Pfizer Reaches Landmark Agreement with U.S. Government to Lower Drug Costs for American Patients

  • Voluntary agreement meets the President's four requests while also protecting the U.S. ecosystem responsible for America's leadership in delivering medical breakthroughs
  • Agreement provides certainty from tariffs and clarity on pricing framework that furthers Pfizer's ability to expand investment in U.S.-based innovation and return manufacturing to the U.S.
  • Pfizer to fully focus on delivering the next generation of cures, especially in cancer, obesity, vaccines, and inflammation and immunology
  • Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla joins President Donald J. Trump and members of his Administration in White House event today

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced a historic agreement with the Trump Administration that will ensure U.S. patients pay lower prices for their prescription medicines while strengthening America's role as the global leader in biopharmaceutical innovation.

In response to the four points covered in the President's July 31 st letter, Pfizer has voluntarily agreed to implement measures designed to ensure Americans receive comparable drug prices to those available in other developed countries and pricing newly launched medicines at parity with other key developed markets. Pfizer will also participate in a direct purchasing platform, TrumpRx.gov, that will allow American patients to purchase medicines from Pfizer at a significant discount. The large majority of the Company's primary care treatments and some select specialty brands will be offered at savings that will range as high as 85% and on average 50%.

Specific terms of the agreement remain confidential.

"We are proud to join President Trump at the White House to celebrate this landmark agreement that is a win for American patients, a win for American leadership, and a win for Pfizer," said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pfizer. "By working closely with the Administration, we are lowering costs for patients and enabling greater investment in the U.S. biopharmaceutical ecosystem by ending the days when American families alone carried the global burden of paying for innovation. This is about putting all patients first and ensuring America remains the world's leading engine of medical breakthroughs."

Dr. Bourla continued, "We now have the certainty and stability we need on two critical fronts, tariffs and pricing, that have suppressed the industry's valuations to historic lows.

We've agreed to a three-year grace period during which time Pfizer products under a Section 232 investigation won't face tariffs, provided we further invest in manufacturing in the United States. Additionally, we've established a balanced global pricing approach that continues to recognize the value of innovation while ensuring prices in the U.S. and other developed countries are both reasonable and sustainable, maintaining the strength of the U.S. market alongside other developed nations.

This agreement allows us to invest even more boldly in the United States – fueling growth, creating jobs, and returning manufacturing home. Our U.S. workforce of 31,000 colleagues, supported by 13 manufacturing and distribution sites and 7 major R&D facilities, underscores Pfizer's vital role in building a stronger American economy.

We are committed to channeling unprecedented resources with an additional $70 billion dedicated to U.S. research, development and capital projects in the next few years. This builds upon our more than $83 billion investment in American biotech innovation from 2018-2024, showing how we are strengthening our commitment at this pivotal moment by shaping the future of medicine with the pursuit of pioneering breakthroughs and ensuring the U.S. remains the global hub for medical progress and improving lives."

With this agreement in place, Pfizer can fully focus on delivering the next generation of cures, sharpening its focus in the areas where the company's science, scale and agility can make the biggest difference for patients in areas like oncology, obesity, vaccines, and inflammation and immunology.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients' Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For 175 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com . In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on X at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News , LinkedIn , YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer .

Disclosure Statement

The information contained in this release is as of September 30, 2025. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

This release contains forward-looking information about, among other things, Pfizer's voluntary agreement with the U.S. Government designed to lower drug costs for U.S. patients, include Pfizer products in a direct purchasing platform, and reflect Pfizer's plans to expand investment in U.S.-based innovation and return manufacturing to the U.S., including the voluntary agreement's potential benefits, tariff impacts, and anticipated impact on prescription medicine pricing for U.S. patients and Pfizer's ability to deliver the next generation of cures, that involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, uncertainties regarding the impact of the voluntary agreement with the U.S. Government and the direct purchasing platform on Pfizer's business, operations and financial condition and results; risks related to the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the voluntary agreement with the U.S. Government and the direct purchasing platform, including the possibility that the expected benefits will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the uncertainties inherent in research and development; the uncertainties inherent in business and financial planning, including, without limitation, risks related to Pfizer's business and prospects, manufacturing capabilities, adverse developments in Pfizer's markets, or adverse developments in the U.S. or global capital markets, credit markets, regulatory environment or economies generally; risks and uncertainties related to issued or future executive orders or other new, or changes in, laws or regulations; uncertainties regarding the impact of COVID-19 on our business, operations and financial results; and competitive developments.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results", as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.Pfizer.com .

