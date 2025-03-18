Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of April 29 Conference Call with Analysts

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) invites investors and the general public to view and listen to a webcast of a conference call with investment analysts at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. The purpose of the call is to provide an update on Pfizer's results, as reflected in the company's First Quarter 2025 Performance Report, to be issued that morning.

To view and listen to the webcast and view the Performance Report, visit our web site at www.pfizer.com/investors . Information on accessing and registering for the webcast will be available at www.pfizer.com/investors beginning today. Participants are advised to register in advance of the conference call.

You can also listen to the conference call by dialing either 800-456-4352 in the United States and Canada or 785-424-1086 outside of the United States and Canada. The passcode is "67619".

The transcript and webcast replay of the call will be made available on our web site at www.pfizer.com/investors within 24 hours after the end of the live conference call and will be accessible for at least 90 days.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients' Lives
At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For 175 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com . In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on X at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News , LinkedIn , YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer .

Disclosure Notice: The webcast may include forward-looking statements about, among other things, our anticipated operating and financial performance, including financial guidance and projections, reorganizations, business plans, strategy, goals and prospects; expectations for our product pipeline, in-line products and product candidates, including anticipated regulatory submissions, data read-outs, study starts, approvals, launches, clinical trial results and other developing data, revenue contribution and projections, potential pricing and reimbursement, potential market dynamics, size and utilization rates, growth, performance, timing of exclusivity and potential benefits; strategic reviews; capital allocation objectives; dividends and share repurchases; plans for and prospects of our acquisitions, dispositions and other business development activities; and our ability to successfully capitalize on growth opportunities; manufacturing and product supply; our ongoing efforts to respond to COVID-19, including our COVID-19 products; our expectations regarding the impact of COVID-19 on our business, operations and financial results; and other statements about our business, operations and financial results, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. A description of these risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results", as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.Pfizer.com   .

The forward-looking statements in the webcast speak only as of the original date of the webcast. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in the webcast as the result of new information or future events or developments.

Category: Finance

Media:
PfizerMediaRelations@Pfizer.com
+1 (212) 733-1226

Investor:
IR@Pfizer.com
+1 (212) 733-4848

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

PfizerPFENYSE:PFEPharmaceutical Investing
PFE
The Conversation (0)
Arvinas and Pfizer Announce Upcoming Vepdegestrant Poster Presentations at the 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology Breast Cancer Annual Congress

Arvinas and Pfizer Announce Upcoming Vepdegestrant Poster Presentations at the 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology Breast Cancer Annual Congress

Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced they will present updated data related to vepdegestrant (ARV-471) at the 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Breast Cancer Annual Congress. Vepdegestrant is a novel investigational PROTAC ® estrogen receptor (ER) protein degrader that is being jointly developed by Arvinas and Pfizer for the treatment of patients with early and locally advanced or metastatic ER positivehuman epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) negative (ER+HER2-) breast cancer. Four posters will be presented during the poster session at the annual congress, which will be held from May 11-13, 2023, in Berlin, Germany.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pfizer Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results

Pfizer Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results

  • First-Quarter 2023 Revenues of $18.3 Billion
    • Expected Decline in Comirnaty (1) Revenue Drove 26% Operational Decrease in First-Quarter 2023 Revenues
    • First-Quarter 2023 Revenues from Comirnaty (1) and Paxlovid of $7.1 Billion
    • Excluding Contributions from Comirnaty (1) and Paxlovid, Revenues Grew 5% Operationally
  • First-Quarter 2023 Reported Diluted EPS (2) of $0.97, a Year-Over-Year Decline of 29%, and Adjusted Diluted EPS (3) of $1.23, a Year-Over-Year Decline of 24%
  • Pfizer Reaffirms Full-Year 2023 Financial Guidance (4)
  • Pfizer Continued to Make Significant Progress Toward an Unprecedented Number of Anticipated New Product and Indication Launches; Milestones Include FDA Approvals for Zavzpret, Cibinqo for Adolescents and Prevnar 20 in Pediatric Patients

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023 and reaffirmed full-year 2023 financial guidance.

The first-quarter 2023 earnings presentation and accompanying prepared remarks from management as well as the quarterly update to Pfizer's R&D pipeline can be found at www.pfizer.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
XTANDI® plus Leuprolide Reduced the Risk of Metastasis by 58% in Non-Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer versus Placebo plus Leuprolide

XTANDI® plus Leuprolide Reduced the Risk of Metastasis by 58% in Non-Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer versus Placebo plus Leuprolide

Data from Phase 3 EMBARK trial to be presented as a plenary session during the 2023 American Urological Association Annual Meeting

Results show the potential for XTANDI to add to the standard of care in prostate cancer, if approved

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20®, Pfizer's 20-valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine for Infants and Children

U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20®, Pfizer's 20-valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine for Infants and Children

  • PREVNAR 20 offers the broadest serotype coverage of any pediatric pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, helping to protect against all 20 serotypes contained in the vaccine
  • PREVNAR 20 builds on PREVNAR 13 ® and includes seven additional serotypes shown to be associated with antibiotic resistance, heightened disease severity, invasive potential, and prevalence in pediatric pneumococcal cases. 1
  • The vaccine further advances Pfizer's pediatric pneumococcal vaccine portfolio and builds on more than 20 years of Pfizer leadership, legacy and innovation in developing pneumococcal conjugate vaccines

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved PREVNAR 20 ® (20-valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine) for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) caused by the 20 Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcal) serotypes contained in the vaccine in infants and children six weeks through 17 years of age, and for the prevention of otitis media in infants six weeks through five years of age caused by the original seven serotypes contained in PREVNAR ® .

