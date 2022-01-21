Power Metals Corp. is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced $1,500,000 equity financing with Sinomine Resource Group Co., Ltd., and the concurrent non-brokered financing of an additional $1,500,000 in units for total gross proceeds to the Company of $3,000,000 . Pursuant to the equity financing, Sinomine Resource Group Co., Ltd. has acquired 7,500,000 subscription receipts of the Company ...

PWM:CA