Pirate Gold Initiates Project Scale Geophysical Surveys and Provides Project Updates

Initiated project scale geophysical surveys - High resolution airborne magnetic survey initiated at Treasure Island North, Airborne electromagnetic/magnetic survey initiated at Treasure Island South
Advanced the 50,000m drill program with two active rigs, early visual mineralization at Moosehead, and initial testing of regional geophysical targets
Receives two additional drilling permits for the Stony Lake target zone located 5km south of Moosehead at Treasure Island North and Crippleback Lake region at Treasure Island South
Continued expansion of mineral licenses with acquisition of six additional claims in Treasure Island South covering 150 hectares
St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2026) - Pirate Gold Corp. (TSXV: YARR) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Pirate Gold" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has initiated two simultaneous project scale airborne geophysical surveys at its Treasure Island Project in central Newfoundland. The Treasure Island project covers over 90 km of strike along the Valentine Lake Fault Zone in Canada's newest gold district.
"Exploration is moving quickly on all fronts at the Treasure Island Project in 2026. Our drilling program at Moosehead continues to expand the known mineralized zones, with multiple holes intersecting visible gold and yielding new discoveries. Two project-scale airborne surveys are now underway, bringing enhanced geophysical resolution to Treasure Island. These surveys are designed to refine structural interpretation beneath the glacial till and generate new drill targets across the broader property."
"Additionally, the receipt of drill permits for both the Crippleback Lake and Stony Lake areas allows us to extend exploration beyond the immediate Moosehead footprint and systematically test high-priority regional targets along the Valentine Lake Fault Zone. We are advancing a comprehensive understanding of the district-scale potential at Treasure Island, and 2026 represents an important step forward for Pirate Gold," said Greg Matheson, VP Exploration, Pirate Gold.
Geophysical Programs
Treasure Island North
Treasure Island North is underlain by weakly magnetic sedimentary sequences intruded by mafic dykes and volcanic units that generate strong magnetic responses in prior surveys
A high-resolution airborne magnetic survey is underway on 50m line spacing, covering approximately 69,500 hectares
Low-altitude, tight-spaced flight lines are designed to penetrate glacial till and generate a detailed magnetic dataset
The strong contrast in bedrock magnetic properties and interpreted fault-related disturbances is expected to refine structural interpretation and enhance drill targeting
Treasure Island South
Treasure Island South is dominated by the Crippleback Intrusive Suite ("CIS") comprised of quartz monzonite, gabbro and felsic volcanics which show strong magnetic contrasts based on localized historical survey results
Large scale graphite bearing fault structures are present throughout the CIS and show very strong electromagnetic chargeability responses
2024 drilling identified broad clay alteration zones correlated with weak conductive signatures in historical EM data
An electromagnetic/magnetic airborne survey is being flown along 100m line spacing covering approximately 54,500 hectares
The survey is expected to improve mapping of lithological contacts, fault networks and alteration zones to support regional drill targeting
Fig. 1 - Map Showing the Approximate Areas to be Covered by the High-Resolution Magnetic Survey and Electromagnetic/Magnetic Survey
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6079/283828_f3494c4d64ada901_001full.jpg
Drilling Program Update
Two diamond drills are currently active at the Treasure Island Project with a third drill anticipated to mobilize in 1-2 weeks
Since the previous drilling update on Dec 18, 2025, two drills have been active at the Treasure Island North project focused on the expansion of the known mineralized zones at Moosehead and testing of regional geophysical targets
Initial visual observations from recently completed drill holes are summarized below:
|Drill Hole
|Target
|Visual Observations
|PGC-25-009
|Moosehead
Western
Trend
|Intersected the Western Trend structural zone from 121.3 to 125.3m including a 20cm stylolitic quartz vein at 124.2m depth, mineralization consists of arsenopyrite and pyrite.
