Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Pennys Find Pre-Feasibility Study and Ore Reserve

Pennys Find Pre-Feasibility Study and Ore Reserve

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Pennys Find Pre-Feasibility Study and Ore Reserve

Download the PDF here.

HRZ:AU
Horizon Minerals
Horizon Minerals

Horizon Minerals

First Ore To Be Processed - Boorara Gold Project

First Ore To Be Processed - Boorara Gold Project

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced First Ore To Be Processed - Boorara Gold Project

Download the PDF here.

Horizon Minerals Limited Chairmans Address - 2024 AGM

Horizon Minerals Limited Chairmans Address - 2024 AGM

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Welcome to the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ). Thank you for joining us today and for your ongoing support as shareholders. It is a privilege to address you as Chairman during what has been a pivotal year for our company.

Horizon made significant advances across resource development, business development and our production pipeline in the year. We achieved key milestones despite the challenges posed by volatile market conditions and change within our business, positioning us for strong future cashflows in what is a high gold price environment.

This past year we have worked tirelessly to secure two ore processing agreements, commenced two mining operations, completed the merger with Greenstone Resources Limited and are now into a proposed merger with Poseidon Nickel Limited.

The processing agreements with FMR Investments Pty Ltd (FMR) and Norton Goldfields Limited Pty Ltd (Norton) underpin our cashflows for the next 18 months and are in line with our strategy of generating cashflow from mining projects through low capital development using existing regional infrastructure and partners. We have sought and received government approvals and awarded contracts for mining at our Boorara and Phillips Find projects. At the same time, we have progressed further studies and approvals on other gold projects in our project pipeline to generate longer-term cashflow.

The merger with Greenstone brought in the Phillips Find project which we quickly turned on with joint venture partner BML Ventures Pty Ltd (BML). The Greenstone merger also brought the cornerstone Burbanks asset which we believe can underpin a larger development and gave us more critical mass in our resource base to look at owning our own plant and not be reliant on third party infrastructure. This is where the proposed merger with Poseidon is a natural pairing and if implemented would result in our in-ground assets being processed through the Poseidon Black Swan processing plant which we would propose to refurbish and repurpose as a gold plant.

As a publicly listed company on the ASX, we are acutely aware of our responsibilities to our shareholders and other stakeholders. Corporate governance remains a cornerstone of our business. This year, we strengthened our governance framework, ensuring alignment with ASX Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations and began a process of Board renewal. We refreshed the Board, welcoming Grant Haywood as Managing Director and Warren Hallam as a Non-Executive Director. Also, I would like to pay our thanks to outgoing Non-Executive Directors Jon Price and Chris Hansen for their service and contribution to the Company.

Our Board undertook a thorough review of policies such as risk management, sustainability, and ESG practices, reinforcing our commitment to transparency and accountability. We also continue to uphold the highest ethical standards in our dealings, with robust systems in place to monitor compliance across our operations.

In the current economic and market environment, effective cost management is more important than ever. The Company successfully implemented measures to optimise our cost base while maintaining the ability to achieve operational excellence and business goals. At a Board level we reduced Directors from four to three, and our corporate compliment of personnel has not significantly increased even following the recent Greenstone merger.

Going forward, growth remains a key priority for Horizon. Looking ahead to next year and beyond, we plan to invest around $6 million in a planned 50,000m of exploration and resource drilling, focusing on strengthening our development pipeline and testing high-potential new targets. This includes drilling our cornerstone projects, including Burbanks and the greater Boorara area, to generate a targeted five year mine plan to supply the Black Swan processing facility that Horizon proposes to acquire and refurbish subject to successful completion of the proposed merger with Poseidon. Assuming a successful merger with Poseidon, we look forward to completing the processing and mining studies to transform the processing facility into a gold plant capable of generating strong cashflows and returns for all shareholders.

