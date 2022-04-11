Precious MetalsInvesting News

Peruvian Metals Corp. is pleased to provide an update on mineral processing at its 80% owned Aguila Norte Processing Plant located in Northern Peru.During the first quarter of 2022 the Plant completed several mineral campaigns processing a total of 7,875 metric tonnes . This year's first quarter production exceeded production levels in the first quarter of 2021 by more than 32%. The Company is extremely pleased with ...

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) (OTC PINK: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on mineral processing at its 80% owned Aguila Norte Processing Plant ("Aguila Norte" or the "Plant") located in Northern Peru.

During the first quarter of 2022 the Plant completed several mineral campaigns processing a total of 7,875 metric tonnes (mt). This year's first quarter production exceeded production levels in the first quarter of 2021 (5,934 mt) by more than 32%. The Company is extremely pleased with the record first quarter production at a time when the rainy season in Peru has affected mining operations. The completion of additional concentrate drying areas in 2021 allowed for more material to be processed. Due to the improving weather conditions and with the expanded drying capacity, the Company anticipates production levels will improve, resulting in increased revenue over the remainder of 2022. The Company is also pleased to announce that it has started to purchase mineral from miners and this mineral is expected to be processed shortly.

Jeffrey Reeder, CEO of Peruvian Metals, comments: "We are extremely pleased to record our best first quarter at Aguila Norte. Normally this is a time where Peruvian miners and explorers are affected by the rainy season with less mineral available. We fully expect that production levels will increase for the remainder of the year and expect a record year in 2022. We intend to process purchased mineral shortly and ship oxide gold material from our 50% owned Palta Dorada project to a third-party toll mill for sale. "

The Aguila Norte processing plant has an environmental permit ("IGAC") from the Peruvian government which provides the Plant with the ability to expand operations past the current 100 tonnes per day level. Jeffrey Reeder, P Geo, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Peruvian Metals Corp.

Peruvian Metals Corp. is a Canadian Exploration and Mineral Processing company. Our business model is to provide toll milling services for clients and to produce high grade concentrates from mineral purchases. The Company continues to acquire and develop precious and base metal properties in Peru.

For further information on Peruvian Metals Corp. please visit www.peruvianmetals.com .

Peruvian Metals Corp. is a Canadian resource company listed on the
TSX Venture Exchange : Symbol "PER"
For additional information, contact: Jeffrey Reeder Tel: (647) 302-3290
Website: www.peruvianmetals.com Email: jeffrey.reeder@peruvianmetals.com

Peru is a prolific producer of both gold and copper. In 2019, it was one of the largest gold producers in Latin America, with an output of 128.4 metric tonnes. Even more impressively, Peru was the world's second-largest copper producer that year, with a copper-mining output of 2.4 million metric tonnes, and it hosts 13 percent of the world's copper reserves. It is no surprise that major companies are focused on this mining-friendly nation, including Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD), Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO), Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM,TSX:HBM) and many more. As the majors focus on production, there is a growing number of junior exploration companies searching for viable copper and gold deposits in the region.

One company focused on finding success in Peru is Peruvian Metals (TSXV:PER, OTC Pink:DUVNF), a Canadian mineral processing and exploration company with reported revenue exceeding C$1.6 million for 2019. The company has an 80 percent stake in the Aguila Norte processing plant, which has a processing capacity of 100 tonnes per day.

Peruvian Metals is acquiring new high-grade properties within the plant's region. It has acquired and assembled the Cerro La Cumbre silver-gold project and obtained 50 percent ownership in the gold-silver-copper Palta Dorada project. Both properties are located within trucking distance to the Aguila Norte plant and have permits in place to extract minerals for processing. The company expects to process minerals from Palta Dorada in Q1, 2021.

The Cerro La Cumbre property has the potential to host a high-grade silver-gold resource that mimics yields of other past-producing gold-silver producers in the same Calipuy volcanic complex in Northern Peru. Mineralization at Palta Dorada is hosted in granitic rocks similar to the gold-rich Pataz region in Northern Peru. The average of the assay results from the sulphide rich quartz veins is 10.51 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, 329 g/t silver and 1.74 percent copper.