|PGC-25-010
|Regional
Geophysical Target
|Intersected mafic dyke from 27 to 58m associated with minor faulting, mafic dyke from 108 to 110m with fractured contact and pyrite mineralization, additional pyrite mineralization from 201 to 203m.
|PGC-25-011
|Moosehead
Western
Trend
|Intersected the Western Trend structural zone from 99.0 to 102.4m including several quartz veins up to 40cm in width, mineralization consists of arsenopyrite, boulangerite, pyrite and visible gold.
|PGC-25-012
|Moosehead
Western
Trend
|Intersected the Western Trend structural zone from 125.6 to 128.0m including quartz vein up to 15cm, mineralization consists of arsenopyrite, boulangerite, pyrite and visible gold.
|PGC-25-013
|Moosehead
Western
Trend Northern Ext
|Intersected interpreted extension of western trend structural zone with intermittent faulting between 20 to 45m including several altered mafic dykes, localized pyrite mineralization from 20.0 to 21.5m.
|PGC-25-014
|Regional
Geophysical Target
|Dominated by sandstone and siltstone; intersected a moderate deformation zone from 158 to 181m with local gouge faults; additional faulting from 233 to 242.5m.
|PGC-26-015
|Moosehead
Eastern
Trend Northern Ext
|Intersected interpreted extension of eastern trend structural zone with intermittent faulting between 125 to 132 m, numerous intervals of mafic dykes from 15m to 204m with localized pyrite mineralization.
|PGC-26-016
|Regional
Geophysical Target
|Fine grained sedimentary units until 87m before entering conglomerate to 95m and mafic volcanic and intrusive units through 332m. Strong fault zone intersected from 196 to 198.5m. Intermittent pyrite mineralization throughout the volcanic units with arsenopyrite and pyrite from 137.8 to 138.3m.
|PGC-26-017
|Moosehead
Eastern
Trend Northern Ext
|Predominantly sandstone intersecting mafic dyke from 80 to 84.5m with arsenopyrite and pyrite mineralization along the upper margins, fault zone and mafic dyke intersected from 117.3 to 125.0m with localized pyrite mineralization interpreted Eastern Trend extension.
|PGC-26-018
|Moosehead
Eastern
Trend Northern Ext
|Intersected fault zones at 21, 25.4, 39.2, 50.6m downhole with 25cm brecciated quartz vein at 54.05m.
|PGC-26-019
|Regional
Geophysical Target
|Mafic intrusive and volcanic units throughout drill hole. Strong faults noted at 57, 80, 93, 112.6, 207, 209m downhole; locally pyrite mineralization in volcanic units.
|PGC-26-020
|Moosehead
Western
Trend
|Intersected the Western Trend structural zone from 99.5 to 101.2m including several quartz veins up to 20cm in width, mineralization consists of boulangerite, pyrite.
|PGC-26-021
|Moosehead
Western
Trend
|Intersected the Western Trend structural zone from 117.4 to 120.1m including several quartz veins up to 40cm in width, mineralization consists of boulangerite, pyrite.
|PGC-26-022
|Regional Geophysical Target
|Deformation zone from 26 to 43m downhole; localized pyrite mineralization associated with altered mafic dykes.
|PGC-26-023
|Moosehead
Western
Trend
|Intersected the Western Trend structural zone from 73.0 to 76.8m including quartz veins up to 180cm in width, mineralization consists of sphalerite, boulangerite, pyrite, and visible gold.
|PGC-26-024
|Moosehead
Western
Trend
|Intersected the Western Trend structural zone from 133.0 to 138.3m mostly consists of quartz fractures and faulting mineralization consists of sphalerite and pyrite.
|PGC-26-025
|Moosehead
Eastern
Trend Southern Ext
|Intersected the Eastern Trend structural zone from 75.0 to 99.0m mostly consists of quartz fractures and minor faulting mineralization consists of sphalerite and pyrite.
