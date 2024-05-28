Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation Quarterly Giving Series: Q1 2024

DICK'S Sporting Goods


Written by Hilary Totin.

Originally published on DICK'S Sporting Goods Sideline Report

Today we're bringing you the latest quarterly giving series from The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation to highlight the great work being done in support of our mission to help inspire and enable youth sports participation.

In our first quarter of 2024, we:

  • Celebrated the 10-year anniversary of our Sports Matter Program with a new grant initiative.
  • Surprised 20 organizations in Boston and Pittsburgh with $10,000 grants at our House of Sport grand openings.
  • Partnered with some major Hollywood star power to donate $300,000 in grants to organizations across the country.

10 Years of Sports Matter

In April, The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation marked the 10-year anniversary of its Sports Matter Program. For the past decade, The DICK'S Foundation has committed over $100 million to support more than two million youth athletes with equipment, registration fees, league costs and playing fields. Check out the video above for a trip down memory lane!

To celebrate 10 years of changing lives through sport, The DICK'S Foundation announced a new $2 million grant initiative to empower even more young athletes to pursue their passions!

The initiative kicked off during the grand openings of House of Sport in Pittsburgh and Boston. Ten organizations or schools in both cities were awarded a $10,000 grant each.

Sports Matter X DICKS.com

In February, DICK'S Sporting Goods launched its Click on DICKS.com campaign directed by screenwriter and actress Lake Bell and starring actors Will Arnett and Kathryn Hahn. As part of the campaign, The DICK'S Foundation provided the Hollywood stars with $300,000 worth of Sports Matter Grants to go towards deserving youth sports organizations of their choosing. Beat the Streets Cleveland received $100,000 to renovate their new building with a classroom and tutoring space, alongside the gym. Other grantees included Girls Play LA, New Haven Soccer Club, Angel City Sports, KEEN LA, Stride Adaptive Sports, and Peace Players.

A Sports Matter Night in Pittsburgh

On Jan. 27, we painted PPG Paints Arena green for The DICK'S Foundation's annual Pittsburgh Penguins Sports Matter game. Teammates from our top three POS conversion stores for holiday - Store 3216 in Naples, FL; Store 224 in Pittsfield, MA; and Store 782 in Horseheads, NY - joined us for the fun.

We raised over $30,000 for our Sports Matter Program.

During the first intermission of the game, we also awarded a $25,000 Sports Matter Grant for the girls' division of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League.

These moments are made possible by contributions to the sports matter fund. If you'd like to donate, visit www.sportsmatter.org.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DICK'S Sporting Goods on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DICK'S Sporting Goods
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dicks-sporting-goods
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DICK'S Sporting Goods



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

