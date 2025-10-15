PowerOne Capital Corp. Acquires Shares of White Gold Corp.

PowerOne Capital Corp. acquired a total of 500,000 common shares (the " Shares ") and 250,000 Share purchase warrants of White Gold Corp. (" White Gold ") (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) for gross proceeds of $425,000 in connection with a brokered private placement which closed on October 15 th 2025 (the " Transaction "). PowerOne Capital Corp. (the " Acquiror ") is a joint actor of Pat DiCapo.

Before the Transaction, Mr. DiCapo exercised control or direction of: (a) 21,925,000 Shares; (b) 2,711,555 securities exercisable into Shares; representing 11.1% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis (or 12.3% on a partially diluted basis).

As a result of the Transaction, Mr. DiCapo exercises control or direction of: (a) 22,425,000 Shares; (b) 2,961,555 securities exercisable into Shares; representing 10.2% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis (or 11.3% on a partially diluted basis).

The Shares were acquired for investment purposes, and the Acquiror and joint actors may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease their beneficial ownership, control or direction over additional securities of the securities or otherwise. Neither the Acquiror nor the joint actors have any plans related to any of the matters in the enumerated list in Item 5.1 of Form 62-103F1.

An early warning report will be electronically filed in accordance with applicable securities laws and will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

To obtain a copy of the report filed pursuant to applicable securities regulations in connection with the foregoing, please contact:

Andrew Todd

DSA Corporate Services Inc.

Tel: 416-848-0107

Fax: 416-848-0790

atodd@dsacorp.ca

82 Richmond Street East

Suite 200

Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1