Other notable properties include:

  • The silver rich Minas Maria Norte property
  • The Mansa Musa high sulphidation gold-silver project
  • The Indio Inka gold property
  • The Pueblo de Oro gold-silver property
  • The Panteria copper-gold porphyry project
  • The Renaldo gold-silver target

The company's dedication to property development has created strong relationships and support from small-scale artisanal miners and local officials. Government bodies are enthusiastic as there is a strong push to formalize and tax the artisanal and informal mining operations taking place in Peru. This could help regulate mining in the area, creating a more secure system for future development and exploration. Peruvian Metals is building key relationships with many of these miners.

The Aguila Norte processing plant is situated near many of the company's gold projects. The infrastructure at the company's key projects makes them highly accessible, which will further optimize yield. These properties have access to reliable power and water and are accessible by the Pan American highway and good access roads. Properties in Southern Peru are located nearby existing plants with good infrastructure.

With operations in Peru since 1994, Peruvian Metals has also established beneficial partnerships with external mining interests. The company has first-mover industry knowledge of the country and is continuously applying for new areas. Past key partnerships include Rio Alto, First Quantum (TSX:FM) and IAMGOLD (TSX:IMG), and these major companies have invested significant capital into Peruvian Metals' current projects.

Peruvian Metals also generates cash from option payments and eventually will generate more from several NSRs on their properties. A recent transaction on the company's Mansa Musa property with GEXEG — a private mining consulting company — will provide significant option payments to Peruvian Metals and a 3 percent NSR on gold production.

Likewise, the company has profit-sharing agreements in place with local miners for the sale of concentrates. In these deals, Peruvian Metals provides upfront capital for the shipment and treatment of minerals on properties owned by the concession owner. Good relationships with local miners give Peruvian Metals a competitive advantage over other companies as miners are continuously submitting new mineral sources.

The company's tight share structure and multi-faceted revenue model has positioned it for growth in revenue and exploration plans. Peruvian Metals is solely focused in Peru and insiders control almost 29 percent of the outstanding shares.

The company is well advanced in the process to expand and receive the permits to expand mining operations over the next couple of years. Between 2021 and 2023, it expects full capacity processing and 100 percent owned mineral production from properties in Northern and Southern Peru. With projected fully internal cash flow from processing and plant profitability, Peruvian Metals should see substantial revenue growth without significant share dilution to its current shareholders.

Company Highlights

  • Peruvian Metals is focused on mineral processing and development of its recently acquired “mine-ready" properties in Peru, including the Cerro La Cumbre gold-silver project and a 50 percent interest in the high grade Palta Dorada Project.
  • Mineral processing from third parties has yielded positive cash flow from the company's 80 percent owned Aguila Norte processing plant, with future operating margins expected to increase once production commences from its recent acquisitions.
  • With operations in Peru since 1994, Peruvian Metals has the industry and regional expertise to thrive in this mining-friendly jurisdiction. This is also made possible through establishing current and past key partnerships with metals traders including Rio Alto, First Quantum, IAMGOLD, Rio Silver and mining consulting company GEXEG.
  • The company is currently establishing profit-sharing partnerships with artisanal miners on the sale of concentrates, which has advanced its commitment to developing strong ties with local economies and this skilled workforce.The company has organically generated NSRs for potential free cash flow on its non-core projects.In 2019, Peruvian Metals' revenue exceeded C$1.6 million with only 50 percent plant capacity. This has demonstrated the potential for increased revenue generation for the company and an expansion of mining operations over the next couple of years. Currently showing over 70 percent capacity for third and fourth quarter 2020.
  • The company's closely owned shareholder portfolio and multi-faceted revenue model has positioned it for advanced growth. The shareholder portfolio includes insiders, major shareholders and players close to the company.
  • The company acquired a new high-grade Silver-Lead-Zinc property that covers an area of approximately 94 hectares and includes several old mine workings.

Key Projects

Aguila Norte Processing Plant

Peruvian Metals has an 80 percent stake in the Aguila Norte processing plant located near the Pan American highway, close to Trujillo, Peru's third-largest city. The plant's strategic positioning makes it one of the few in the region capable of supporting the many small-scale mining activities and local artisanal mining processes in Northern Peru. This plant can conduct crushing, milling and flotation circuits with an initial systemic processing capacity of 100 tonnes per day.

