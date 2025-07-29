PayPal Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

PayPal Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

 
 

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced its second quarter 2025 results for the period ended June 30, 2025.

 

PayPal Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 a.m. Pacific time ( 8:00 a.m. Eastern time ) today.

 

  About PayPal  

 

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy.

 

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2021, including 34 million merchant accounts. The company also owns Xoom, an international money transfer business, and Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