"Today's FDA approval of our vaccine, PREVNAR 20, now offers parents the ability to help protect their children against 20 pneumococcal serotypes in circulation, which represent the majority of pneumococcal disease in U.S. infants and children," 1,2 said Annaliesa Anderson, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Vaccine Research and Development, Pfizer. "This important PREVNAR 20 approval builds on more than 20 years of real-world impact with PREVNAR and PREVNAR 13, safety data, and effectiveness; highlighting Pfizer's leadership in developing groundbreaking pneumococcal conjugate vaccines to help protect infants and their families from life threatening infections. We are grateful to the families and clinical investigators who participated in this research and our colleagues who have worked tirelessly to develop this breakthrough vaccine."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pfizer Declares Second-Quarter 2023 Dividend

Pfizer Declares Second-Quarter 2023 Dividend

Board of Directors approves quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that its board of directors declared a $0.41 second-quarter 2023 dividend on the company's common stock, payable June 9, 2023, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on May 12, 2023. The second-quarter 2023 cash dividend will be the 338th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics (TSX:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics


Keep reading...Show less

BMO Expands Canadian Depositary Receipt Lineup with 10 New Listings from Europe and Japan

BMO's CDRs offer enhanced portfolio diversification opportunities for Canadian investors enabling them to hold shares in international companies that trade on a Canadian exchange in Canadian dollars

Bank of Montreal (BMO) announced 10 new CDRs will begin trading on the Cboe Canada exchange today. The initial offering of these new CDRs has closed.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Two people wearing lab coats shake hands in business agreement.

What is In-Licensing?

When it comes to investing in pharmaceutical companies, looking at pipelines and research and development prospects is important. But in-licensing is also key when examining these stocks.

In fact, in-licensing deals might be the pharmaceutical industry’s preferred mode of business development these days — perhaps even more so than M&A activity. These agreements can prove to be very fruitful for companies and their share prices.

The in-licensing strategy is likewise attractive to investors, as in-licensing drugs expedites corporate development while also mitigating risk. So let’s clear up some common questions around the strategy. The article below runs through what it means to in-license a drug and how in-licensing differs from an acquisition. It also covers how royalties affect returns. It’s key for investors to be aware of these intricacies so that they can interpret a firm’s actions correctly and elect to buy or sell at the right time.

Keep reading...Show less
Test tubes.

Amgen, Merck and Pfizer Release Latest Quarterly Earnings, Share 2025 Plans

Earnings season is in full swing in the pharma sector with major players sharing their latest results.

On Tuesday (February 4), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) released financial results for the most recent quarter, providing critical data points for evaluating investment potential.

Keep reading...Show less
A variety of pills on top of US money.

Johnson & Johnson to Expand Neuroscience Portfolio with US$14.6 Billion Acquisition

Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (J&J) (NYSE:JNJ) has announced plans to acquire Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) in a US$14.6 billion deal, marking the largest acquisition for the sector in over two years.

The purchase, which is expected to close later this year pending regulatory and shareholder approvals, will give J&J access to Intra-Cellular's portfolio of treatments for neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders.

This includes Caplyta (lumateperone), an oral therapy for schizophrenia and bipolar depression that has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. Net product sales for Caplyta came in at US$175.2 million in the Q3 2024, a 39 percent increase year-on-year, with Intra-Cellular raising its annual guidance to US$665 million to US$685 million.

Keep reading...Show less
Scientist with petri dish.

Pharma Market Forecast: Top Trends for Pharma in 2025

The pharmaceutical industry is poised for a dynamic year in 2025. A confluence of positive trends suggests a brighter outlook ahead after declining earnings in recent years.

According to ZS consultant Cody Powers, lower interest rates could increase investment in biopharma, boosting research and development (R&D) into promising new indications, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and clinical trials.

Industry executives polled for Deloitte’s 2025 life science outlook anticipate revenue growth and margin expansion, leading to increased investment in key therapeutic areas such as oncology, immunology, neurology and, of course, treatments for obesity and diabetes. This renewed focus on innovation, coupled with a changing regulatory environment, is expected to drive interest in the sector that could reshape the competitive landscape.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Rock Chip Results Confirm Polymetallic Potential

Strongly Supported Placement of $16.5 Million (Corrected)

Trading Halt

Stunalara Acceptances Reach 73.5%

Related News

uranium investing

Rock Chip Results Confirm Polymetallic Potential

Precious Metals Investing

Strongly Supported Placement of $16.5 Million (Corrected)

Battery Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Precious Metals Investing

Stunalara Acceptances Reach 73.5%

Precious Metals Investing

Highly successful first milling campaign completed

Battery Metals Investing

FEED Study Confirms Micronising Operation

Precious Metals Investing

Raises A$6.22m to Intensify Drilling at Ferke

×