The plant processed approximately 18 thousand tonnes of minerals for small miners in 2019 and has yielded thousands of highly marketable mineral assets. This processing includes approximately 4,000 metric tonnes of zinc concentrates (averaging 52.4 percent zinc) and over a thousand tonnes of lead-silver concentrates (averaging 52.9 percent and 125 ounces per tonne). The plant was shut down for nearly five months because of COVID-19 restrictions and reopened July 28, 2020. It has achieved over 70 percent plant capacity. As operations expand, Peruvian Metals can increase processing capacity up to 350 tonnes per day under the current permit. This is in conjunction with the forecasted construction of the CIL/CIP gold processing circuit, which the existing plant permit also allows.

Minas Maria Norte Project

The Minas Maria Norte property hosts veins that contain rich silver, gold, lead and zinc mineralization within the historic Huachocolpa Mining District of Southern Peru. This 368 hectare property covers several high-grade gold-silver-lead-zinc veins hosted in volcanic rocks. The low sulphidation mineralization at Minas Maria Norte is considered to be similar to Kuya Silver's (CSE:KUYA) Bethania mine 65 kilometers to the northwest.

During 2017, interest in the Huachocolpa area was renewed and made polymetallic mining and milling the dominant formal economic activity in the district. The area has attracted two serious private companies by purchasing and making significant investments into the historic Recuperada and COMIHUASA mills. The combined capacity of the two mills is currently 1,500 tonnes per day with planned expansions to over 3,000 tonnes per day.

Mineralization at Minas Maria Norte occurs in a series of conjugate vein sets within a 600 meter wide structural corridor; over 10 veins have been observed on surface. Sample results within this structural corridor ranged from 0.01 to 40.30 g/t gold, 0.70 to 1,848 g/t silver, 0.01 to 20.80 percent lead and 0.02 to 16.66 percent zinc. Fifty percent of the samples averaged 5.33 g/t gold, 459 g/t silver, 5.4 percent lead and 1.99 percent zinc.

The historic Tangana lead-zinc-silver mine and associated veins are located approximately 2.5 kilometers southwest of Maria Norte. The vein sets at Tangana have a similar orientation but they occur at a lower elevation. The Tangana mine is now owned by Latitude Base Metals and still contains a significant lead-zinc-silver resource. Peruvian Metals is a shareholder of Latitude Base Metals.

Palta Dorada Project

The Palta Dorada property spans approximately 12 square kilometers within the Ancash mining district in Northern Peru. Advantageously positioned, the project site is accessible from the company's Aguila Norte processing plant by paved roadway.

The company took seven sulfide chip samples from the main shaft on site with widths between 0.49 to 1 meter. Mineral testing revealed grades of 3.06 to 24.1 g/t gold, 36 to 865 g/t silver and 0.22 to 4.94 percent copper, or US$896 gross metal value per tonne. Findings averaged 10.51 g/t gold, 329 g/t silver and 1.71 percent copper. Oxide gold veins show potential with 93 percent recoverable in bottle roll tests.

Mineral Sacks ready for shipment.

In partnership with Rio Silver Inc., Peruvian Metals Corp. has the option to earn 50 percent by spending US$250,000. This would establish a joint effort to explore and develop the property and share sales revenue from metal concentrates. Permits are in place for bulk sampling extraction, which will be processed at the Aguila Norte Plant. Revenue generation is forecasted to increase three to five times once processing and selling the company's own concentrate can be conducted. Development of this project will be driven from cash flow generated by continuously processing extracted bulk samples.

Mansa Musa Project

The Mansa Musa project hosts a high-sulfidation target within the gold-silver bearing system developed in the Tertiary period volcanic rock infrastructure on-site. This is an exciting potential revenue generator for the company as the geological patterns on the property mimic other high-sulfidation oxide gold properties in Southern Peru. A recent transaction on the company's Mansa Musa property with GEXEG will provide significant option payments to Peruvian Metals and a 3 percent NSR on gold production. Similar properties in Southern Peru include Minera IRL's (CSE:MIRL) Corihuami gold mine and Aruntani's Arasi gold mine. The style of mineralization means lower extraction costs and potentially higher yields. More than US$6 million has been spent on Mansa Musa by previous operators.

Management Team

Jeffrey J. Reeder, P. Geo., Chairman—CEO & Director

Jeffrey J. Reeder has a B.Sc. from the University of Alberta and has been registered as a professional geologist with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia since 1992. Reeder has over 26 years of experience in Peru and is fluent in Spanish. He is responsible for identifying and acquiring Aguila Copper-Moly, currently being developed by Mexican mining company Industrias Peñoles, and the Pinaya Copper-Gold project, currently being explored by Kaizen Discovery.

