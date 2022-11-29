Peruvian Metals to Extend Warrants

Gold Investing News

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) (OTCQB: DUVNF) (the "Company") announces that the Company intends to amend the terms of 2,334,000 outstanding warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") that are set to expire December 15, 2022.

The Company has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to extend the expiry date for all of the Warrants to March 31, 2023. All other terms of the Warrants will remain the same.

5,000,000 warrants were originally issued on September 9, October 6, and October 31 as part of the units issued under a private placement completed by the Company over three tranches in September and October 2020. Since the issuance, 2,666,000 have been exercised. The warrant extension is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

More information about the Company can be found at www.SEDAR.com.

About Peruvian Metals Corp.

Peruvian Metals is a Canadian exploration and mineral processing company. The Company's business model is to provide toll milling services for clients and to produce high-grade concentrates from mineral purchases. The Company continues to acquire and develop precious metal and base metal properties in Peru

For further information on Peruvian Metals Corp. please visit www.peruvianmetals.com.

Peruvian Metals Corp. is a Canadian resource company listed on the

TSX Venture Exchange : Symbol "PER"

For additional information, contact: Jeffrey Reeder Tel: (647) 302-3290

Website: www.peruvianmetals.com Email: jeffrey.reeder@peruvianmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. We use words such as "might", "will", "should", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "forecast" and similar terminology to identify forward looking statements and forward-looking information. Such statements and information are based on assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions and its expectations of future developments as well as other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and information and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. While the Company believes that the expectations expressed by such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information and the assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis underlying such expectations are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. In evaluating forward-looking statements and information, readers should carefully consider the various factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward looking statements and forward-looking information.

Source

Click here to connect with Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) (OTCQB: DUVNF), to receive an Investor Presentation

gold explorationperuvian metalssilver ivestingtsx stockstsxv:perGold Investing
PER:CA
abx tsx

Peruvian Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Peruvian Metals Continues Record Throughput at Its Aguila Norte Processing Plant

Peruvian Metals Continues Record Throughput at Its Aguila Norte Processing Plant

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) (OTCQB: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding the mineral processing at its 80-per-cent-owned fully permitted Aguila Norte processing plant ("Aguila Norte" or the "Plant") located in Northern Peru.

During the third quarter of 2022, the Plant processed 6,871 tonnes for an accumulative total for 2022 of 21,757 tonnes. The 2022 year-to-date production represents an increase of 10% compared to the same period for 2021. Production during the month of September was lower compared to the previous months due to scheduled maintenance and replacing several key components of the mill. The Plant is now fully operational and processing material and production for the fourth quarter is expected to exceed previous quarters.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Peruvian Metals Achieves Record Throughput at Aguila Norte and Achieves Positive Adjusted EBITDA During the First Half of 2022

Peruvian Metals Achieves Record Throughput at Aguila Norte and Achieves Positive Adjusted EBITDA During the First Half of 2022

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) (OTCQB: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a financial and production update from mineral processing at its 80% owned Aguila Norte Processing Plant ("Aguila Norte" or the "Plant") located in Northern Peru.

During the first half of 2022, the Company reported record revenue and a positive adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of $281,737. Mineral processing revenue increased 32.4 % during the first six months of the year and current liabilities (not including reclaiming costs) decreased 27.6% from the same period in 2021.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Peruvian Metals to Extend Warrants

Peruvian Metals to Extend Warrants

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) (OTCQB: DUVNF) (the "Company") announces that the Company intends to amend the terms of 2,334,000 outstanding warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") that are set to expire September 9, October 6, and October 31, 2022.

The Company has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to extend the expiry date for all of the Warrants to December 15, 2022. All other terms of the Warrants will remain the same.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
a caution sign with "expect the unexpected" written on it

Black or Gray Swan: What’s the Next Crisis?

It seems there's been one global crisis after another since COVID-19 shut the world down in 2020.

With markets fluctuating wildly and economies in turmoil, investors have been left dizzied at best, and at worst have suffered disastrous portfolio losses. Across the board, market participants have questions about how to move forward.

At this year’s New Orleans Investment Conference, held in October, many presenters and guests provided insight on how to prepare for potentially unforeseeable scenarios. These unexpected negative events are called "black swans" — unpredictable events that go beyond what is normally expected with potentially severe consequences.

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise CEO Warren Stanyer

Nevada Sunrise CEO Says Rising Demand Fueling Renewed Focus on Domestic Lithium

Nevada Sunrise CEO says rising demand fueling renewed focus on domestic lithiumyoutu.be

Keep reading...Show less
Prime Mining Corp.

