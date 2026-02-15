The Conversation (0)
February 15, 2026
QEM Limited (QEM:AU) has announced Trading Halt
18 August 2025
QEM Limited
Vanadium and energy resource development in Queensland’s prolific North West Minerals Province Keep Reading...
30 January
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
QEM Limited (QEM:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
13 February
A.I.S. Resources' Saint John Copper/Gold/Antimony Project Gets TSXV Acceptance
A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS,OTC:AISSF, OTC-Pink: AISSF) ("AIS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received TSXV Exchange acceptance for the September 15, 2025 earn-in agreement with Riversgold Ltd. (ASX: RGL) ("Riversgold"), granting AIS the right to acquire up to a 75%... Keep Reading...
12 February
SAGA Metals Provides Update on MRE Drilling Program at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador
--Seven diamond drill holes (1,244m) completed in less than two weeks with confirmed oxide mineralization in all logged holes-- Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral... Keep Reading...
11 February
Purification testwork exceeds target specifications
International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Purification testwork exceeds target specificationsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
11 February
New Drill Assays Support Gold Discovery at Wagyu
New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced New Drill Assays Support Gold Discovery at WagyuDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10 February
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NEXT
Trading resumes in: Company: NextSource Materials Inc. TSX Symbol: NEXT All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly... Keep Reading...
09 February
NextSource Materials Announces C$25 Million LIFE Offering to Advance UAE Battery Anode Facility
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/ NextSource Materials Inc. ("NextSource" or the "Company") (TSX:NEXT,OTC:NSRCF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Stifel Canada as lead agent and sole bookrunner and Maxim Group LLC as... Keep Reading...
