Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Grid Battery Metals: Exploring Highly Prolific Lithium Assets in Nevada

Appia Announces Corrected Target IV Total Area

NorthStar Gaming Announces Plans to Launch Betting Platform Canada-Wide

Cell Signaling Technology Leverages Integrated Cyber's Employee-Focused Cybersecurity Service

NorthStar Gaming is First to Market with a New AI Sports Betting Tool

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Nextech3D.ai

NTAR:CNX
More Companies
Trending Reports

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Pampa Metals Options Copper-Gold Project Along San Juan Porphyry Belt. Historical Unaudited Intervals Include 413.5m from 167 @ 0.47% Cu and 0.52 g/t Au *

Pampa Metals Options Copper-Gold Project Along San Juan Porphyry Belt. Historical Unaudited Intervals Include 413.5m from 167 @ 0.47% Cu and 0.52 g/t Au *

Pampa Metals Corp. ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX:PMMCF) is pleased to announce that on November 30, 2023 it entered into an option and joint venture agreement with Compañia Minera Piuquenes S.A (a Panamanian entity) to acquire an 80% interest in the Piuquenes porphyry copper-gold project located in the San Juan province, Argentina. Proximal to the globally significant El Pachón (Glencore) and Altar (Aldebaran Resources) Projects, the Piuquenes porphyry copper-gold project has been privately held since its discovery

Piuquenes Porphyry Copper-Gold Project

The Piuquenes porphyry copper-gold project was first drilled in the 1990's when Inmet Mining Corporation (IMC, subsequently acquired by First Quantum in 2013) completed 8 diamond drill holes for a total of 1,894.2m. Significant intersections of copper and gold, included:
• 413.5 m (167-580.5 m) @ 0.47% Cu and 0.52 g/t Au (0.87% CuEq)*;
• 67.5 m (207-274.5 m) @ 0.63% Cu and 0.51 g/t Au (1.02% CuEq)*; and
• 158 m (3-161 m) @ 0.32% Cu and 0.6 g/t Au (0.78% CuEq)*.

In 2016, Anglo American Argentina (AAA) drilled a single diamond borehole of 920.2 m total length, crossing the mineral intersections discovered by IMC. Climatic events prevented the assaying of the recovered drill core, with only visual observations of a 508 m (362-870 m) interval of copper mineralization described prior to AAA's withdrawal from the project.

Following completion of its Due Diligence, Pampa Metals considers the project to be highly prospective and drill-ready, owing to a solid technical foundation, including well-preserved historic drill cores and 3D modelling, and anticipates commencing follow-up drilling in January 2024.

As part of its Due Diligence, Pampa Metals has re-logged and assayed the AAA Diamond Drill Hole with results expected from ALS Mendoza in early December. The Company has also reviewed the IMC diamond drill core and observed visual mineralization, without yet completing QA/QC. The Company awaits the imminent assay and QA/QC results of the AAA PIU-16 920m diamond drill hole, prior to finalizing its drill program planning.

Commenting on the transaction, Joseph van den Elsen, President and CEO, stated:

"Pampa Metals is pleased to announce this company making transaction and the acquisition of a flagship project, privately held since its discovery. Pampa considers the historical drill intercepts to be highly encouraging and indicative of the Piuquenes Project's potential to host a significant near-surface, high-grade porphyry copper-gold deposit in a world class location. Our Executive Team remains in Argentina working with stakeholders and finalizing plans to initiate a follow-up diamond drilling program in January 2024."

Project Location and Exploration History: Piuquenes porphyry copper-gold deposit

The Piuquenes Project consists of nine mining titles that cover an area of ~1,880 ha in the San Juan Province of Argentina, adjacent (to the north) with the Altar copper-gold porphyry project (Aldebaran Resources Inc.) and approximately 190 km west of the city of San Juan. Other large porphyry copper projects in the San Juan Miocene porphyry belt include, El Pachón (Glencore), approximately 30 km to the south, the operating Los Pelambres copper mine (60% Antofagasta plc) in Chile, and Los Azules (McEwen Mining) 50 km to the northeast.

