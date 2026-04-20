Piraeus and Accenture Team Up to Launch ?? Hub in the Greek Banking Sector Powered by Anthropic

Piraeus (ATHEX: TPEIR) and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) announced a significant expansion of their long-standing collaboration with the launch of a dedicated AI Hub supported by Anthropic designed to accelerate Piraeus' enterprise-wide AI transformation and set a benchmark for AI-driven banking in Greece.

The AI Hub will act as a central engine for designing, developing and scaling advanced AI capabilities across Piraeus' full value chain. By bringing together Accenture's industry and AI expertise, including its Data & AI Center of Excellence in Athens, with Piraeus' strategic AI roadmap, the Hub will drive the reinvention of banking processes across operations, customer experience, risk, and compliance, and modernize the technology backbone.

In parallel, the Hub will strengthen Piraeus' long-term AI capabilities by attracting, developing and upskilling specialized talent through targeted recruitment and structured learning programs, including Udacity, Accenture's AI-native learning and training platform. This approach supports the Bank's ambition to embed AI skills and ways of working deeply across the organization.

A key focus of the collaboration will be the development of secure, responsible and human-centric AI solutions, designed to autonomously support decision making, streamline complex processes and enhance both customer and employee experiences. Piraeus and Accenture, with its newly-formed Anthropic Business Group , will leverage the power of Anthropic AI models and platforms and its deep grounding in ethical AI principles to drive innovation in a responsible manner, ensuring that advanced AI solutions are aligned with the bank's values and regulatory requirements. This approach will support the development of secure, trustworthy, and scalable AI applications, to elevate human performance and the quality of banking services.

"The AI Hub represents a strategic inflection point for Piraeus," said Harry Margaritis, Group Chief Operating Officer, Piraeus. "We are advancing from individual AI deployments to a unified, enterprise-level capability that is deeply embedded in how the Bank operates. Our collaboration with Accenture, together with the integration of Anthropic's AI technology, enables us to scale advanced AI responsibly, anchored in strong governance, transparency and human control. This initiative empowers our people, reinforces trust with our customers and regulators, and builds a resilient, future-ready foundation for banking in Greece."

"This collaboration reflects the deep and longstanding relationship between Piraeus and Accenture, built on trust, value creation and shared ambition," stated George Pallioudis, Financial Services Lead at Accenture. "It's a testament to Piraeus' leadership commitment to AI adoption and a recognition of Accenture's leading role in AI-powered reinvention at scale."

Thomas Remy, Head of Southern Europe, Middle East & Africa for Anthropic , commented: "AI is transforming how banks operate, and it's vital that modern AI systems meet strong governance and regulatory requirements. Claude is built with the safety, reliability and transparency that highly regulated industries like banking demand. In partnering with Anthropic to power a new AI hub for Greek banking, Piraeus and Accenture have underscored our shared commitment to safe, responsible AI deployment."

The AI Hub builds on Piraeus' successful collaboration with Accenture to adopt a cloud first operating model, which has already accelerated digital service delivery, enhanced security and compliance, improved operational efficiency and supported the Bank's broader sustainability and modernization objectives.

About Piraeus

Piraeus, established in 1916, is the leading financial institution in Greece, in terms of market shares in loans, deposits, and branch presence. The Bank provides a comprehensive range of financial products and services, with recognized leadership in SME banking, retail banking, digital banking, and capital markets. Headquartered in Athens and listed on the Athens Stock Exchange, Piraeus employs approximately 8.1 thousand professionals and operates a nationwide network of 368 branches. As of 31 December 2025, Piraeus Group reported total assets of €91 billion. Piraeus is committed to supporting the country's economic development and delivering long-term value for customers, shareholders, and society. Through disciplined execution, innovation, and sustainable banking principles, Piraeus aims to drive growth and resilience across its operations.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading solutions and services company that helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 786,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com .

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI research and development company that creates reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Anthropic's flagship product is Claude, a large language model trusted by millions of users worldwide. Learn more about Anthropic and Claude at anthropic.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "likely," "anticipates," "aspires," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "positioned," "outlook," "goal," "target" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance nor promises that goals or targets will be met, and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, that the partnership might not achieve its anticipated benefits and risks and uncertainties related to the development and use of AI, including advanced AI, could harm our business, damage our reputation or give rise to legal or regulatory action, as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" heading in Accenture plc's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture's expectations.

Copyright © 2026 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are registered trademarks of Accenture.

Matthaios Sarantos
Accenture
+306977581264
matthaios.sarantos@accenture.com

George Papaioannou
Piraeus
+306944626825
gpapai@piraeusbank.gr

Lewis Maconachy
Anthropic
press@anthropic.com

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