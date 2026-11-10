Poppi Founders Launch Hydration Brand jetty: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 10th

  • Stephen + Allison Ellsworth aiming to disrupt $13 billion industry
    • jetty is an electrolyte drink with five flavors in bottles and powders.
    • The Ellsworths sold Poppi for $1.95 billion in May 2025.
    • Stephen Ellsworth to join NYSE Live to discuss the appeal of jetty
  • Boomi acquires Elementary Data to bring trusted data to the AI era
    • CEO Steve Lucas will join NYSE Live to discuss how the acquisition reflects the growing demand for enterprise AI.
    • Boomi research shows that AI adoption is outpacing trust, resulting in an 'AI Agent Trust Gap.' 
  • The S&P 500 looks to build off its best day since April 8
    • The Global X NYSE 100 ETF, which tracks innovative companies, began the week with gains of nearly 3.5%.
    • The October CPI report was expected to show that headline inflation rose by 0.3% month-over-month.

Opening Bell
The Bob Woodruff Foundation celebrates 20 years of supporting veterans and military families

Closing Bell
Stepan (NYSE: SCL) celebrates 30 years of being listed on the NYSE

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Avantis Investors at NYSE on November 9

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