an agreement with Whitecap Resources Inc. for the sale of XTO Energy Canada, which is jointly owned by Imperial and ExxonMobil Canada, for a total cash consideration of $1.9 billion ($940 million Imperial's share). The sale is expected to close before the end of the third quarter 2022, subject to regulatory approvals.

The sale completes the marketing effort announced in January 2022, and is consistent with Imperial's strategy to focus upstream resources on key oil sands assets and its commitment to deliver long-term value to shareholders.

EnerCom Announces Preliminary Presentation Times and Schedule for Participating Companies at EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference Hosted in Denver, August 7-10, 2022

Registration is Open Now for EnerCom Denver with One-on-One Meeting Requests Opening for Qualified Investors on July 1 st

EnerCom, Inc. announced today that it has published the preliminary presentation times and schedule for presenting companies at EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference on the conference website at www.enercomdenver.com and that qualified investors that have registered for the conference will be able to start requesting One-on-One meetings with the senior management teams of participating companies beginning this Friday, July 1, 2022 on the conference website .

