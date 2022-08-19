Battery MetalsInvesting News

Power Metals Corp. (" Power Metals " or the " Company ") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) is pleased to announce that drill holes have intersected high-grade Li, Cs and Ta (Lithium, Cesium and Tantalum) mineralization on the West Joe Dyke and Li and Ta mineralization on the Main Dyke, Case Lake property, Cochrane, Ontario .

Johnathan More , Chairman & CEO of Power Metals, commented "These fantastic drill results continue to impress our strong geological team. Drilling is ongoing and we are extremely excited for the next round of assays to be received from the lab."

The lithium mineralization is mainly spodumene, but also lepidolite at West Joe and is spodumene on the Main Dyke. Cesium mineralization is pollucite at West Joe and Ta mineralization is Ta-oxides at West Joe and Main Dykes.

Assay highlights on West Joe Dyke include (Table 1):

  • 1.11 % Li 2 O (lithium), 2.15 % Cs 2 O (cesium) and 365.46 ppm Ta (tantalum) over 6.84 m , PWM-22-128 (Figure 1)
  • 1.28 % Li 2 O, 6.53 % Cs 2 O and 324.0 ppm Ta over 1.0 m , PWM-22-128
  • 1.75 % Li 2 O, 0.06 % Cs 2 O and 221.0 ppm Ta over 1.0 m , PWM-22-129
  • 1.74 % Li 2 O, 0.01 % Cs 2 O, 197.0 ppm Ta over 0.79 m , PWM-22-130.

Table 1 Assay highlights for West Joe Dyke, drill holes PWM-22-128 to 131.

Drill Hole

Including

From (m)

To (m)

Length
(m)

Li2O
(%)

Cs2O
(%)

Ta
(ppm)

PWM-22-128


17.56

24.40

6.84

1.11

2.15

365.46

PWM-22-128

including

19.00

22.00

3.00

1.33

4.42

232.13

PWM-22-128

including

19.00

20.00

1.00

1.73

4.90

88.40

PWM-22-128

including

21.00

22.00

1.00

1.28

6.53

324.00

PWM-22-128

including

22.00

23.00

1.00

0.71

0.68

831.00

PWM-22-129


23.88

25.84

1.96

0.40

0.05

287.14

PWM-22-129


41.00

42.00

1.00

1.75

0.06

221.00

PWM-22-130


40.73

41.73

1.00

0.05

0.02

1487.00

PWM-22-130


54.21

56.00

1.79

1.36

0.03

174.09

PWM-22-130

including

54.21

55.00

0.79

1.74

0.01

197.00

PWM-22-131


62.60

63.63

1.03

0.77

0.03

53.10









Drill holes are oriented perpendicular to the strike length of the pegmatite, so mineralization is close to true width.

Figure 1 - Pollucite-spodumene-Ta-oxides West Joe Dyke pegmatite, Case Lake (CNW Group/POWER METALS CORP)

Drill hole PWM-22-131 intersected biotite-rich metasedimentary host rock with elevated Li, Rb and Cs contents from 45.89- 47.30 m , 1.41m interval with 0.49 % Li2O, 3094 ppm Rb and 0.47 % Cs2O. This metasomatized host rock can be used as a pathfinder to locate blind pegmatites on the property.

Assay highlights on Main Dyke include (Table 2):

  • 1.71 % Li 2 O and 240.77 ppm Ta over 12.0 m , PWM-22-132 (Figure 2)
  • 1.20 % Li 2 O and 218.68 ppm Ta over 19.0 m , PWM-22-133.

Table 2 Assay highlights for Main Dyke, drill holes PWM-22-132 and 133.

Drill Hole

Including

From (m)

To (m)

Length
(m)

Li2O
(%)

Ta
(ppm)

PWM-22-132


11.00

25.00

12.00

1.71

240.77

PWM-22-132

including

15.00

24.00

9.00

1.99

273.36

PWM-22-133


39.00

59.00

19.00

1.20

218.68

PWM-22-133

including

40.00

41.00

1.00

2.81

74.30

PWM-22-133

including

56.00

58.00

2.00

2.49

146.50








Drill holes are oriented perpendicular to the strike length of the pegmatite, so mineralization is close to true width.

Figure 2 - Spodumene pegmatite, Main Dyke, drill hole PWM-22-132. (CNW Group/POWER METALS CORP)

Power Metals' 2022 summer drill program is for 5,000 m and over 2,000 m has been completed to date. This press release reports assays received to date from drill hole PWM-22-128 to 131 on the West Joe Dyke and drill holes PWM-22-132 and 133 on the Main Dyke. The purpose of each drill hole was to infill on known mineralization to aid in a future resource estimate.

Drill hole collar coordinates are given in Table 3.

Table 3 West Joe and Main Dyke, Case Lake drill hole collar coordinates. NAD 83, Zone 17. Trimble DGPS survey with 2 cm
accuracy in the horizontal.

Drill Hole

Easting (m)

Northing (m)

Elevation
(m)

Azimuth
( ° )

Dip
( ° )

Length
(m)

PWM-22-128

576303.19

5431120.71

344.48

170

-45

42

PWM-22-129

576301.01

5431131.20

343.99

170

-45

52

PWM-22-130

576296.52

5431156.87

341.39

170

-45

75

PWM-22-131

576295.62

5431166.32

339.45

170

-45

87

PWM-22-132

578235.18

5431690.26

347.46

150

-45

111

PWM-22-133

578184.92

5431705.06

344.34

150

-45

177








Quality Control

The drill core was sampled so that 1 m of the Case Batholith tonalite host rock was sampled followed by 1 m long samples of the pegmatite dyke and 1 m of the Case Batholith. The sampling followed lithology boundaries so that only one lithology unit is within a sample, except for the Cochrane by Power Metals' geologists. The core was prepared at SGS Garson and analyzed at SGS Burnaby, British Columbia which has ISO 17025 certification. Every 20 samples included one external quartz blank, one external lithium standard and one core duplicate. The ore grade Li 2 O% was prepared by sodium peroxide fusion with analysis by ICP-OES with a detection limit of 0.002 % Li 2 O. The ore grade Cs 2 O% was prepared by acid digestion with analysis by AAS with a detection limit of 0.01 % Cs. A QA/QC review of the standards and blanks for this drill program indicate that they passed and the drill core assays are accurate and not contaminated.