Media Contact: PfizerMediaRelations@Pfizer.com
Investor Contact: IR@Pfizer.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

PfizerPFENYSE:PFEPharmaceutical Investing
PFE
The Conversation (0)
Arvinas and Pfizer Announce Upcoming Vepdegestrant Poster Presentations at the 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology Breast Cancer Annual Congress

Arvinas and Pfizer Announce Upcoming Vepdegestrant Poster Presentations at the 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology Breast Cancer Annual Congress

Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced they will present updated data related to vepdegestrant (ARV-471) at the 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Breast Cancer Annual Congress. Vepdegestrant is a novel investigational PROTAC ® estrogen receptor (ER) protein degrader that is being jointly developed by Arvinas and Pfizer for the treatment of patients with early and locally advanced or metastatic ER positivehuman epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) negative (ER+HER2-) breast cancer. Four posters will be presented during the poster session at the annual congress, which will be held from May 11-13, 2023, in Berlin, Germany.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pfizer Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results

Pfizer Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results

  • First-Quarter 2023 Revenues of $18.3 Billion
    • Expected Decline in Comirnaty (1) Revenue Drove 26% Operational Decrease in First-Quarter 2023 Revenues
    • First-Quarter 2023 Revenues from Comirnaty (1) and Paxlovid of $7.1 Billion
    • Excluding Contributions from Comirnaty (1) and Paxlovid, Revenues Grew 5% Operationally
  • First-Quarter 2023 Reported Diluted EPS (2) of $0.97, a Year-Over-Year Decline of 29%, and Adjusted Diluted EPS (3) of $1.23, a Year-Over-Year Decline of 24%
  • Pfizer Reaffirms Full-Year 2023 Financial Guidance (4)
  • Pfizer Continued to Make Significant Progress Toward an Unprecedented Number of Anticipated New Product and Indication Launches; Milestones Include FDA Approvals for Zavzpret, Cibinqo for Adolescents and Prevnar 20 in Pediatric Patients

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023 and reaffirmed full-year 2023 financial guidance.

The first-quarter 2023 earnings presentation and accompanying prepared remarks from management as well as the quarterly update to Pfizer's R&D pipeline can be found at www.pfizer.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
XTANDI® plus Leuprolide Reduced the Risk of Metastasis by 58% in Non-Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer versus Placebo plus Leuprolide

XTANDI® plus Leuprolide Reduced the Risk of Metastasis by 58% in Non-Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer versus Placebo plus Leuprolide

Data from Phase 3 EMBARK trial to be presented as a plenary session during the 2023 American Urological Association Annual Meeting

Results show the potential for XTANDI to add to the standard of care in prostate cancer, if approved

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20®, Pfizer's 20-valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine for Infants and Children

U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20®, Pfizer's 20-valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine for Infants and Children

  • PREVNAR 20 offers the broadest serotype coverage of any pediatric pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, helping to protect against all 20 serotypes contained in the vaccine
  • PREVNAR 20 builds on PREVNAR 13 ® and includes seven additional serotypes shown to be associated with antibiotic resistance, heightened disease severity, invasive potential, and prevalence in pediatric pneumococcal cases. 1
  • The vaccine further advances Pfizer's pediatric pneumococcal vaccine portfolio and builds on more than 20 years of Pfizer leadership, legacy and innovation in developing pneumococcal conjugate vaccines

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved PREVNAR 20 ® (20-valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine) for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) caused by the 20 Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcal) serotypes contained in the vaccine in infants and children six weeks through 17 years of age, and for the prevention of otitis media in infants six weeks through five years of age caused by the original seven serotypes contained in PREVNAR ® .

"Today's FDA approval of our vaccine, PREVNAR 20, now offers parents the ability to help protect their children against 20 pneumococcal serotypes in circulation, which represent the majority of pneumococcal disease in U.S. infants and children," 1,2 said Annaliesa Anderson, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Vaccine Research and Development, Pfizer. "This important PREVNAR 20 approval builds on more than 20 years of real-world impact with PREVNAR and PREVNAR 13, safety data, and effectiveness; highlighting Pfizer's leadership in developing groundbreaking pneumococcal conjugate vaccines to help protect infants and their families from life threatening infections. We are grateful to the families and clinical investigators who participated in this research and our colleagues who have worked tirelessly to develop this breakthrough vaccine."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pfizer Declares Second-Quarter 2023 Dividend

Pfizer Declares Second-Quarter 2023 Dividend

Board of Directors approves quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that its board of directors declared a $0.41 second-quarter 2023 dividend on the company's common stock, payable June 9, 2023, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on May 12, 2023. The second-quarter 2023 cash dividend will be the 338th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Medicine capsule showing active ingredients.

