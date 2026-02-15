Trading Halt

Trading Halt

QEM Limited (QEM:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

qem-limitedqem-auasx-qembattery-metals-investing
QEM:AU
QEM Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

QEM Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
QEM Limited

QEM Limited

Vanadium and energy resource development in Queensland’s prolific North West Minerals Province Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

QEM Limited (QEM:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
A.I.S Resources (TSXV:AIS)

A.I.S. Resources' Saint John Copper/Gold/Antimony Project Gets TSXV Acceptance

A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS,OTC:AISSF, OTC-Pink: AISSF) ("AIS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received TSXV Exchange acceptance for the September 15, 2025 earn-in agreement with Riversgold Ltd. (ASX: RGL) ("Riversgold"), granting AIS the right to acquire up to a 75%... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Provides Update on MRE Drilling Program at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Provides Update on MRE Drilling Program at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

--Seven diamond drill holes (1,244m) completed in less than two weeks with confirmed oxide mineralization in all logged holes-- Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral... Keep Reading...
Purification testwork exceeds target specifications

Purification testwork exceeds target specifications

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Purification testwork exceeds target specificationsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
New Drill Assays Support Gold Discovery at Wagyu

New Drill Assays Support Gold Discovery at Wagyu

New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced New Drill Assays Support Gold Discovery at WagyuDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NEXT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NEXT

Trading resumes in: Company: NextSource Materials Inc. TSX Symbol: NEXT All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly... Keep Reading...
NextSource Materials Announces C$25 Million LIFE Offering to Advance UAE Battery Anode Facility

NextSource Materials Announces C$25 Million LIFE Offering to Advance UAE Battery Anode Facility

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/ NextSource Materials Inc. ("NextSource" or the "Company") (TSX:NEXT,OTC:NSRCF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Stifel Canada as lead agent and sole bookrunner and Maxim Group LLC as... Keep Reading...

Latest News

QEM Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

QEM Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Metallurgical Testwork Commences at Oaky Creek High Grade Antimony Prospect

Boundiali extends strike and depth at BDT3 and BST1

Bunker Hill Announces Amendment to $30 Million LIFE Offering of Units & Warrant Exercise

Bunker Hill Announces Amendment to $30 Million LIFE Offering of Units & Warrant Exercise

Related News

gold-investing

Metallurgical Testwork Commences at Oaky Creek High Grade Antimony Prospect

gold-investing

Boundiali extends strike and depth at BDT3 and BST1

silver-investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Trinity One Surges 105 Percent

gold-investing

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver Prices Dip and Bounce Back, Plus Top Takeover Candidate

diamond-investing

When Diamonds Are Not Forever: NWT’s Diamond Industry Begins to Crack Under Pressure

gold-investing

Filing of Initial Prospectus

precious-metals-investing

WALKER LANE PROVIDES UPDATE ON LATE FILING OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS