Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

US$30 Million Prepayment Term Sheet and Offtake Agreement Executed with a Global Commodities Trader

Spearmint More Than Doubles the Acreage of the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

First Helium Licenses First of Two Wells Targeting Leduc Light Oil at Worsley

SAGA Metals Geophysics Program Advances Drill-Ready Targets at Radar Titanium-Vanadium Project and Engages Market Maker

COLDry Fertiliser JV Seed Funding & Working Capital Secured

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

GTI Energy

GTR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Crypto Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

2025 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
BlinkLab

Positive Outcome from FDA Pre-Submission Meeting

BlinkLab Achieves Pivotal Step Towards FDA Approval for Autism Diagnostic App

BlinkLab Limited (ASX:BB1) (“BlinkLab”, or the “Company”), an innovative digital healthcare company is pleased to announce a positive outcome from its Pre-Submission meeting with the FDA yesterday. The FDA has confirmed the study design and data requirements in order to achieve 510(k) clearance and subsequently launch the diagnostic app in the U.S. The Company plans to complete both programs within 12-16 months after the necessary approvals and site engagements have been secured.

Highlights

  • Positive outcome received from a Pre-Submission meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding the regulatory pathway for BlinkLab Dx 1 diagnostic app.
  • The FDA has confirmed the design for the BlinkLab Dx 1 registrational program, which will consist of an Initial Study Phase that then transitions into the Main Study. The Initial Phase will recruit up to 100 children with the main registrational study up to 1,000 subjects recruited from up to ten clinical sites.
  • Several leading clinical sites across the U.S. have already been selected with ethics submission and site activation in process.
  • The initial phase (of 100 children) will be used to:
    • Familiarise the investigators and personnel at clinical sites.
    • Train in-person and virtual recruitment strategies.
    • Test the procedures of subjects screening and data collection.
  • These steps are part of the Company’s strategy to de-risk the main FDA registrational study and to ensure the highest quality of the data collected and diagnostic accuracy of the BlinkLab App.
  • FDA has confirmed the study protocol, statistical analysis plan, clinical endpoints and final data requirements to achieve 510(k) clearance for “BlinkLab Dx 1” as an aid in the diagnosis of autism.

U.S. FDA registrational study in Autism Underway

To support its FDA registration in the US, BlinkLab has initiated a large clinical study in children with autism. The goal of the study is to obtain FDA 510(k) clearance for BlinkLab Dx 1 to serve as a digital diagnostic aid for autism. BlinkLab has received positive feedback from the FDA on final clinical study design and data requirements in order to achieve FDA 510(k) clearance. Clinical site selection is in progress with ethics approvals and onboarding about to be complete for several sites.

The upcoming clinical program will consist of an Initial Study Phase that will precede the main registrational study. The Initial Study Phase will enrol 100 subjects with the main study continuing recruitment of up to 1,000 children with autism aged 2-11 years old. The FDA trial will involve leading clinical and research sites across the US, ensuring a diverse population of children in terms of race, ethnicity and gender. BlinkLab plans to complete both programs within 12-16 months after the necessary approvals and site engagements have been secured. This dual study approach ensures that clinical experts on sites as well as families participating in the study are fully trained and familiar with the BlinkLab Dx 1 diagnostic application and its functionalities.

Both phases of the study will incorporate a prospective, double-blinded, within-subject comparison design in order to establish BlinkLab’s diagnostic accuracy. This will involve comparing BlinkLab Dx 1 output to the DSM-5 based diagnostic standards. Following completion of the study, should data meet the accuracy outputs, BlinkLab will submit the study report and supporting documentation for FDA 510(k) clearance in order to gain access to the U.S. autism diagnostic market.

Brian Leedman, Chairman of BlinkLab commented on the milestone:“This pivotal outcome in our FDA regulatory study process marks a significant milestone in our achievements as a listed Company. With this guidance from the Pre-Submission Meeting, we are confident in our study design and ability to bring BlinkLab Dx1 to market. We look forward to updating the market in early 2025 as to our progress in site selection, recruitment and results of the initial study”.

Henk-Jan Boele, CEO BlinkLab, commented:"I am pleased that we had such a productive discussion with the FDA regarding our regulatory trial. Truly appreciate their support and alignment on addressing the unmet medical need. We look forward to collaborating closely with the FDA on advancing BlinkLab Dx 1."


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Blinklab Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

artificial intelligence investingasx:bb1artifical intelligence stocksmedical device investingArtificial Intelligence Investing
BB1:AU
BlinkLab Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

BlinkLab Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
BlinkLab Limited

BlinkLab Limited


Keep reading...Show less
Man at laptop with AI symbols superimposed.

AI Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect AI in 2025

The United Nations has designated 2025 as the year of quantum science and technology, highlighting the profound impact that technological advancements are poised to have on the world.

The increasing prevalence of artificial intelligence (AI) across a wide array of industries has spurred significant investment in the sector over the last two years as the world's largest tech firms jump in. As AI continues to evolve, many investors are wondering if 2025 will be a pivotal year when these investments begin to show significant returns.

From its impact on stock market valuations to its transformative potential across industries, here the Investing News Network delves into the key trends and developments that are shaping the future of AI.

Keep reading...Show less
Rocketboots Limited

RocketBoots Limited (ASX: ROC) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of RocketBoots Limited (‘ROC’) will be lifted immediately following the release by ROC of an announcement regarding the details of the capital raise, board changes and remuneration updates.

Keep reading...Show less
Rocketboots Limited

RocketBoots Successfully Completes Capital Raise and Board Changes; Positioned to Deliver International Expansion in 2025

Artificial Intelligence software company RocketBoots Limited (ASX:ROC) (RocketBoots or the Company), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Roy McKelvie as Chairman, to guide the company through a period of material scaling. Mr McKelvie will invest $200k in RocketBoots, subject to shareholder approval, and cornerstone a raise for $500k at $0.085 per share (before costs) with other sophisticated investors (Placement).

Keep reading...Show less
BlinkLab

BlinkLab Limited (ASX: BB1) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of BlinkLab Limited (‘BB1’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BB1, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 20 December 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
AI computer circuit.

AI Market 2024 Year-End Review

Competition in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector escalated dramatically in 2024, with major tech companies investing billions in a race to research and develop advanced AI technologies.

This surge in investment spurred rapid advancements, fierce competition and a wave of innovation that has the potential to reshape the technological landscape moving forward.

Here the Investing News Network delves into the trends that defined the AI sector in 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Rocketboots Limited

RocketBoots Limited (ASX: ROC) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of RocketBoots Limited (‘ROC’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of ROC, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 18 December 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

BlinkLab Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

BlinkLab Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

CERENERGY Batteries, Silumina Anodes Hike Altech’s Share Valuation 341 percent: Analyst Report

Troy Minerals Announces Private Placement

Mines and Money Miami Returns for Its Third Edition

Opawica Explorations: Advancing High-potential Gold Assets in the Prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Related News

Graphite Investing

CERENERGY Batteries, Silumina Anodes Hike Altech’s Share Valuation 341 percent: Analyst Report

Tech Investing

Troy Minerals Announces Private Placement

Gold Investing

WGC: Gold to Face Complex Drivers in 2025, Price Likely to Cool After Record-Breaking Year

Uranium Investing

Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Uranium in 2025

Gold Investing

Producing "Green Gold" with Gravity Processing

gold investing

Mines and Money Miami Returns for Its Third Edition

Gold Investing

Opawica Explorations: Advancing High-potential Gold Assets in the Prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt

×