|PGC-26-026
|Moosehead
Western
Trend
|Intersected the Western Trend structural zone from 146.0 to 167m including quartz veined zone from 146.9m to 149.9; mineralization consists of pyrite, boulangerite and visible gold. An additional quartz veined zone from 161.2 to162.5m; mineralization consists of pyrite, sphalerite, boulangerite and visible gold.
|PGC-26-027
|Moosehead
Eastern
Trend Southern Ext
|Intersected the Eastern Trend structural zone from 92.0 to 121.0m mostly consists of quartz fractures and minor faulting mineralization consists of pyrite and boulangerite. Quartz veined zone from 151.7 to 153.3, mineralization consists of pyrite and sphalerite.
|PGC-26-028
|Moosehead
Western
Trend
|Intersected new unnamed vein zone from 48.2 to 51.6m with individual stylolitic veins up to 30cm; mineralization consists of pyrite, boulangerite, chalcopyrite and visible gold. Intersected the Western Trend structural zone from 109.0 to 111.1m consists of quartz fracturing, mineralization includes pyrite.
|PGC-26-029
|Moosehead
Eastern
Trend Southern Ext
|Drilling stopped before reaching target.
|PGC-26-031
|Moosehead Unnamed Vein
Zone
|Intersected new unnamed vein zone from 52.8 to 55.1m seen in PGC-26-028 with individual stylolitic veins up to 25cm; mineralization consists of pyrite, boulangerite, chalcopyrite and visible gold.
|PGC-26-032
|Moosehead Unnamed Vein
Zone
|Intersected new unnamed vein zone from 73.7 to 74.3m seen in PGC-26-028 with quartz vein to 10cm; mineralization consists of pyrite and boulangerite. Intersected the Western Trend structural zone from 126.6 to 129.4m with veins up to 40cm, mineralization consists of pyrite, boulangerite and visible gold.
|PGC-26-033
|Moosehead Unnamed Vein
Zone
|Intersected new unnamed vein zone from 41.0 to 46.8m seen in PGC-26-028 with individual veins up to 30cm; mineralization consists of pyrite, arsenopyrite, boulangerite and visible gold.
Table 1 - Visual Observations of Drill Core from Hole PGC-25-009 through PGC-26-029 and Hole PGC-26-031 through PGC-26-033
The Company cautions that the presence of visible gold mineralization is not indicative of high gold assay grades and that drill core samples will or have been submitted to a certified laboratory for analysis of gold content. Assay values for the discussed intervals will be released when available. All intervals are downhole depths, and true widths are not known at this time.
|Drill Hole
|Easting
|Northing
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Length (m)
|PGC-25-009
|613745
|5428511
|230
|-45
|149
|PGC-25-010
|614306
|5429058
|210
|-45
|221
|PGC-25-011
|613729
|5428490
|230
|-45
|170
|PGC-25-012
|613730
|5428489
|220
|-51
|134
|PGC-25-013
|613482
|5428694
|225
|-45
|221
|PGC-25-014
|612883
|5428558
|255
|-45
|326
|PGC-26-015
|613731
|5428839
|215
|-45
|242
|PGC-26-016
|615479
|5430029
|270
|-45
|332
|PGC-26-017
|613713
|5429252
|250
|-45
|179
|PGC-26-018
|613698
|5428939
|260
|-45
|140
|PGC-26-019
|615267
|5429888
|90
|-45
|314
|PGC-26-020
|613719
|5428452
|222
|-45
|131
|PGC-26-021
|613734
|5428471
|225
|-45
|158
|PGC-26-022
|615166
|5429247
|60
|-45
|254
|PGC-26-023
|613713
|5428472
|227
|46
|122
|PGC-26-024
|613740
|5428564
|235
|50
|182
|PGC-26-025
|613923
|5428310
|285
|45
|128
|PGC-26-026
|613771
|5428546
|235
|-50
|188
|PGC-26-027
|613934
|5428266
|285
|-45
|170
|PGC-26-028
|613759
|5428438
|230
|45
|134
|PGC-26-029
|613925
|5428232
|285
|45
|53
|PGC-26-031
|613759
|5428439
|242
|-57
|101
|PGC-26-032
|613771
|5428463
|230
|-51
|209
|PGC-26-033
|613737
|5428437
|230
|45
|65
Table 2 - Drill Hole Information for PGC-25-009 through PGC-26-029 and Hole PGC-26-031 through PGC-26-033
Fig. 2 - Map Showing the Moosehead Mineralized Zones, Structural Corridor, Interpreted Faults and Regional Structural Drill Targets
