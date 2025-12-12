PPG included in Wall Street Journal's Best-Managed Companies list for second consecutive year

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced its inclusion in the Wall Street Journal's 250 Best-Managed Companies list for the second consecutive year. This annual list evaluates companies across five key dimensions: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility, and financial strength.
PPG earned a place among the top-scoring organizations for its commitment to disciplined innovation, stakeholder engagement and responsible management.
"Being named one of the WSJ's Best-Managed Companies underscores our unwavering focus on excellence throughout PPG," said Bryan Iams, PPG vice president and chief communications officer. "This distinction reaffirms our dedication to our employees, customers and communities, and highlights how purposeful leadership drives long-term success."
The Management Top 250 ranking, developed by the Drucker Institute at Claremont Graduate University, measures corporate management effectiveness. The ranking is based on an analysis of 34 data inputs provided by 15 third-party sources.
