Passing of the Right Honorable Brian Mulroney

The Board of Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) is deeply saddened by the passing of the Chairman of its International Advisory Board and former member of the Barrick Board of Directors, the Right Honorable Brian Mulroney, on February 29, 2024.

Prime Minister of Canada from 1984 to 1993, Mr Mulroney holds the distinction of being the first Canadian Prime Minister in 35 years to win successive majority governments and the first Conservative Prime Minister to do so in 100 years.

Best known for his stance on international trade and building the closest of relationships with the United States of America, United Kingdom and Germany, Mr Mulroney also served as Co-Chairman of the United Nation's World Summit for Children. His government played leading roles in the campaign against Apartheid in South Africa, the creation of Le Sommet de la Francophonie, the reunification of East and West Germany and the first Gulf War. He also held board and leadership positions at a wide range of major corporations and institutions.

Paying tribute to Mr Mulroney, Barrick Chairman John Thornton, described him as one of the greatest statesmen of his generation, with a keen sense of humor and deep compassion and empathy for others. "Brian was a leader with a purpose who accomplished many vital goals and did so with decency and skill. He will always be remembered for his insightful contribution to geopolitical and other strategic issues and most importantly missed as a friend. Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers are with his wife Mila and their four children Caroline, Ben, Mark and Nicolas."

Enquiries
Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Barrick GoldABX:CAGold Investing
ABX:CA
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold: Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Beauce Gold is a gold exploration company focused on placer and hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. Beauce is using a model similar to that used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts with the hopes that the model will allow the company to trace the placer gold back to its source, sparking a new gold rush. The Beauce region was home to Canada’s first gold rush in 1860, which was host to the largest historical placer gold deposit in the eastern half of North America.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:AHM.H

Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina’s San Juan Province

Antler Hill Mining (TSXV:AHM.H) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches goldsilver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

Keep reading...Show less
Galloper Gold (CSE:BOOM)

Galloper Gold


Keep reading...Show less

Kibali and DRC Partner to Promote Local Content

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) – Africa's largest gold mine, Kibali, and the Autorite de Regulation de la Sous-Traitance dans le Secteur Prive (ARSP), the body which oversees the DRC's sub-contracting sector, have agreed to collaborate on a range of local content initiatives.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Labyrinth Gold Project Sale

Labyrinth Gold Project Sale

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) (‘Labyrinth’ or ‘the Company’) refers to the ASX announcement dated February 16, 2024 regarding the sale of the Labyrinth and Denain Projects for USD$3.5M cash (also see ASX releases dated February 2, 2024 and January 8, 2024 for details of agreement).

Keep reading...Show less
Antilles Gold

Antilles Gold Arranges up to $3.0 Million of Convertible Loan Notes

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) advises that the Company has entered into an Agreement with Patras Capital Pte Ltd to provide up to three A$1.0 million Convertible Loan Notes to Antilles Gold Limited over the next three months.

Keep reading...Show less
gold bars and coins

Are Gold Royalty and Streaming Stocks a Good Investment?

Royalty and streaming companies existed in the oil and gas industry for decades before they were introduced to the gold sector.

The foundation for royalties dates back much further. Originally, they were payments made to the British monarchy in exchange for miners' rights to operate gold and silver mining operations on lands held by the crown. Today, these kinds of deals still exist in the form of agreements between governments and industry that see mining operators pay a share of revenue from resources generated on public lands.

When it comes to the resource sector, companies can also use a royalty model. In that case, royalty companies will typically agree to provide funding for the exploration or development of a resource in exchange for a percentage of revenue from the deposit if it begins producing.

Keep reading...Show less
Norfolk Metals

Norfolk Projects Updates

Norfolk Metals Ltd (ASX:NFL) (Norfolk or the Company) initiated a soil program at the Roger River Project (Tasmania) to obtain a better understanding of the copper and gold mineralisation to guide the next exploration phase and potential drilling.

Keep reading...Show less