John P. Thompson, P. Eng.,—Director

John P. Thompson has a B.Sc. and an M.Sc. from Acadia University in Nova Scotia and has been a director since June 2006. Thompson has over 35 years of experience in surface and underground exploration, mine development and mineral resource estimation. He has worked in Canada, the United States, the Dominican Republic, South America and Asia. Thompson is currently the President and CEO of Sona Resources Corporation.

Steve Brunelle—Director

Steve Brunelle is a Canadian geologist with 29 years of experience in mineral exploration throughout the Americas. He has been an officer and director of several resource companies, most recently Stingray Copper Inc. and, before that, Corner Bay Silver Inc. At Stingray, the Mexican bulk mineable oxide copper deposit Èl Pilar was taken to feasibility in 2009; Stingray was subsequently acquired via merger.

At Corner Bay Silver, the bulk mineable silver deposit Alamo Dorado was taken to feasibility and the company was acquired by Pan American Silver Corp. Brunelle is presently a director of Eagle Graphite Corporation, Klondike Gold Corp. and Rio Silver Inc. During the 1990s, Brunelle was the President of MacMillan Gold Corp. at the time of the assembly of the Aguila area properties in Peru.

William R. Brown—Director

William R. Brown is a geologist with nearly 40 years of experience in both mineral and petroleum exploration. Since the mid-1990s, he has lived in South America, principally working as country manager for TSX Venture Exchange and Australian Securities Exchange listed companies. He has been a key player in several successful property acquisitions in Peru, Argentina and Brazil. Brown is also a large shareholder of Peruvian Metals, owning more than 4 percent of the outstanding shares of the company.

Oscar Francisco Pezo Camacho—Director

Based in Lima, Peru, Oscar Francisco Pezo Camacho is a Peruvian National and is well known in the Peruvian mining and financial communities. From January 2011 to February 2012, Pezo was the CEO of NCF Bolsa SAB, a Peruvian brokerage house based in Lima. From 2004 to 2010, he was one of the founding shareholders and CEO of NCF Inversiones S.A., a Peruvian financial group experienced in Peruvian capital markets and holding direct investments in junior mining companies with projects in Peru as well as the parent company of NCF Bolsa. Pezo has a degree in Industrial Engineering from Pontificia Universidad Catolica del Peru and an MBA from Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas (Lima, Peru).

Daniel Hamilton—CPA & CA

Daniel Hamilton holds a Bachelor of Commerce and a Bachelor of Administration degrees from the University of Ottawa and he is a Chartered Professional Accountant. He brings over 30 years of post-qualification experience in senior accounting and financial roles. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer of several junior exploration companies listed on the TSX and TSX Venture Exchange and his experience includes Vice President, Controller for Amec Americas (a multinational engineering and project management services firm) and Group Controller for Zinc at Noranda (now Glencore Canada).

Justin Bourassa—CFO & Corporate Secretary

Justin Bourassa has over 15 years of global experience in the management, development, governance and reporting of private and publicly listed mineral exploration and mining companies. Over the past 15 years, he has previously served as Chief Financial Officer and/or as Controller and/or provided controllership duties for numerous publicly traded companies in the mineral exploration section and a number of private companies. In addition, Justin is a founding principal of SPROutsourcing, which provides bookkeeping and accounting services to various public and private companies.

Fortune Bay

FORTUNE BAY COMMENCES PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT FOR GOLDFIELDS PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR) (FWB:5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA" or the "Study") for its 100% owned Goldfields Gold Project ("Goldfields" or the "Project") located in northern Saskatchewan . The Company has appointed Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. ("Ausenco") to lead the Study, with SRK Consulting ( Canada ) Inc. ("SRK") to complete an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") and Moose Mountain Technical Services ("MMTS") to undertake mine design and mine planning. The PEA is expected to be completed in early Q4 2022.

Fortune Bay Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)

Dale Verran , CEO for Fortune Bay, commented, "The Board approved decision to complete a PEA for Goldfields aligns with our strategy to unlock the true potential of the Project, and represents a significant milestone toward a potential mine construction decision, given continued positive results. The PEA will aim to optimize mining and processing design aspects, building an important foundation for the future development of the Project. We believe Ausenco to be an ideal partner to work alongside our management team to deliver the PEA in accordance with industry-leading standards due to their engagement and successful completion of gold PEA studies in Canada such as Skeena Resources' Eskay Creek , Anaconda Mining's Goldboro , Probe Metals' Val d'Or East and O3 Mining's Marban projects."

