Pan Global Resources Director Anticipates Game-changing Discovery at Escacena Project
“What we're now looking for is the possibility of another discovery, and that would be a game changer for us," said Pan Global Resources Director Tim Moody.
Pan Global Resources (TSXV:PGZ) is optimistic about the possibility of another discovery at its Escacena project in Andalucia on the Iberian Pyrite Belt, according to company director Tim Moody.
Romana Deep is a compelling volcanogenic massive sulfide target featuring a large HEM anomaly extending down-dip from Pan Global's La Romana copper discovery. Moody is positive about another discovery as the company pushes the project forward to a fully funded 20,000 meter drill program.
“We've got a resource, then we can think about moving that through to permitting and perhaps mining … We're going to continue our somewhat systematic, methodical exploration in the rest of the area, and we think we can,” Moody said. "This is not the only discovery we're going to make. What we're now looking for is the possibility of another discovery, and that would be a game changer for us."
The Escacena project is located next door to the former Aznalcollar mine and Grupo Mexico's (OTC Pink:GMBXF,BMV:GMEXICOB) Los Frailes deposit, and is close to First Quantum Minerals' (TSX:FM,OTC Pink:FQVLF) operating Cobre Las Cruces mine.
“We're surrounded by some other mines, big mines. We've got perhaps the world's biggest volcanogenic massive sulfide deposit off to the northwest of us 20 kilometers away, one of the world's highest-grade open-pit copper mines 12 kilometers to the east and right next door to us is a new development on an old mine by one of the biggest copper-mining companies in the world, a group in Mexico. So (it’s) an advanced project (with) lots of upside.”
In a press release, Moody said the company has completed approximately 140 drill holes at La Romana with mineralization in almost every hole. The company’s 2023 plan includes more than 50 additional drill holes at Escacena with a 10 hole step-out and an infill drill program at La Romana that is already underway and is targeting electromagnetic anomalies, further testing the continuity and potential down-dip extensions of the mineralization.
“Well, we're looking at a 20,000 meter drill program this year," Moody said. "It was just approved by the board last week. We're fully funded for that for this year. We've got about $10 million in the bank coming into the beginning of this year. So we're in great shape.”
Watch the full interview with Pan Global Resources' Tim Moody above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Pan Global Resources (TSXV:PGZ). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Pan Global Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Pan Global Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Pan Global Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
