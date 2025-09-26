Perpetua Resources Unveils Next Steps to Secure Commercial Downstream Antimony Processing

Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) ("Perpetua Resources" or "Perpetua" or the "Company"), provided an update today on the Company's ongoing efforts to help secure the American antimony supply chain. The Stibnite Gold Project ("Project") is the only domestic reserve of antimony in the United States and with the conditional Notice to Proceed from the U.S. Forest Service in hand, the Company is ready to enter into long-term off-take arrangements for commercial grade antimony. The Company plans to issue a Request for Proposal ("RFP") to assess the technical and economic feasibility of multiple emerging potential off-site processing facilities from third parties to secure antimony for domestic uses. The RFP review process will evaluate companies on potential production capacity, capitalization, reliability, environmental track record, credit worthiness, production readiness, transport reliability, and the ability to meet end user's product requirements and market needs, among other factors.

The RFP process will evaluate processing suitability for the portion of Perpetua's 148-million-pound antimony reserve designated for commercial purposes and is separate from the work currently underway between Perpetua and the U.S. Army to secure the domestic supply chain of mil-spec antimony trisulfide through the Defense Ordinance Technology Consortium ("DOTC") for which the Company has been awarded up to $22.4 million under an Ordnance Technology Initiative Agreement.

"America needs a secure and robust supply of antimony," said Jon Cherry , President and CEO of Perpetua Resources. "Work has been underway between the U.S. Army and Perpetua to advance downstream processing for defense needs; but it is now time we also respond to the needs of the U.S. manufacturing and industrial sectors. We are encouraged by emerging opportunities to expand domestic mineral processing capacity in America and intend to make well-informed, market-based decisions when selecting a partner."

To date, the Company has engaged in discussions with numerous parties including, but not limited to, Clarios, Glencore, Nyrstar, Sunshine Silver and Trafigura. The Company is pursuing processing arrangements that maximize value for shareholders while securing an antimony supply chain for U.S. consumers.

The Company intends to issue the RFP in the coming weeks and make a final selection in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to due diligence review.

Website: www.perpetuaresources.com

About Perpetua Resources and the Stibnite Gold Project
Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Stibnite Gold Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States . Antimony trisulfide from Stibnite is the only known domestic reserves of antimony that can meet U.S. defense needs for many small arms, munitions, and missile types.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, the anticipated timing and results of the RFP process and proposed antimony processing arrangements; the anticipated timing and results of the ongoing DOTC testing; the Company's ability to satisfy financial assurance requirements applicable to the Stibnite Gold Project and satisfy the conditions in the conditional Notice to Proceed; expected commercial demand for antimony and the Company's ability to supply it; and the occurrence of the expected benefits from the Project, including providing a domestic source of antimony and national defense benefits. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases or variations of such words and phrases or statements such as "anticipate", "expect", "plan", "likely", "believe", "intend", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "potential", "could", "may", "will", "would" or "should". In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, Perpetua Resources has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that the RFP process will proceed in a timely manner and result in proposals sufficient for a final selection; that the Company will be able to enter into a binding agreement on the terms acceptable to the Company; that the Company will be able to satisfy financial assurance requirements applicable under applicable federal and state law and satisfy the conditions for the Notice to Proceed; and that the current exploration, development, environmental and other objectives concerning the Project can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected. Forward-Looking Information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Perpetua Resources to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. Such risks and other factors include those factors discussed in Perpetua Resources' public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and its Canadian disclosure record. Although Perpetua Resources has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Perpetua Resources and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, see the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov and with the Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedarplus.com . Except as required by law, Perpetua Resources does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Reserve and Technical Information

The reserves information in respect of the Stibnite Gold Project in this news release is based upon information contained in the technical report titled "Stibnite Gold Project, Feasibility Study Technical Report, Valley County, Idaho " dated effective December 22, 2020 and issued January 27, 2021 (the "2020 Feasibility Study"), which is summarized in the Company's Technical Report Summary, dated as of December 31, 2021 , and amended as of June 6, 2022 (the "TRS"). Such information is as of December 30, 2020 and is subject to the assumptions, exclusions and qualifications set forth in the 2020 Feasibility Study and the TRS. The 2020 Feasibility Study was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and the TRS was prepared in accordance with the mining property disclosure rules specified in Subpart 1300 promulgated by the SEC. For additional information regarding the TRS and the 2020 Feasibility Study, as well as the Company's 2025 supplemental financial update, investors are encouraged to refer to the Company's Form 10-K for its fiscal year 2024, filed with the SEC on March 19, 2025 .

