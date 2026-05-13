Phillips 66 Appoints Greg Hayes as Lead Independent Director

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Greg Hayes to serve as lead independent director, effective immediately.
"We are pleased to have Greg step into the role of Lead Independent Director," said Mark Lashier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Phillips 66. "His distinguished leadership experience and deep knowledge of Phillips 66 position him well for this responsibility. I look forward to his leadership."
As previously disclosed, Glenn Tilton and Marna Whittington did not stand for re-election at Phillips 66's Annual Meeting of Shareholders and accordingly retired from the Board at the end of their terms. Doug Terreson will succeed Whittington as Chair of the Audit and Finance Committee.
Tilton, who served as Lead Independent Director, echoed Lashier's praise for Hayes, "Greg's sound and practical perspectives have been valuable assets to the Board over the past four years. I have enjoyed working with him and have full confidence in his ability to serve as Lead Independent Director."
"I want to thank Glenn and Marna for their substantial contributions to the Board and for their years of dedicated service to Phillips 66," said Hayes. "Looking ahead, the Board is confident in our strategy and ability to drive consistent, compelling value for our shareholders."
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is a leading integrated downstream energy provider that manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The company's portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, Marketing and Specialties, and Renewable Fuels businesses. Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn.
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