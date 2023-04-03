Strathmore Signs Working Agreement with Ur-Energy

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call for Q1 2023 Results

PrairieSky will release its Q1 2023 results on Monday, April 17, 2023 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky's Q1 2023 results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements along with management's discussion and analysis will be available on PrairieSky's website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, you are asked to register at the link provided below. Details regarding the call will be provided to you upon registration.


About PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

PrairieSky is a royalty-focused company, generating royalty revenues as petroleum and natural gas are produced from its properties. PrairieSky has a diverse portfolio of properties that have a long history of generating free cash flow and that represent the largest and most concentrated independently-owned fee simple mineral title position in Canada. PrairieSky common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSK.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
Investor Relations
(587) 293-4000

www.prairiesky.com

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/90dd8529-88ea-4a6b-be68-3d049d43d318


EnerCom Announces Investors Can Now Request One-on-One Meetings with Management Teams of Presenting Companies at EnerCom Dallas - The Energy Investment and ESG Conference April 18-19, 2023, Hotel Crescent Court, Uptown Dallas

Institutional and hedge fund investors, family offices, private equity, research analysts and high net worth investors are encouraged to register and request one-on-one meetings at EnerCom Dallas + The Energy Venture Investment Summit conference.  Meetings can be requested with a broad group of public and private oil and gas E&P, midstream and OFS companies and start-up companies focused on innovation in alternative energy, advanced oil and gas technology and environmental sustainability.

One of Wall Street's newest and influential investment companies, Strive Asset Management, has been added to the presentation schedule, along with the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas .

Ovintiv to Acquire Core Midland Basin Assets

Transaction Expands Permian Premium Inventory, Enhances Shareholder Returns
Company to Exit Bakken Position with Announced Asset Sale

Highlights:

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Hydrogen stocks are benefiting greatly from momentum in the cleantech sector as the world moves closer to a green energy future.

The most abundant element on Earth, hydrogen is a colorless gas that can be produced in liquid form and burned to generate electricity, or combined with oxygen atoms in fuel cells. In this way, hydrogen–which produces no carbon emissions– can replace fossil fuels in household heating, transportation and industrial manufacturing processes such as steel manufacturing.

However, the downside to hydrogen as a clean energy source is that 99 percent of hydrogen fuel currently produced is derived from power generated by coal or gas. Technological advances have led to the ability to produce hydrogen using a renewable-energy-powered electrolyzer to split hydrogen atoms from oxygen. This is known as green hydrogen.

Strong Margins, Revenue Growth for Enterprise Group, Says Exec

Reeling from a seven year downturn, Alberta-based industrial equipment and service provider Enterprise Group (TSX:E,OTCQB:ETOLF) has entered a growth trajectory, according to the company’s senior vice president and director, Desmond O’Kell.

“What you're seeing with our financial results is a trajectory — every quarter — of revenue increases, and we've been able to expand our margins as well. When you come out of a seven year downturn, what that downturn did to us is it allowed us to refine the business,” O’Kell said.

Enterprise Group’s latest financial report shows 40 percent gross margins and 30 percent earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in 2022. For Q4 2022 alone, the company had a 48 percent increase in gross margins and a 37 percent increase in EBITDA compared to the same period last year, according to O’Kell.

Eric Nuttall: Oil Bull Thesis Intact, Don't Allow Price to Set Narrative

Oil prices dropped in the first half of March, spurring questions about the outlook for the sector.

Eric Nuttall, partner and senior portfolio manager at Ninepoint Partners, said his bullish stance hasn't changed.

"What I think we saw — it's a very common trade to be long oil as a hedge against inflation and short bonds. And once Silicon Valley Bank and then Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS), etc. (started having problems), you saw an unwind of that. So you saw people covering the bond shorts and liquidating oil," he told the Investing News Network.

Helium Evolution Announces Analyst Coverage Initiation by Eight Capital

Helium Evolution Announces Analyst Coverage Initiation by Eight Capital

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that Christopher True of Eight Capital has initiated analyst coverage on the Company. Eight Capital is the first independent equity research group to publish analyst coverage on HEVI. This initial research report and any future such reports are the property of Eight Capital and may only be obtained directly from Eight Capital.

The Company has continued to engage with analysts, investment dealers, and other members of the professional investment community, along with existing and future potential investors, to further expand market awareness and interest in HEVI, which contributed to Eight Capital launching coverage.