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perpetua-resources-unveils-next-steps-to-secure-commercial-downstream-antimony-processing-302568141.html

SOURCE Perpetua Resources Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2025/26/c5733.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Perpetua ResourcesPPTA:CCTSX:PPTANASDAQ:PPTAPrecious Metals Investing
PPTA:CC
The Conversation (0)
Harvest Gold Provides Update on its Ongoing Drill Program at Mosseau and Has Completed its High-Resolution Airborne Magnetic Survey of Mosseau and Labelle

Harvest Gold Provides Update on its Ongoing Drill Program at Mosseau and Has Completed its High-Resolution Airborne Magnetic Survey of Mosseau and Labelle

(TheNewswire)

Harvest Gold Corporation

Vancouver, British Columbia / September 26, 2025 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") i s pleased to report on the progress of its ongoing drill program at Mosseau, its flagship property in the Urban Barry Belt in Quebec's Abitibi region.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AERO ENERGY AND FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCE COMMENCEMENT OF DRILLING AT THE MURMAC URANIUM PROJECT

AERO ENERGY AND FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCE COMMENCEMENT OF DRILLING AT THE MURMAC URANIUM PROJECT

 Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR,OTC:FTBYF) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that summer drilling has commenced at its Murmac Uranium Project ("Murmac" or the "Project"), located in northern Saskatchewan near Uranium City . A limited suite of high priority targets has been selected for testing.

Exploration work at Murmac is being funded by Aero Energy Limited (TSXV: AERO) (OTC Pink: AAUGF) (FSE: UU3) ("Aero"), and is being operated by Fortune Bay, under an Option Agreement that was executed on December 15, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Locksley Names Industry Veterans CEO and COO to Fast-Track its US Mine-to-Market Effort

Locksley Names Industry Veterans CEO and COO to Fast-Track its US Mine-to-Market Effort

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQB: LKYRF) announced the appointment of Kerrie Matthews as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Danny George as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company. The appointments are newly-created positions and significantly strengthen the company's executive leadership team at a pivotal time as Locksley advances the Desert Antimony Mine in Mojave . The two bring skill sets that can lead the company as it accelerates downstream processing and fast-tracks its mine-to-market solutions for antimony in the U.S. More information is available here: https:cdn-api.markitdigital.comapiman-gatewayASXasx-research1.0file2924-02998095-6A1285815&v=c2533a54e2514fb77a8f93f84db686e1125273e9

"The combined backgrounds of these two individuals in critical minerals, major project delivery and contract mining enable Locksley to address one of the most pressing US supply constraints: the absence of large-scale commercial antimony processing capacity," said Pat Burke , chairman of Locksley. "Their appointments significantly enhance our executive capability at a pivotal moment for Locksley, supporting our strategy to transform the historic Desert Antimony Mine into a modern, fully integrated mine-to-market supply chain for 100% Made in America Antimony."

Ms. Matthews is a highly accomplished executive leader with more than two decades of experience delivering significant and capital-intensive projects in the resources and infrastructure sectors. She has held leadership roles in the execution of BHP's US$3.8 billion South Flank Project and Iluka's A$1.8 billion Eneabba Rare Earths Refinery, Australia's first fully integrated rare earths refinery. She brings extensive expertise in governance, stakeholder alignment, cost optimization and regulatory engagement, alongside her proven record of aligning large scale projects with both commercial and government priorities.

Mr. George is an experienced senior executive with a global background spanning all phases of project execution across mining, energy and infrastructure. His past experience includes major projects with WSP, Fortescue, Mineral Resources, Thyssenkrupp and Ausenco, working with leading companies such as Vale, BHP and Hancock Prospecting. His track record includes copper and lithium concentrators, iron ore and coal export facilities, as well as emerging technology projects in hydrogen and green iron. His technical breadth and expertise in rapid project delivery, capital efficiency and large-scale project execution provide Locksley with the operational discipline and agility required to advance the Desert Antimony Mine project on an accelerated schedule.