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6079/283828_f3494c4d64ada901_002full.jpg
Pirate Gold Treasure Hunters Season 1 Episode 5 - Shots Fired
Episode 5 of Pirate Gold Treasure Hunters captures a turning point in the 2026 drill campaign, underscoring the persistence required in orogenic gold systems and the breakthroughs that follow. The episode features:
Ongoing diamond drilling across regional targets and the launch of two high-resolution airborne magnetic and electromagnetic surveys
Step out drilling on the Moosehead Western Trend intersecting a new system, including visible gold in multiple holes
Identification of a potential linkage structure between the Moosehead Eastern and Western Trends, expanding the target corridor along strike and at depth
Receipt of drill permits for Crippleback, located along the same regional structure as Moosehead and the Valentine Lake Mine
Viewers are encouraged to join the hunt by subscribing to the Pirate Gold YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@PirateGoldCorp
Drill Core Featured in the Pirate Gold Treasure Hunters Video Series
Fig. 3 - Image of Drill Core from PGC-26-028 Showing Unnamed Newly Discovered Vein at Moosehead Located Between the Western and Eastern Trend Structures
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6079/283828_f3494c4d64ada901_003full.jpg
Mineral Claims Addition
- One additional mineral license purchase agreement has been executed to acquire 6 mineral claims covering 150 hectares
Pirate Gold has entered into an agreement with Newfoundland Gold Retriever Corp. ("NGRC"), to acquire a 100% interest in and to one mineral licence. In consideration the Company will, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval, make a one-time cash payment of $7,500 to NGRC and issue 150,000 common shares and grant a 1.0% NSR royalty, one-half of which may be repurchased by Pirate Gold for $500,000.
Drilling Permit Updates
On February 10th, the Company received an exploration approval for the Crippleback Lake area which under the Company is permitted to drill up to 50 holes. The Company anticipates the initial phase of the Crippleback Lake drilling program to start in late February with plans to follow up on its 2024 drilling program which outlined large areas of clay alteration and broad zones of copper-gold mineralization. Also on February 10th, the Company received an exploration approval for the Stony Lake area, 5 km south of Moosehead under which the Company is permitted to drill up to 40 holes. The Company anticipates it will begin drill testing the Stony Lake targets in Q1 2026.
Advertising & Sponsorship Agreement
The Company has entered into a one-year advertising and sponsorship agreement dated February 12, 2026, with Allan Barry Laboucan (Rocks & Stocks News), an independent media content creator. Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will pay total cash consideration of $160,000, for a one-year term. The engagement is for advertising, branding and independent media coverage purposes only and does not constitute investor relations or market-making services. The Company does not have editorial control over content produced by the contractor. The agreement may be terminated in accordance with its terms. The contractor is arm's length to the Company.
Qualified Person
Greg Matheson, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Pirate Gold, a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.
About Pirate Gold Corp.
Pirate Gold Corp. (TSXV: YARR) (OTCQB: SICNF) is led by an experienced management team and is the dominant explorer along the Valentine Lake Fault Zone in Newfoundland, Canada's newest gold district. The Company's primary focus is its 100% owned district-scale Treasure Island Gold Project, along with a portfolio of gold projects, including the district-scale Fleur de Lys Project.