Preliminary Economic Assessment

The scope of work to be undertaken by Ausenco, together with MMTS, comprises two Phases:

  • Phase 1: Mine to Mill Optimization incorporating mine scheduling, process plant engineering and financial modelling. The objectives of this Phase are to optimize mining and processing parameters by evaluating various business cases for the Project before proceeding to the PEA.
  • Phase 2: Preliminary Economic Assessment which will cover all aspects of such studies, including mining and recovery methods, project infrastructure, capital and operating costs and financial analysis. The results of the Study are expected in early Q4 2022 and will be compiled into an NI 43-101 Technical Report.

A previous Pre-Feasibility Study was completed for Goldfields in October 2011 , which is considered historical in accordance with NI 43-101. The planned PEA is expected to incorporate mining and processing scenarios for which Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") level data do not yet exist and will be based upon an updated Mineral Resource Estimate, inclusive of Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources. The PEA aims to define the optimal development path for the Project before initiating further resource delineation drilling and/or development work in support of a possible future PFS.

Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

The current MRE for Goldfields completed by SRK, effective date March 15, 2021 , includes Indicated Mineral Resources of 975,000 oz of gold (22.6 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.34 g/t) and Inferred Mineral Resources of 176,000 oz of gold (6.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.92 g/t). A Phase 1 drilling program was completed in 2021 to commence expansion of the mineral resources at the Box and Athona gold deposits, which included highlights of 13.22 g/t Au over 8.0 metres, 8.74 g/t Au over 5.0 metres, 8.00 g/t Au over 12.0 metres, and 8.00 g/t Au over 4.0 metres (see News Releases dated March 7, 2022 and September 14, 2021 ). As part of the PEA, SRK has been appointed to complete an updated MRE, in accordance with NI 43-101, based on the Phase 1 drilling results.

Goldfields Technical Disclosure

Details regarding the current 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate ("2021 MRE") are provided within the National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report titled "Technical Report: Resource Estimate for the Goldfields Project" with an effective date of May 4, 2021 . The Technical Report was authored by Mr. Cliff Revering , P. Eng., and Dr. Ron Uken , PhD, P. Geo. of SRK Consulting ( Canada ) Inc., both of whom are Independent Qualified Persons in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101. The Technical Report supports the 2021 MRE for Goldfields, which includes the Box and Athona gold deposits, and is available on SEDAR and the Company's website.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Dale Verran , MSc, P.Geo., Fortune Bay's Chief Executive Officer, who is also a Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101.

About Goldfields

The 100% owned Goldfields Project ("Goldfields" or the "Project") is the Company's most advanced asset located in northern Saskatchewan , approximately 13 kilometres from Uranium City . The Project is host to the Box and Athona gold deposits which contain combined Indicated Mineral Resources of 975,000 oz of gold (22.6 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.34 g/t) and Inferred Mineral Resources of 176,000 oz of gold (6.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.92 g/t). Goldfields is endowed with established infrastructure including existing roads, a powerline to site, and nearby facilities and an airport at Uranium City . The Project has a history of gold production (64,000 oz Au produced between 1939 to 1942), numerous exploration drilling campaigns and various historical mining studies. The Box open-pit mine and mill development is permitted having received Ministerial approval under the Environmental Assessment Act in May 2008 . The ~5,000 hectare Goldfields property presents numerous exploration opportunities, including the potential to expand the Box and Athona deposits and discover additional resources at several other gold prospects and occurrences.

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR, FWB: 5QN) is an exploration and development company with 100% ownership in two advanced gold exploration projects in Canada , Saskatchewan (Goldfields Project) and Mexico , Chiapas (Ixhuatán Project), both with exploration and development potential. The Company is also advancing the 100% owned Strike and Murmac uranium exploration projects, located near the Goldfields Project, which have high-grade potential typical of the Athabasca Basin. The Company has a goal of building a mid-tier exploration and development Company through the advancement of its existing projects and the strategic acquisition of new projects to create a pipeline of growth opportunities. The Company's corporate strategy is driven by a Board and Management team with a proven track record of discovery, project development and value creation. Further information on Fortune Bay and its assets can be found on the Company's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com or by contacting us as info@fortunebaycorp.com or by telephone at 902-334-1919.