The company also announced that Julian Woodcook has resigned as technical director to focus on his Managing Director role at Viking Mines Ltd. He has been instrumental in the rapid advancement of the Company's Mojave Project and will continue to offer strategic guidance to the company in a technical consulting capacity.

Locksley Resources ( https://www.locksleyresources.com.au ) is an Australian-based explorer focused on critical minerals and base metals, with assets in both the U.S. and Australia . The company is actively advancing its U.S. Asset, the Mojave Project, in California , targeting rare earths elements (REE) and antimony (The Desert Antimony Mine). The company also has a strategic collaboration with Rice University to develop DeepSolv™ for domestic processing of North American antimony. This agreement is a cornerstone of Locksley's U.S. Critical Minerals and Energy Resilience Strategy to accelerate "mine-to-market" deployment of antimony in the U.S.

Contact: Beverly Jedynak , beverly.jedynak@viriathus.com , 312-943-1123; 773-350-5793 (cell)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/locksley-names-industry-veterans-ceo-and-coo-to-fast-track-its-us-mine-to-market-effort-302566544.html

SOURCE Locksley Resources

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NevGold Releases Significant Oxide Gold-Antimony Results: 11.41 g/t AuEq Over 6.1 Meters Within 2.19 g/t AuEq Over 56.4 Meters at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada

NevGold Releases Significant Oxide Gold-Antimony Results: 11.41 g/t AuEq Over 6.1 Meters Within 2.19 g/t AuEq Over 56.4 Meters at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada

Nevgold Corp. (" NevGold " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50 ) is pleased to announce further significant historic oxide gold-antimony ("Antimony", "Sb") results at its Limousine Butte Project (the "Project", "Limo Butte") in Nevada. The Company continues to expand the gold-antimony potential of the Project, highlighting its promising prospects for further exploration and development in Nevada, one of the world's prolific mining jurisdictions.

Key Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1911 Gold Commences Underground Drill Program at True North Gold Project

1911 Gold Commences Underground Drill Program at True North Gold Project

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has entered the next phase of advanced exploration, with the commencement of the Company's first underground drill program at the Company's wholly-owned operational and fully permitted True North Gold Project, located in Manitoba .

Highlights

  • The first underground drill rig has been mobilized to Level 16, approximately 695 metres ('m") below surface, to commence exploration drilling on the San Antonio Southeast ("SAM SE"), San Antonio West ("SAM W") and new Shore exploration targets.
  • Underground drilling will be expanded to include testing the extensions of the current resource and completing infill drilling to upgrade zones identified for development in the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") currently underway.
  • The current underground drilling plan is comprised of approximately 25,000 m in 122 holes.
  • A total of 20,342 m of surface exploration drilling in 71 holes has now been completed, primarily on the SAM W and SAM SE targets
  • The assay results from 11 surface drill holes at SAM SE and SAM W, totalling 5,368 m , drilling down to depths of approximately 550 m , are pending.

"Commencing underground drilling is a pivotal step in advancing the redevelopment of the True North Gold Mine," stated Shaun Heinrichs , President & CEO of 1911 Gold. "This program is designed to rapidly expand our current resource, extend the depth extensions of recent new surface discoveries that can meaningfully enhance the scale of our operations, and delineate two trial test mining areas. With strong community support and a fully permitted mill on site, we are excited to advance towards our next phase of growth."

The underground drill program marks a significant milestone as the Company advances its strategy to restart underground mining operations and build upon its existing permitted infrastructure and resource base. The focus of the current campaign will be on testing the resource size potential of newly identified drill targets, including SAM W and SAM SE (two recent discoveries located adjacent to the existing underground infrastructure and drill-tested from surface to depths of approximately 550 m ). The program will also target: potential mineral resource expansion through step-out drilling around the current resource; delineation drilling on two significant targets in preparation for trial test mining in 2026 on Level 16; and commence resource infill and upgrade drilling on areas identified for early production in the pending PEA. The underground drill program will initially utilize two (2) drill rigs, with additional rigs planned as access to new areas is established.