On behalf of the board, I would like to thank all of our loyal employees, contractors and business partners for their tireless efforts in what has been a very busy and productive time for Horizon. Finally, I would like to thank you, our fellow shareholders, for your continued support in what is a very exciting growth phase of the Company going forward.

Ashok Parekh
Non-executive Chairman

To view the 2024 AGM Presentation, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/117U3E8L



About Horizon Minerals Limited:  

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

Horizon Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Horizon Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide the September 2024 Quarterly Activities Report. Horizon is an exploration and gold production company within the Kalgoorlie and Coolgardie regions of Western Australia.

A key objective for the Company is on near term gold production and exploration upside within our large tenement package of 928km2. The Company holds numerous multi - commodity assets including 1.8Moz of gold resources, the Nimbus Silver Zinc project, 50% of the Mt Thirsty Nickel Cobalt Manganese project in Western Australia, and listed investments including Richmond Vanadium Technology (ASX:RVT) which holds the world class 1.8Bt Richmond vanadium project in northwest Queensland.

Subsequent to the end of the September quarter and at the time of reporting, the company announced a proposed merger with Poseidon Nickel Limited and a two tranche placement of $14M. The merged entity shall have in addition to the resource base above, 422kt of Ni metal in resource, the 2.2Mtpa Black Swan processing facility that is proposed to be refurbished and upgraded to include a CIL gold circuit, the 1.5Mtpa Lake Johnston processing facility and untested gold anomalies adjacent to Black Swan.

Activities during the quarter focussed on implementation of the strategy of near term cashflow from mining projects, with mining commencing in August at Boorara to treat 1.24Mt of ore at Norton Goldfields' Paddington processing plant and announcing a JV agreement with BML Ventures to mine the Phillips Find project and treat 200kt of ore via a Toll Milling Agreement with FMR at their Greenfields plant near Coolgardie. The Mining Proposal, being the last permit required to undertake mining, was granted during the quarter and mobilisation commenced.

Multiple studies continued during the quarter for Kalpini and Pennys Find which are still ongoing, and the Ore Reserve study for Boorara completed by AMC Consultants. Preproduction activities continued for the Cannon Underground Gold Project with dewatering due to be completed in the next quarter.

There was minimal emphasis on drilling during the quarter as resources and expenditure focussed on preproduction activities aimed at getting assets into production to generate near term cashflow for the Company. The Company did however receive the final re-assays from the Burbanks project, with results not identifying any new economic mineralisation, however will provide invaluable information in the future modelling and upgrading of the resource model.

The company sold the first tranche of its listed investments in Ora Banda Mining Limited, selling 1,063,094 shares for proceeds of $532,943.

During the quarter, experienced mining executive Mr Warren Hallam joined the Company as a non-executive director, and non-executive directors Mr Jon Price and Mr Chris Hansen resigned from the board. The board is not seeking a replacement member of the board at this time.

*To view the full report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/285PWSKW


About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

Click here to view the Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 September 2024




Horizon Minerals Limited and Poseidon Merging to Create Mid Cap Producer

Horizon Minerals Limited and Poseidon Merging to Create Mid Cap Producer

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) and Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX:POS) have entered into a scheme implementation deed pursuant to which they have agreed to a merger to be conducted by way of Schemes of Arrangement under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), whereby Horizon will acquire 100% of the fully paid ordinary shares in Poseidon (Poseidon Shares) and 100% of the unlisted Poseidon options under the code POSAAB, subject to the satisfaction of various conditions.

In addition, Horizon has received firm commitments for a placement to raise $14 million to support the expanded business.

HIGHLIGHTS

Logical consolidation of complementary assets in the Western Australian Goldfields

- The proposed transaction will consolidate Horizon's large gold resource and Poseidon's Black Swan processing infrastructure in the Kalgoorlie-Coolgardie districts.

- The combination provides a pathway for sustainable, long-term gold production and cashflow as an independent mid-cap producer.

