Pfizer Receives Early Clearance from U.S. Federal Trade Commission for Metsera Acquisition

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has granted early termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (the "HSR Act"), with respect to Pfizer's pending acquisition of Metsera (NASDAQ: MTSR).

The termination of the waiting period under the HSR Act satisfies the regulatory review requirements under the previously announced proposed acquisition of Metsera, which was set to expire on November 7.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients' Lives

