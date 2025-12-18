PPX Mining Announces 2025 AGM Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / PPX Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "PPX") is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on December 18, 2025 at 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto Ontario, Canada.

Shareholders voted in favour of all agenda items, being the following:

  • Determined the number of directors at five.

  • Re-appointment of Brian Imrie, John Thomas, John Menzies, Fernando Pickmann Dianderas and Bruno Kaiser as directors of the Company.

  • Re-appointment of Crowe Mackay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

  • Approval of the new Equity Incentive Plan.

Brian Imrie, Executive Chairman, commented - "Following today's Annual General and Special Meeting, the Company remains committed to maintaining strong corporate governance and Board oversight. In consultation with our key stakeholders, we intend to further strengthen the Board by identifying and appointing at least, one additional independent and highly experienced professional from Peru, where our operations are located, to ensure local expertise, operational insight, and alignment with our long-term growth strategy".

About PPX Mining Corp:

PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V:PPX.V)(BVL:PPX) is a Canadian-based mining company with assets in northern Peru. Igor, the Company's 100%-owned flagship gold and silver project, is located in the prolific Northern Peru gold belt in eastern La Libertad Department.

On behalf of the board of directors of the Company:

Brian Imrie
Executive Chairman
82 Richmond Street East
Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1
Canada
416-361-0737