Substantial resource base and regional tenure

- Combined JORC Mineral Resources of ~1.8Moz gold at an average grade of 1.84g/t Au and 422,700t nickel at an average grade of 1% Ni.

- Combined tenure of 1,309km2 in an attractive geological position in the WA Goldfields.

- A strong pipeline of production sources, Mineral Resource growth opportunities, advanced brownfield exploration targets and greenfield exploration opportunities.


Aligned strategy of using Poseidon's Black Swan infrastructure to fast-track gold production

- Refurbishment of the front end of the Black Swan processing plant and conversion of the back end to facilitate gold production presents a significantly faster, lower capital pathway to gold production compared to building a new gold processing plant in the region.

- Horizon's 465koz Burbanks and 428koz Boorara gold deposits form the cornerstone assets in a project pipeline aiming to deliver a 5-year mine plan to fill the Black Swan processing plant.

To view the Merger Presentation, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/DPBJR05Q

- Conversion of the Black Swan processing plant to a gold plant with throughput optionality will unlock latent value in Horizon's portfolio and open up the region for toll milling and further consolidation.

Shared focus and ambition to become the next mid-tier gold producer

- Horizon aims to become a sustainable, 100kozpa standalone producer following the merger and conversion & recommissioning of the Black Swan processing plant.

Strategically positioned and permitted infrastructure

- In addition to the combined entity's Kalgoorlie-Coolgardie gold assets, Lake Johnston and Windarra present highly strategic assets that have the ability to deliver further shareholder value.

- Situated in the southern Goldfields, the permitted Lake Johnston 1.5Mtpa processing plant and associated infrastructure presents an opportunity to develop a lithium processing hub in this emerging lithium province.

- Located in Laverton, Windarra's water resource and gold tailings present highly strategic assets

Potential for re-rating based on enhanced scale and market relevance

- Enhanced trading liquidity and scale to drive increased market relevance, grow investor appeal and improved access to capital.

- Lower combined corporate overheads to enable greater focus on asset investment.

OVERVIEW

Pursuant to the terms of the Scheme Implementation Deed:

- each Poseidon shareholder will receive 0.1156 Horizon shares for every 1 Poseidon Share held (the Share Scheme);

- each holder of Poseidon options (other than a POS Incentive Option - see below) (Poseidon Options) will receive 0.1156 new Horizon options for every 1 Poseidon Option held (the Option Scheme and, together with the Share Scheme, the Schemes); and

- Poseidon, Horizon and each holder of POS Incentive Options will enter into a deed under which all of the relevant POS Incentive Options will be cancelled (or transferred to Horizon or its nominee) for cash consideration, with effect from the Implementation Date and conditional on the Scheme becoming effective (POS Incentive Option Deed). The POS Incentive Options are not subject to the Option Scheme.

The exchange ratio under the Share Scheme was based on a 40% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) of $0.0042 per Poseidon share for the period up to 22 October 2024 that is $0.006. Based on the last trading price of Poseidon shares as at 22 October 2024, which was $0.006 and represents a 0% premium to the last traded price.

Following implementation of the Schemes, Horizon shareholders will own 69.8% of the Combined Group (defined below) while Poseidon shareholders will own the remaining 30.2%.

The Schemes are unanimously recommended by the POS Independent Board. Each member of the POS Independent Board intends to vote all Poseidon Shares they control in favour of the Share Scheme and all Poseidon Options they control in favour of the Option Scheme, subject to no Superior Proposal emerging and the Independent Expert concluding (and continuing to conclude) that the Schemes are in the best interests of Poseidon shareholders and holders of Poseidon Options, respectively.

Under the proposed transaction the combined group will have a global JORC Mineral Resource of ~1.8Moz of gold and ~422.7kt of nickel, as well as 1,309km2 of attractive exploration tenure and two strategically located processing facilities in Black Swan and Lake Johnston.