5 Biggest Pharma Stocks in 2025

The pharmaceutical industry is a major player in the overall life science sector, responsible for developing and manufacturing the majority of prescription drugs.

Companies in this space are constantly researching and creating innovative treatments for various medical conditions. In recent years, there has been a particular focus on developing new treatments for diabetes, weight loss and cancer.

With global spending on medicine using list prices growing by 38 percent over the past five years and a forecasted increase of 35 percent through 2029, there is an opportunity for investors to gain exposure to the growth potential of this industry while also benefiting from the diversification and stability provided by established companies.

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics (TSX:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics


Keep reading...Show less
Seegnal Inc. (TSXV:SEGN)

Seegnal Inc. Announces Extension of Maccabi Health Services Contract

Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN) ("Seegnal" or the "Corporation"), a global leader in SaaS clinical division support solutions, is pleased to announce that effective September 8, 2025, it has amended its contract with Maccabi Health Services ("Maccabi") for an additional six years and has also expanded the scope of the contract to include all of Maccabi's pharmacies and additional nurses. Maccabi is the second largest Healthcare Management Organization ("HMO") in Israel, serving over 2.6 million Israelis and is renowned for its use of technology and emphasis on patient-centered care, according to Maccabi's website here.

Pursuant to the amended agreement, Seegnal will continue to deliver its patented prescription co-pilot platform for an additional six years, to September 22, 2031, while expanding the scope to nurses and pharmacists in all of Maccabi's nationwide pharmacies. Maccabi is the first in Israel and one of the first HMOs worldwide to offer an end-to-end safety coverage throughout the patient journey, allowing complete visibility to pharmacists in the pharmacies into clinician decision while prescribing patient centric medication. The expanded contract was changed from a fixed base contract to Seegnal's current SaaS based model based on Quarterly Recurring License Fees and is expected to generate additional revenue for the Corporation.

Keep reading...Show less
Numinus Wellness Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Numinus Wellness Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

All financial results are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQB: NUMIF) (FSE: LR23) ("Numinus" or the "Company") a mental health care company focused on innovative behavioral health treatments with a focus on safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced its financial results for the three months ended May 31, 2025 ("Q3 2025 ").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Invion Executive Chair and CEO Thian Chew.

Invion CEO Maps Path to Peer-level Valuation as Momentum for Cancer Treatment Trials Builds

Invion (ASX:IVX) Executive Chair and CEO Thian Chew says the company sees a path to a rerate toward clinical-stage oncology peers — typically valued from AU$30 million to AU$40 million up to several hundred million — if it executes on a trio of near-term priorities: simplifying licencing, cleaning up shareholder financing structures and dialling up investor awareness.

In an interview with the Investing News Network, Chew stressed that Invion’s fundamentals are already in place: a platform therapy being tested across multiple cancers with an active clinical program, and a US Food and Drug Administration orphan drug designation potentially fast tracking approvals.

“The challenge is making sure people invest the time to understand where we're at. So if we solve all those three, even without doing any more development work, then we believe that we can get around the comparable levels of valuation, and that creates some interesting opportunities for us,” Chew said.

Keep reading...Show less
Numinus Wellness Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Numinus Wellness Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

All financial results are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Numinus Wellness Inc.  (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQB: NUMIF) (FSE: LR23) ("Numinus" or the "Company"), a mental health care company focused on innovative behavioral health treatments with a focus on safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced its financial results for the three months ended February 28, 2025 ("Q2 2025").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WML

Wealth Minerals Issues Clarifying News Release

Angkor's Energy Subsidiary Completes 2d Seismic Program On Block VIII Cambodia

Cartier Starts Metallurgical Testwork Program at Cadillac

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Angkor's Energy Subsidiary Completes 2d Seismic Program On Block VIII Cambodia

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Starts Metallurgical Testwork Program at Cadillac

Copper Investing

Copper Quest Exploration: Unlocking District-scale Copper Porphyry Systems in North America

Gold Investing

Golconda Gold: Advancing Gold Production in Tier 1 Gold Jurisdictions in South Africa and the US

Battery Metals Investing

Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Silver Investing

Locksley Resources: High-grade Antimony & Rare Earths Prospects for US Critical Minerals Play

Precious Metals Investing

Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade Continuity