On behalf of Fortune Bay Corp.

"Dale Verran"
Chief Executive Officer
902-334-1919

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Words such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "targets", "goals", "projects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "continues", "may", variations of such words, and similar expressions and references to future periods, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Fortune Bay Corp. ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Fortune Bay's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to metal prices, changes in planned work resulting from weather, COVID-19 restrictions, availability of contractors, logistical, technical or other factors, the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of Fortune Bay's mineral properties, uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and other tests, the possibility that required permits may not be obtained in a timely manner or at all, risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in work programs, the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the exploration operations, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations and the lack of availability of necessary capital, which may not be available to Fortune Bay, acceptable to it or at all. Fortune Bay is subject to the specific risks inherent in the mining business as well as general economic and business conditions. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Fortune Bay undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. Fortune Bay does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable securities legislation. For more information on Fortune Bay, readers should refer to Fortune Bay's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com .

Inomin Identifies Previously Unreported High-Grade Magnesium and Nickel Values in Historical Drill Holes at Beaver Including 100.6 Meters of 21.5% Magnesium and 0.14% Nickel

Inomin Identifies Previously Unreported High-Grade Magnesium and Nickel Values in Historical Drill Holes at Beaver Including 100.6 Meters of 21.5% Magnesium and 0.14% Nickel

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce previously unreported significant magnesium (Mg) grades from historical 2014 drilling on the Beaver property. Highlights include BN14-23 which reported 100.6 meters (m) at an average grade of 21.5% Mg with 0.14% Ni (nickel). These holes were drilled in the Skelton and Ring zones - not drill tested by Inomin in the 2021 drilling campaign - as well as the North Lobe zone. The historic results, combined with the newly released 2021 drill results, demonstrate that high-grade magnesium mineralization is widespread at Beaver. The 2014 drill core is on the property and additional sampling will be completed on these holes during the upcoming 2022 field season.

ZoneHoleMagnesium
%		Nickel
%		Interval (m)From
(m)		To
(m)
SkeltonBN14-0422.60.1318.212.831.0
BN14-0823.40.1825.521.046.5
BN14-1523.30.2314.49.023.4
BN14-1623.30.2119.710.029.7
BN14-1722.40.129.545.054.5
BN14-1822.50.1526.943.069.9
RingBN14-1319.90.169.117.426.5
BN14-1110.20.0635.034.069.0
BN14-2020.20.1550.69.660.2
BN14-2121.40.1528.316.244.5
BN14-2120.30.1327.472.299.7
North
Lobe		BN14-2219.50.1615.332.647.9
BN14-2221.60.1757.763.1120.8
BN14-2321.50.14100.641.8148.4

 

Amex Drilling Expands Denise Zone by Additional 450 M to the East - Denise Zone Now Traced over ~1 Km of Strike and Remains Open

Amex Drilling Expands Denise Zone by Additional 450 M to the East - Denise Zone Now Traced over ~1 Km of Strike and Remains Open

Highlights from the Denise Zone include:

Western Denise

three gold bars atop a stock chart

5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers: Best-to-Date Intercept Sends Westhaven Higher

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) spent the first trading week of April trending lower, slipping to 875.93 on Wednesday (April 6) before beginning a slow ascent.

Mounting uncertainty has weighed down indexes across North America as inflation continues to balloon, reaching 5.7 percent in Canada and 7.9 percent in the US in February.

The war in Ukraine and increasing recessionary fears have depleted consumer sentiment, and experts believe these factors are likely to worsen in the weeks to come.

Pueblo Viejo Moves Forward with Life of Mine Extension Project

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) announced today that the Dominican Government had completed its strategic review of the location of the new Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) for the Pueblo Viejo mine. The new TSF forms part of the expansion project that is designed to extend the Tier One 1 mine's life to beyond 2040 and support annual production in excess of 800,000 ounces 2 .

Novo Resources Corp is a company engaged in the business of evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties with a focus on gold. The organization has business interests in properties located in Australia, Canada, and the USA. Its projects include Beatons Creek Property, Millennium Property, Blue Spec; Paleo-Placer; Comet Well, and others.

