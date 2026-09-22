Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of November 3 Conference Call with Analysts

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) invites investors and the general public to view and listen to a webcast of a conference call with investment analysts at 10:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. The purpose of the call is to provide an update on Pfizer's results, as reflected in the company's Third Quarter 2026 Performance Report, to be issued that morning.

To view and listen to the webcast and view the Performance Report, visit our web site at www.pfizer.com/investors . Information on accessing and registering for the webcast will be available at www.pfizer.com/investors beginning today. Participants are advised to register in advance of the conference call.

You can also listen to the conference call by dialing either 800-456-4352 in the United States and Canada or 785-424-1086 outside of the United States and Canada. The passcode is "11974".

The transcript and webcast replay of the call will be made available on our web site at www.pfizer.com/investors within 24 hours after the end of the live conference call and will be accessible for at least 90 days.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients' Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For over 175 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com . In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on X at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News , LinkedIn , YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer .

Disclosure Notice: The webcast may include forward-looking statements about, among other things, our anticipated operating and financial performance, including financial guidance and projections, reorganizations, business plans, strategy, goals and prospects; expectations for our product pipeline (including products from completed or anticipated acquisitions), in-line products and product candidates, including anticipated regulatory submissions, data read-outs, study starts, approvals, launches, clinical trial results and other developing data, revenue contribution and projections, pricing and reimbursement, market dynamics, including demand, market size and utilization rates and growth, performance, timing and duration of exclusivity and potential benefits; the impact and potential impact of tariffs and pricing dynamics; strategic reviews; leverage capital allocation objectives; dividends and share repurchases; plans for and prospects of our acquisitions, dispositions and other business development activities; and our ability to successfully capitalize on growth opportunities and prospects; expectations regarding manufacturing and product supply; our expectations regarding the impact of COVID-19 on our business, operations and financial results; expectations regarding the impact of or changes to existing or new government regulations, laws or executive orders; the expected seasonality of demand for certain of our products and other statements about our business, operations and financial results, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. A description of these risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results", as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.Pfizer.com .

The forward-looking statements in the webcast speak only as of the original date of the webcast. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in the webcast as the result of new information or future events or developments.

Category: Financial

Media Contact:
PfizerMediaRelations@Pfizer.com

Investor Contact:
IR@Pfizer.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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