The Black Swan processing plant has a 2.2Mtpa nickel sulphide concentrator and associated infrastructure and is ideally located as a central processing hub for Horizon's gold projects as well as for regional toll treatment opportunities. The Black Swan concentrator will also unlock value for Horizon's high-grade Nimbus silver, zinc and gold project which contains 20.2Moz of silver, 78koz gold and 104kt of zinc.

The proposed transaction brings together complementary assets. A Feasibility Study on the refurbishment and conversion of the Black Swan processing plant to gold production from Horizon's large baseload and satellite gold deposits will be undertaken. The Feasibility Study is expected to be completed in the second half of 2025 with first gold production from Black Swan currently targeted for mid-2026.

The conversion of the Black Swan processing plant for gold processing would utilise the existing crushing and grinding circuit and likely involve the addition of a carbon in leach (CIL) circuit, elution plant and gold room. The Black Swan plant is currently on care and maintenance and will require some refurbishment. Horizon's Feasibility Study will provide an up-to-date estimate of the cost of completing this work.

The combined group of Horizon and Poseidon (the Combined Group) will be pursuing its growth strategy from a position of greater market scale, underpinned by an estimated pro-forma cash and listed investments balance of ~$19 million (inclusive of the Placement) and lower consolidated cost base. Following implementation of the Schemes, Poseidon will be delisted from the ASX and become a subsidiary of Horizon, and the Combined Group will continue to trade as Horizon Minerals Ltd under the ticker (ASX:HRZ).

Completion of the Schemes is targeted for late January / early February 2025. The Schemes remain subject to various customary closing conditions, including the approval of Poseidon shareholders, holders of Poseidon Options, and the Court, which are summarised below.

Commenting on the proposed merger, Horizon Managing Director Mr Grant Haywood said:

"We believe this proposed merger represents a unique opportunity to unlock the value of our significant gold resource in the WA Goldfields and leverage strategically located processing infrastructure.

This really is a logical consolidation of complementary assets, delivering a near term and cost-effective processing pathway and creates greater potential for both sets of shareholders to create value from the cashflow generation potential of a long project pipeline and wholly owned processing infrastructure.

Outside gold, the merged nickel and silver assets enhances the respective asset values of both parties and retains full exposure for the combined shareholder group to crystalise value in any future sustained price upturn for these commodities."

Poseidon Nickel CEO Mr Brendan Shalders commented:

"The Schemes announced today are a pivotal step towards establishing a significant gold business and provides Poseidon shareholders and holders of Poseidon Options with an exciting opportunity to become part of an emerging gold producer at a time when the gold price is at all-time highs.

"There is strong alignment between Poseidon's strategy and that of Horizon, which is one of the core pillars underpinning this regional consolidation. Together we have greater capability to deliver on longer term cashflow generation from cornerstone operations fitting for an emerging mid-tier gold producer."

To view the Merger Presentation, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/62XHIX4J



About Horizon Minerals Limited:  

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

Horizon Minerals Limited Phillips Find Approved, Mobilisation Underway

Horizon Minerals Limited Phillips Find Approved, Mobilisation Underway

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on the development of the Phillips Find Gold Project ("Phillips Find").

HIGHLIGHTS

- Joint Venture (JV) Agreement in place with mining specialists BML Ventures Pty Limited (BML) to develop and mine two open pits at Phillips Find

- All management, technical, operational and maintenance roles to be undertaken by BML with oversight by the Company

- Low financial risk JV structure with BML to fund all project costs, with net cashflow after the asset recovery and repayment of costs to be split 50/50 between Horizon and BML

- Mining Proposal to develop Phillips Find has been approved by the Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DEMIRS)

- Site clearing works underway and offices and workshop being established

- 200 tonne excavator and two blast hole rigs have been mobilised to site, with haul trucks arriving this week

- Mining to commence in the coming weeks

- Existing 200kt Toll Milling Agreement executed with FMR Investments Pty Ltd (FMR) in May 2024 to be utilised for Phillips Find JV ore

- First ore from Phillips Find on track to be treated at FMR's Greenfields mill from February 2025 to June 2025

Commenting on the mining progress, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"Our Phillips Find project is gearing up, with equipment mobilisation and site establishment well underway. We look forward to commencing production at Phillips Find later this month, along with mining our Boorara project, we will be mining and generating income from two independent assets in a strong gold price environment.

