Metallurgical Testwork Commences at Oaky Creek High Grade Antimony Prospect

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
February 15, 2026
Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the commencement of metallurgical testing work for the Oaky Creek antimony prospect within the Company’s 100% owned Armidale Antimony- Gold Project in the Southern New England Orogen of northeast New South Wales.
With multiple samples from the prospect returning high grade results of up to 39.3% Sb, Red Mountain has commenced a cost-effective program to generate a detailed mineralogical characterisation and a comprehensive crush, grind and flotation study of a ~20kg representative bulk sample of quartz-carbonate-stibnite vein and breccia material (Figure 1) collected from multiple historical pits at Oaky Creek North (Figure 2). The work is designed to define the processing behaviour and concentrate potential of the ore, which is a key step towards commercial validation of the asset.
This article includes content from Red Mountain Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Metallurgical test work has commenced for the Oaky Creek Antimony Prospect to accelerate progress at Red Mountain’s 100% owned Armidale Antimony-Gold Project in New South Wales
- Detailed mineralogical characterisation and a comprehensive crush, grind and flotation study of a ~20kg representative bulk sample of quartz-stibnite vein material will be undertaken to define the processing behavior and concentrate potential of the ore, which is a key step towards commercially validating the asset
- Initiating metallurgical testing now, in parallel with ongoing exploration, is a deliberate accelerated strategy to demonstrate processing viability of the Oaky Creek mineralisation ahead of planned drilling, materially de-risking the asset and maximising the value of each exploration milestone as it is reached
- The previously reported large coherent soil anomalies and rock sample results of up to 39.3% Sb and 1.09ppm Au for Oaky Creek indicate the presence of a large-scale orogenic antimony- gold vein system with a strike extent of ~3km at surface, which is analogous to Larvotto Resources’ Hillgrove project, Australia’s largest known antimony deposit
- Comprehensive sampling program has just completed with assay results for the program at Oaky Creek expected to be received before the end of Q1 2026
- The Oaky Creek results are expected to define multiple Antimony and Gold targets for drill testing in Q2 2026
- Assay results from the recently acquired Thompson Falls Antimony Project in Montana, USA are pending and expected to be received before the end of March
- The US Government recently launched a $12 billion strategic minerals stockpile initiative, aimed at securing Critical Mineral supply chains. Red Mountain's Thompson Falls Antimony Project, located 4.2km from the operations of NYSE: UAMY, is well positioned in Antimony and Silver - both federally designated Critical Minerals aligned with US supply chain priorities
With multiple samples from the prospect returning high grade results of up to 39.3% Sb, Red Mountain has commenced a cost-effective program to generate a detailed mineralogical characterisation and a comprehensive crush, grind and flotation study of a ~20kg representative bulk sample of quartz-carbonate-stibnite vein and breccia material (Figure 1) collected from multiple historical pits at Oaky Creek North (Figure 2). The work is designed to define the processing behaviour and concentrate potential of the ore, which is a key step towards commercial validation of the asset.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Red Mountain Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
The Conversation (0)
4h
Boundiali extends strike and depth at BDT3 and BST1
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali extends strike and depth at BDT3 and BST1Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
13 February
Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver Prices Dip and Bounce Back, Plus Top Takeover Candidate
Gold and silver were having a fairly quiet week until Thursday (February 12), when both precious metals experienced steep drops early in the day.The gold price, which had been steady above US$5,000 per ounce, and even briefly breached US$5,100, tumbled by over US$100, bottoming out around... Keep Reading...
13 February
Filing of Initial Prospectus
Panther Metals Plc (LSE: PALM), the exploration company focused on mineral projects in Canada, is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary non-offering prospectus (the "Prospectus") with the Ontario Securities Commission (the "Commission") and has applied to the Canadian Securities... Keep Reading...
12 February
Keith Weiner: Silver Being Remonetized "With a Vengeance" as Gold Rises
Keith Weiner, founder and CEO of Monetary Metals, shares his outlook for gold and silver in 2026, saying that while he expects higher prices there will be volatility. He also outlines his thoughts on the role of precious metals in the monetary system. Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Interactive Chart
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00