Program Description

The Company plans to complete approximately 25,000 metres of underground drilling in 122 drill holes over the next nine months.

Exploration Drilling

Drilling will test the down-dip extension of the SAM SE target, discovered during the surface drilling program, and the emerging Shore target (located directly southeast of SAM SE), hosted within the SAM gabbro unit at the intersection with the 007 shear zone. The 007 mine, which operated from 2010 through 2015, arose from the intersection of the 007 share zone and the shoreline basalt unit to the northeast of the SAM gabbro unit. A total of approximately 10,000 m in 24 drill holes is planned, from Level 16 and the lower portion of the L13 area within the Hinge decline once the Company regains access to that area. Rehabilitation of Level 6 is underway to facilitate drill access to test the down-dip extensions of the SAM W target.

Resource Expansion Drilling

Resource expansion drilling will focus on four (4) mineralized veins hosted within the 710-711, L10, 007 and Hinge zones, which can be drilled from the existing infrastructure on Level 16. The target areas are adjacent to known high-grade zones, which have demonstrated strong potential for resource expansion. Step-out drilling will test up and down-plunge extensions outside the current mineral resource. Approximately 6,000 m in 18 drill holes are planned for the initial resource expansion program.

Test Mining – Delineation Drilling

In preparation for a large test mining program in mid-2026, the Company will also complete approximately 9,000 m in 80 drill holes of delineation drilling. This drilling will focus on upgrading the resource to the measured category for two selected areas, which are accessible from Level 16 for both drilling and bulk sampling activities. The two areas designated within the mineral resource block model are hosted within the Hinge Zone (Vein 800 and 820) and the L10 Zone (Vein 1020 and 1040).

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Michele Della Libera , P.Geo, Vice-President Exploration of 1911 Gold, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is a junior gold developer with a highly prospective, consolidated land package totalling more than 61,647 hectares, situated within and adjacent to the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba . The Company also owns the True North mine and mill complex at Bissett, Manitoba , providing a fully permitted infrastructure hub to support future development. 1911 Gold believes its land package represents a prime opportunity to build a new mining district centred on the True North complex.

In addition, the Company holds the Apex project near Snow Lake, Manitoba , and the Denton-Keefer project near Timmins, Ontario , and remains focused on advancing organic growth while pursuing accretive acquisition opportunities across North America .

1911 Gold's True North complex and exploration land package are located within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation, signatory to Treaty No. 5 (1875-76). 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, co-operative and respectful communication with the Hollow Water First Nation, and all local stakeholders, in order to build mutually beneficial working relationships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shaun Heinrichs
President and CEO

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may contain forward-looking information and statements, collectively ("forward-looking statements"), within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, predictions, projections, forecasts, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements about exploration plans and the timing and results thereof, as well as statements relating to the plans and timing for the potential mining operations at the True North Gold Project, including test mining and the benefits therefrom, are forward-looking statements. Although 1911 Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are given as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE 1911 Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2025/25/c6186.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Radisson Mining Resources Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Radisson Mining Resources Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RDS; OTCQX: RMRDF), a gold exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Radisson Mining Resources Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "RMRDF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Harvest Gold Provides Update on its Ongoing Drill Program at Mosseau and Has Completed its High-Resolution Airborne Magnetic Survey of Mosseau and Labelle

AERO ENERGY AND FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCE COMMENCEMENT OF DRILLING AT THE MURMAC URANIUM PROJECT

Questcorp Mining Announces Private Placement

American Uranium Limited Lo Herma Resource Expansion Drilling Approved

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp Mining Announces Private Placement

Australia Investing

American Uranium Limited Lo Herma Resource Expansion Drilling Approved

Gold Investing

Joe Cavatoni: Gold Strong at Record Highs, What's Really Happening Now

Gold Investing

Zijin Mining Surges Past US$100 Billion Valuation Despite IPO Delay

Gold Investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Yandal Resources Climbs on Gold Drilling Results

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Responds to SRRAC Judicial Review Filing and Affirms EAO Decision

gold investing

Investing in Gold Royalty and Streaming Stocks