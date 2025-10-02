PPG announces Secret Safari as 2026 Color of the Year

PPG announces Secret Safari as 2026 Color of the Year

Versatile yellow-green represents resilience, optimism and self-expression

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced Secret Safari (PPG1110-4) as its 2026 Color of the Year. A versatile yellow-green, Secret Safari balances soothing comfort with a touch of energy and vitality, making it suitable for a wide range of applications. The shade is part of PPG's 2026 global color theme, Parallels, which includes three distinct palettes: Authentic, Visionary and Expressive.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251002304338/en/

PPG announced Secret Safari (PPG1110-4) as its 2026 Color of the Year. A versatile yellow-green, the color balances soothing comfort with energy and vitality, making it suitable for a wide range of applications.

PPG announced Secret Safari (PPG1110-4) as its 2026 Color of the Year. A versatile yellow-green, the color balances soothing comfort with energy and vitality, making it suitable for a wide range of applications.

Secret Safari was selected by PPG's global team of color experts following ongoing research and collaboration across regions and industries. The annual color selection process includes analysis of international trends in architecture, design, consumer behavior and material innovation. The resulting shade is a key influence in interior design but also extends to applications in consumer goods, industrial coatings, automotive finishes and beyond.

"Secret Safari is a versatile shade that adapts to its surroundings," said Irina Hanhisalo, PPG color category lead, Architectural Coatings. "It evokes a sense of calm in natural daylight and reveals layered depth in shadowed or low-light settings, making it a versatile choice for both residential interiors and commercial spaces."

The Parallels theme explores how collective global influences result in diverse individual responses. Each of the three palettes offers a unique design direction:

  • Authentic: Earthy tones and natural textures that emphasize simplicity and connection to the environment.
  • Visionary: Balanced contrasts and bold accents that support forward-thinking design.
  • Expressive: Vibrant hues and dynamic combinations that celebrate creativity and personal style.

Secret Safari complements all three palettes, offering customers a flexible foundation for color layering and spatial storytelling. Its botanical aesthetic makes it especially effective in interiors that aim to feel connected to nature. In hospitality settings, the shade creates a relaxing atmosphere, while in residential spaces, it evokes a bold, contemporary feel. The color's ability to shift with changing light adds dimension and visual interest to walls, cabinetry and soft furnishings.

In industrial design and consumer product design applications, Secret Safari is a bold yet grounded choice, eliciting emotions of tranquility, natural connection, sophistication and balance. Its connection to nature brings perceptions of durability and freshness, making it a strong choice for products that emphasize calm and understated elegance.

PPG's color expertise extends beyond trend selection. With advanced tinting technology and a comprehensive range of services, the company enables customers to achieve precise color matching and consistent results across applications. Whether used as wall paint, furniture finish, or decorative accent, a wide range of PPG's products can be formulated in Secret Safari to meet any design and performance need.

To explore Secret Safari and the full 2026 color trends, visit ppg.com/color .

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD ®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.8 billion in 2024. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .

The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

PPG Media Contact:
Greta Edgar Borza
Corporate Communications
+ 1 724 316 7552
edgar@ppg.com
www.ppg.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

PPG IndustriesPPGNYSE:PPG
PPG
The Conversation (0)
Cardiex Announces Publication of Breakthrough Study Validating Noninvasive Fingertip Photoplethysmography for Central Aortic Pressure Waveform Analysis

Cardiex Announces Publication of Breakthrough Study Validating Noninvasive Fingertip Photoplethysmography for Central Aortic Pressure Waveform Analysis

Cardiex Limited (ASX: CDX), a global health technology company focused on cardiovascular diagnostics and arterial health solutions, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study validating its innovative method for measuring central aortic pressure—an important indicator of heart health—using a noninvasive fingertip sensor. The study, co-authored by Cardiex's team, was published in the respected journal Pulse.

The study, titled "Validation of Noninvasive Derivation of the Central Aortic Pressure Waveform from Fingertip Photoplethysmography Using a Novel Selective Transfer Function Method," demonstrates that Cardiex's technology can accurately capture key cardiovascular data from a simple fingertip sensor. The method leverages photoplethysmography (PPG)—an optical technique widely used in wearables such as fitness trackers and smartwatches—offering a powerful and accessible tool for advanced heart health monitoring.

Key findings include:

  • Strong correlation between fingertip sensor measurements and traditional methods, with heart health indicators showing excellent alignment.
  • The fingertip sensor offers a user-friendly, noninvasive way to measure central aortic pressure parameters without calibration, making heart health monitoring more accessible and comfortable.
  • Twenty clinically relevant parameters were captured from the converted PPG waveforms, including central systolic blood pressure, central diastolic blood pressure, central pulse pressure, central augmentation pressure, central augmentation index, subendocardial viability, and pulse pressure amplification, amongst others.

Relevance in the Wearable Health Market:

The use of PPG technology in this study is especially significant as the wearable market continues to expand, with consumers seeking more advanced health insights without the need for frequent calibration. Cardiex's innovation aligns with this trend offering consumers the ability to track clinical grade biomarkers in real-time. These biomarkers have applications in various healthcare fields, including cognitive, renal, maternal, metabolic health, and heart failure management. The technology's ease of use and capacity for continuous monitoring place Cardiex at the forefront of the growing wearable health sector, which increasingly prioritizes deeper and more accurate health data.

"This study is a significant validation of Cardiex's technology and its ability to deliver critical heart health insights in a simpler, more convenient way," said Craig Cooper , CEO of Cardiex. "Our PPG-based fingertip technology has the potential to transform heart health monitoring, offering a more accessible option for both patients and healthcare providers. This breakthrough also opens up exciting opportunities for integration into the wearable health tech market, where continuous and noninvasive monitoring is becoming the gold standard."

The study confirms that Cardiex's PPG-based solution can provide valuable cardiovascular data in a comfortable, portable format, paving the way for broader adoption in both medical and consumer-grade wearables.

The full study is now available online in the journal Pulse DOI: 10.1159/000540666.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardiex-announces-publication-of-breakthrough-study-validating-noninvasive-fingertip-photoplethysmography-ppg-for-central-aortic-pressure-waveform-analysis-302259185.html

SOURCE Cardiex Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiex Limited

Biomarker Technologies for Cardiovascular Health

Corporate Update Webinar - 6 Aug 2024

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) (the “Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Keep reading...Show less

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation Quarterly Giving Series: Q1 2024

DICK'S Sporting Goods


Written by Hilary Totin.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiex March 2024 Quarter Update

Cardiex March 2024 Quarter Update

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) (Cardiex, the Company) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report.
Keep reading...Show less
CardieX Limited

Cardiex Completes HEARTsense Wearable Study and Secures US Wearable Patent

CARDIEX Limited (ASX:CDX) (CARDIEX, the Company) is pleased to announce the successful completion of two significant milestones in the commercialization of its wearable biomarker technology.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Reinstatement to Quotation

Trading Halt

Pine Ridge Uranium Project Continues to Deliver Encouraging Exploration Results

Acquisition of High-Grade Shafter Silver Project in Texas with $150M Infrastructure

Related News

gold investing

Tariff Talks: Swiss Propose Investment in US Gold Refining

Critical Metals Investing

Political Divide Deepens Over Seabed Mining in the Cook Islands

Gold Investing

Reinstatement to Quotation

Precious Metals Investing

Trading Halt

uranium investing

Pine Ridge Uranium Project Continues to Deliver Encouraging Exploration Results

silver investing

Acquisition of High-Grade Shafter Silver Project in Texas with $150M Infrastructure

uranium investing

Lo Herma Resource Drilling Timing Confirmed