This is another major achievement for Horizon creating significant cashflows and value from our suite of in ground assets on our path to be a long-term sustainable gold producer."

Next Steps

Site mobilisation and establishment is well underway, with key equipment on site or scheduled for delivery shortly. Mining is due to commence in the coming weeks with early mining predominantly in waste whilst accessing ore through cutbacks of existing open pits. Ore stockpiles will be developed over the coming months, with processing of ore to occur through February to June 2025.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/M59603OL



About Horizon Minerals Limited:  

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

Aurum hits 277 g/t gold at Boundiali BM Target 3

Aurum hits 277 g/t gold at Boundiali BM Target 3

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 277 g/t gold at Boundiali BM Target 3

Download the PDF here.

Positive Iris Infill Results for Inclusion in Mandilla PFS

Positive Iris Infill Results for Inclusion in Mandilla PFS

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Positive Iris Infill Results for Inclusion in Mandilla PFS

Download the PDF here.

Silver Crown Royalties Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire a Third Producing Royalty

Silver Crown Royalties Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire a Third Producing Royalty

(TheNewswire)

Silver Crown Royalties

TORONTO, ON, December 16, 2024 TheNewswire - Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (" Silver Crown ", " SCRi ", the " Corporation ", or the " Company ") (CBOE:SCRI; OTCQX:SLCRF; FRA:QS0) is pleased to announce the signing of a definitive silver royalty agreement (the " Agreement ") with PPX Mining Corp. (" PPX ") (TSXV:PPX; BVL:PPX).

Further Exceptional Rock Chip Assays From Odyssey Prospect

Further Exceptional Rock Chip Assays From Odyssey Prospect

Golden Mile Resources (G88:AU) has announced Further Exceptional Rock Chip Assays From Odyssey Prospect

Download the PDF here.

PROSPECT RIDGE RESOURCES ADJOURNS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

PROSPECT RIDGE RESOURCES ADJOURNS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (the " Company " or " Prospect Ridge ") (CSE: PRR) (OTC: PRRSF) (FRA: OED) announces that it has adjourned its annual general meeting (for more information, see news release dated December 12, 2024 ), to reconvene on Friday, December 20, 2024 at 11:30 AM (Pacific Time) at Suite 430, 605 Robson Street, Vancouver British Columbia.  Proxies will continue to be accepted until 48 hours prior to the commencement of the adjourned meeting.

Prospect Ridge Resources Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.)

About Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. is a British Columbia based exploration and development company focused on gold exploration. Prospect Ridge ' s management and technical team cumulate over 100 years of mineral exploration experience and believe the Knauss Creek and the Holy Grail properties to have the potential to extend the boundaries of the Golden Triangle to cover this vast under-explored region.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as   "   intends   " or   "   anticipates"   , or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results   "   may",   "   could   ",   "   should   ",   "   would   " or   "   occur   "   . This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions. These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prospect-ridge-resources-adjourns-annual-general-meeting-302331800.html

SOURCE Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2024/13/c2016.html

Pearl Copper Project Exploration Update

Pearl Copper Project Exploration Update

Golden Mile Resources (G88:AU) has announced Pearl Copper Project Exploration Update

Download the PDF here.

Horizon Minerals
Cardiex Completes Placement Ahead of CONNEQT US Launch

CG1 Achieves 40% ownership & Mechanical Completion of Plant

Altech - Third Offtake Heads of Agreement for Cerenergy® Gridpacks

Aurum hits 277 g/t gold at Boundiali BM Target 3

