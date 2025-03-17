PEP11 Update - Federal Court Proceedings

MEC Resources (MMR:AU) has announced PEP11 Update - Federal Court Proceedings

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

MEC Resources (MMR:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and Accounts

PEP 11 Update - Federal Court Judicial Review

MEC Resources (MMR:AU) has announced PEP 11 UPDATE - FEDERAL COURT JUDICIAL REVIEW

Alvopetro Announces Year End 2024 Financial Results, Q1 2025 Dividend of US$0.10/share and Filing of our AIF

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces an operational update, our financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024 a quarterly dividend of US$0.10 per common share and filing of our annual information form. We will be hosting a live webcast to discuss our Q4 2024 results on Wednesday March 19, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Mountain time .

All references herein to $ refer to United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.

Trillion Energy Announces SASB Field Operational Update

Trillion Energy International Inc. (“Trillionor the “Company”)(CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62), is pleased to announce an operational update for the SASB offshore gas project, Turkey.

In January 2025, the Company successfully installed new velocity string tubing in two tripod-based wells, Alapli-2 and Bayhanli-2, completing the operation within approximately two weeks. This follows the installation of similar tubing in four wells on the Akcakoca platform during the fall of 2024. In total, six wells have now been upgraded with the new smaller-diameter tubing to mitigate water loading and enhance production efficiency.

"ASX" written on stock screen.

Velox Delays Dual Listing, Focuses on Kotai Hydrogen Divestment

Toronto-based Velox Energy Materials ( TSXV:VLX) provided an update on its ASX listing on Monday (March 17), saying it continues to seek a path forward after its application was denied last September.

According to Velox, the ASX said the company's Kotai hydrogen project, and the proposed activities and obligations associated with Kotai, are too early stage to form part of its listing assets.

Kotai is located in Perth, while Velox's flagship North Queensland vanadium project (NQVP) is in Queensland.

Gas stove and stock chart.

How to Invest in Natural Gas: Stocks, ETFs and Futures

Natural gas is a vital source of energy for the global economy, representing about one quarter of electricity generation worldwide.

Natural gas is the largest source of electricity generation in the US, beating out coal as the top power fuel. One of the advantages of investing in natural gas is the important role it plays in the energy transition. For example, natural-gas-fired electricity plants can be quickly turned on and off to serve as a back-up energy supply for intermittent wind and solar power. Even so, global demand can be volatile as it is very much dependent on the weather.

For some investors, natural gas investment remains an exciting frontier and a potentially lucrative portfolio addition. Read on for a more in-depth look at why natural gas investing can be compelling and some of the best natural gas stocks to invest in when the time is right.

Source Rock Royalties (TSXV:SRR)

Source Rock Royalties Declares Monthly Dividend

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") ( TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that its board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0065 per common share, payable in cash on April 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2025.

This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Alvopetro Announces February 2025 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces February sales volumes of 2,285 boepd, including natural gas sales of 13.0 MMcfpd and associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 115 bopd, based on field estimates.

Natural gas, NGLs and crude oil sales:

Sales volumes in February were impacted by reduced demand for the final 7 days of February. Sales in March are expected to be consistent with January.

Alvopetro's updated corporate presentation is available on our website at:
http://www.alvopetro.com/corporate-presentation .

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. is deploying a balanced capital allocation model where we seek to reinvest roughly half our cash flows into organic growth opportunities and return the other half to stakeholders. Alvopetro's organic growth strategy is to focus on the best combinations of geologic prospectivity and fiscal regime. Alvopetro is balancing capital investment opportunities in Canada and Brazil where we are building off the strength of our Caburé and Murucututu natural gas fields and the related strategic midstream infrastructure.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

All amounts contained in this new release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.

Abbreviations:

boepd

=    barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day

bopd

=   barrels of oil and/or natural gas liquids (condensate) per day

Mcf

=    thousand cubic feet

Mcfpd

=    thousand cubic feet per day

MMcfpd

=    million cubic feet per day

NGLs

=    natural gas liquids

BOE Disclosure . The term barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in this news release are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Language. This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of   the words "will", "expect", "intend" and other similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward‐looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events. Accordingly, when relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, Alvopetro cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning future production and sales volumes and expected sales under the Company's long-term gas sales agreement.   Current and forecasted natural gas nominations are subject to change on a daily basis and such changes may be material.   Forward   -looking statements are necessarily based upon assumptions and judgments with respect to the future including, but not limited to,   expectations and assumptions concerning   forecasted demand for oil and natural gas,   the success of future drilling, completion, testing, recompletion and development activities and the timing of such activities, the performance of producing wells and reservoirs, well development and operating performance, expectations regarding Alvopetro's working interest and the outcome of any redeterminations, the outcome of any disputes, the timing of regulatory licenses and approvals, equipment availability,  environmental regulation, including regulation relating to hydraulic fracturing and stimulation, the ability to monetize hydrocarbons discovered, the outlook for commodity markets and ability to access capital markets, foreign exchange rates, general economic and business conditions, the impact of global pandemics, weather and access to drilling locations, the availability and cost of labour and services, the regulatory and legal environment and other risks associated with oil and gas operations   .   The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Actual results achieved during the forecast period will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. Although Alvopetro believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Alvopetro can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on factors that could affect the operations or financial results of Alvopetro are included in our annual information form which may be accessed on Alvopetro's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca . The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Alvopetro undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

×