Prime Drills Multiple Bonanza and High-Grade Intercepts at Guadalupe Including 33.2 gpt Au and 1,072 gpt Ag over 2.0 Metres

Prime Mining Corp. (“Prime” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: PRYM, OTCQB: PRMNF, Frankfurt: 04V3) announces additional assay results from its recently completed Phase 2 drill program. Today’s results are from the Guadalupe area where Prime continues to delineate and expand the multi-million-ounce Los Reyes high-grade gold-silver deposit. Los Reyes and its three known gold-silver deposit areas (Guadalupe, Z-T and Central), has a mineralized footprint of over 15 square kilometres and is located in a highly prospective, 500-year old mining-friendly district of Sinaloa, Mexico.

Today’s results are from seven drill holes in the main Guadalupe deposit.

Keep reading...Show less
Sarama Resources Intersects 21m @ 7.57g/t Gold at MM Prospect

Sarama Resources Intersects 21m @ 7.57g/t Gold at MM Prospect

Extensional Targets Deliver Shallow, High-Grade Intersections

Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company") (ASX:SRR)(TSX-V:SWA) is pleased to announce that exploration drilling at its 100%-owned(4) Sanutura Project (the "Project") has intersected new high-grade mineralisation and identified extensions to selected lodes at the MM Prospect within the Tankoro Deposit. The new mineralisation is located near-surface in oxide material outside the current Mineral Resource and has potential to enhance open pit stripping ratios in any eventual mine development. Sarama intends to pursue these types of targets in upcoming drill programs

The reported drilling totals 2,200m and represents the fifth discovery of new mineralisation in the ongoing +50,000m program, which was designed to increase the oxide component of the Project's 0.6Moz Au (Indicated) plus 2.3Moz Au (Inferred)(1) Mineral Resource.

Highlights

  • New, high-grade mineralisation intersected from surface and outside the modelled Mineral Resource at the MM Prospect
  • Highlighted downhole intersections from new assays include:
    • 21m @ 7.57g/t Au from surface in TAA359;
    • 15m @ 2.48g/t Au from 15m in TAR041;
    • 13m @ 1.41g/t Au from 21m in TAR042;
    • 13m @ 1.36g/t Au from 29m in TAR040; and
    • 30m @ 0.84g/t Au from 8m in TAA411
  • Intersections are in shallow, oxide material with high potential to add to the oxide and transition component of the Mineral Resource, currently standing at 0.2Moz Au (Indicated) plus 0.8Moz Au (Inferred)(2)
  • Identification of new mineralisation proximal to the existing Mineral Resource will enhance project economics
  • Results continue to support the thesis that potential remains for significant new discoveries close to known mineralisation
  • Results from the final suite of assays in the Q2/Q3 2022 program will be announced later this quarter
  • Follow-up drilling, including greenfields exploration drilling, expected to commence in 2023

Sarama's President, CEO & MD, Andrew Dinning commented:

"We are very pleased with the quality of results from the Q2/Q3 2022 exploration program. As per previous releases, these most recent results continue to illustrate the potential for new discoveries within the Tankoro Deposit's very large and prospective mineralised corridor. We look forward to completing the current drill program and following-up the multitude of exciting discoveries made so far."

Sarama Resources Ltd., Monday, November 28, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1 - Tankoro Deposit Location Plan - Continued Exploration Success for Oxide Targets

A Growth-Oriented Drill Program in Oxide Material

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101692214"]

Keep reading...Show less
gold in new brunswick

Brunswick Exploration Options Potential Extension to Allkem’s James Bay Lithium Deposit

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V:BRW; “BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has signed an option agreement with Osisko Development Corp. (TSX-V: ODV) to acquire a 90% interest in the Anatacau Property (the “Property”) located in the James Bay-Eeyou Istchee region of Quebec and which is host to lithium mineralization. Furthermore, one block of the Anatacau property is located just east of Allkem’s (TSX: AKE) James Bay Lithium deposit (previously known as the Cyr deposit).

Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: “The addition of the Anatacau Property marks another exciting turning point for Brunswick Exploration. The Property covers 370 square kilometres, of which the western block is located just east of one of Canada’s largest hard rock lithium reserves. The Property may host an extension to the deposit as this area has never been drilled. Furthermore, Quebec government records indicate the presence of spodumene mineralization further east and south on the Property in three distinct outcrop locations. Alongside the Hearst property in Ontario, BRW now has two projects where it plans to test drill targets in Q1 2023.”

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×