Case Lake Property

Case Lake Property is located 80 km east of Cochrane , northeastern Ontario close to the Ontario - Quebec border. Case Lake Property consists of 585 cell claims in Steele, Case, Scapa, Pliny, Abbotsford and Challies townships, Larder Lake Mining Division. The Property is 10 km x 9.5 km in size with 14 identified tonalite domes. The Case Lake pegmatite swarm consists of six spodumene dykes: North, Main, South, East and Northeast Dykes on the Henry Dome and the West Joe Dyke on a new tonalite dome. The Case Lake Property is owned 100% by Power Metals Corp. A National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report has been prepared on Case Lake Property and filed on July 18, 2017 .

Qualified Person

Julie Selway , Ph.D., P.Geo. supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release. Dr. Selway is the VP of Exploration for Power Metals and the Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Selway is supervising the exploration program at Case Lake. Dr. Selway completed a Ph.D. on granitic pegmatites in 1999 and worked for 3 years as a pegmatite geoscientist for the Ontario Geological Survey. Dr. Selway also has twenty-three scientific journal articles on pegmatites.

About Power Metals Corp.

Power Metals Corp. is a diversified Canadian mining company with a mandate to explore, develop and acquire high quality mining projects. We are committed to building an arsenal of projects in both lithium and high-growth specialty metals and minerals. We see an unprecedented opportunity to supply the tremendous growth of the lithium battery and clean-technology industries. Learn more at www.powermetalscorp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Johnathan More , Chairman & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States , or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations, including the use of funds raised under the Offering.  These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, Power Metals assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com .

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The TSXV has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this press release.

Power Metals Corp. Logo (CNW Group/POWER METALS CORP)

SOURCE POWER METALS CORP

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/19/c5796.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Power MetalsPWM:CALithium Investing
PWM:CA
Arcadia Minerals

Positive Cyclone & Leach Results For Bitterwasser Lithium Clays

Arcadia Minerals Ltd (ASX:AM7, FRA:8OH) (Arcadia or the Company), the diversified exploration company targeting a suite of projects aimed at Tantalum, Lithium, Nickel, Copper and Gold in Namibia, is pleased to announce positive mineralogical and processing results from Bitterwasser Lithium-in-Clay ores.

Keep reading...Show less
person writing on paper

Miner SQM's Profits Rise on Higher Lithium Prices

Soaring lithium prices supported earnings for Chile’s SQM (NYSE:SQM) during the second quarter, with the miner seeing its revenue increase more than 340 percent compared to the same period the previous year.

The top lithium producer saw its lithium sales revenue rise more than 1,000 percent year-on-year to hit US$1.84 billion. The company attributed the positive results to significantly higher prices during Q2.

“Our average prices surpassed US$54,000 per metric ton and our production volumes have grown in such a way that our exports from Chile during the second quarter reached record volumes, signaling that sales volumes in the upcoming quarters will continue to increase,” the company said in a statement.

Keep reading...Show less

SQM REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

Highlights

  • SQM will hold a hybrid Investor Day virtually and at the New York Stock Exchange on September 15, 2022 . For more information or to register please visit https://sqm.connectid.cloud/ .
  • As a result of our operations during the first half of the year, over US$2.2 billion will go to public coffers.
  • SQM reported net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 of US$1,655.4 million .
  • Earnings per share totaled US$5 .80 for the first half of 2022, higher than the US$0.55 reported for the first half of 2021.
  • Revenues for the first half of 2022 were US$4,618.6 million .

SQM will hold a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, August 18 , at 12:00pm ET ( 12:00pm Chile time).

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
chinese flags

Building Lithium Supply Chains: What Can the West Learn from Asia?

The green energy transition is well underway, with governments around the world stepping up their efforts to reduce carbon emissions and move away from fossil fuels.

Moves from the US Biden administration have seen millions of dollars committed to securing supply of key raw materials and strengthening its domestic supply chain. Europe is not far behind, with its own plans and investments also moving ahead.

As the urgency for reaching climate change goals increases, the West has been waking up to the dependence it has on Asia for its critical minerals supply chains and as a result the lack of control to meet its ambitious electrification objectives.

Keep reading...Show less
Manganese Investing

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Commends Climate-Focused Critical Minerals Provisions in New U.S. Law

American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("Company"), doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling, offers the following comments on the climate-focused Critical Mineral provisions in a new bill signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden this week.

The bill, formally known as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, includes a 10% advanced manufacturing production tax credit that spans the production of critical battery minerals to downstream production of cathode and anode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. In an extensive section on energy security and climate change, the bill also includes more than $60 billion to incentivize renewable and clean energy manufacturing in the U.S. Eligibility is open to companies operating in North America or from countries with which the U.S. has a formal trade agreement.

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Resources

Assays Confirm Further High-Grade Lithium Up To 2.15% Li2o At Mavis Lake

Critical Resources Limited (ASX:CRR) (“Critical Resources” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce further assay results from the drilling campaign at the Company’s 100%-owned Mavis Lake Lithium Project (“the Project”) in Ontario, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×