The first evidence of copper oxides at Piuquenes was reported in 1970 by Compañia MInera Aguilar S A, who subsequently completed the first exploration program between 1973-1975. Between 1995 and 1997, Inmet Mining Corporation (IMC) completed a heli-magnetic/radiometric survey, surface geology, rock and soil geochemistry, ground magnetics, PD-IP and eight diamond drillholes (DDH-P1A to DDH-P8A) for a total of 1,894.2m. Subsequently, in 2015-2016, Anglo American Argentina (AAA) completed detailed 1:2,500 geology and geochemistry, 17.8 km of gDAS24 deep 3D PD-IP/NSMT and a 920.2 m diamond drill hole (PUI16-DDH01).

Since its discovery, the Piuquenes Copper-Gold porphyry has remained privately held.

;

Follow-Up drilling

Pampa Metals has designed a diamond drill program to be completed across two drilling seasons which will be reviewed and finalised upon the imminent receipt of the assay and QA/QC results of the AAA PIU16-DDH01 920m diamond drill hole.

Phase 1 consists of a ~2,500 diamond drill program designed to test the depth and lateral extension of known mineralisation, to be completed between January - April 2024 (indicative) with assays results expected progressively between March and May 2024 (indicative).

Phase 2 consists of a six-month drill program designed to significantly expand the mineralised envelope and scheduled to commence in October 2024 (indicative).

Commercial Terms - Option & Joint Venture Agreement

On 30 November 2023 the Company entered into an Option & Joint Venture Agreement with Compañia Minera Piuquenes S.A (a Panamanian entity) comprised of option payments, work commitments and an option exercise price for the acquisition of an 80% direct interest in the Piuquenes project. The specific commercial terms are:

Option Payments
($1.25m USD total)		$50,000 USD upon signing (paid);
$200,000 USD upon commencement of drilling;
$250,000 USD 6 months following commencement of drilling;
$250,000 USD on the 1st anniversary of signing;
$250,000 USD on the 2nd anniversary of signing; and
$250,000 USD on the 3rd anniversary of signing
Work Commitments6,000 meters of drilling (minimum); and
$6m USD additional exploration expenditure
Option Exercise Price14.75M USD and a 1.25% NSR
Pampa may elect to scrip settle up to $2.5m USD

The latest Company Presentation can be accessed at https://pampametals.com/investor/.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Joseph van den Elsen | President & CEO

INVESTORS CONTACT
Joseph van den Elsen | President & CEO
Joseph@pampametals.com
+1 604 347 8777

ABOUT Pampa Metals

Pampa Metals is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE:PM), Frankfurt (FSE:FIRA), and OTC (OTCQB:PMMCD) exchanges, and wholly owns a portfolio of projects highly prospective for copper, molybdenum, and gold along proven and highly productive mineral belts in Chile, the world's largest copper producer.

In November 2023, the Company announced it had entered into an Option & JV Agreement for the acquisition of an 80% interest in the Piuquenes Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Mario Orrego G, Geologist and a Registered Member of the Chilean Mining Commission and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Orrego is a consultant to the Company.

* %CuEq values are calculated based on copper and gold metal prices: Cu = US$3.20/lb and Au = US$1,700/oz. The formula utilized to calculate %CuEq is: Cu Eq Grade (%) = Cu Head Grade (%) +

Pampa MetalsPM:CCCSE:PMBase Metals Investing
PM:CC
Pampa Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Pampa Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Pampa Metals

Pampa Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Warrant Exercise Price Reduction

Warrant Exercise Price Reduction

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQB:PMMCD) is pleased to announce that it has obtained CSE approval of a reduction in the exercise price of a total of 1,708,588 warrants, on a post consolidated basis, issued in connection with its November 2022 private placement (the "2022 Warrants"). As detailed in the Company's August 10, 2023 news release, the 2022 Warrants had a pre-consolidation exercise price of $0.19 which has now been reduced to $0.095, on a post-consolidated basis

In compliance with CSE policies, a maximum of 177,778 2022 Warrants held by an insider has been repriced, and 69,185 2022 Warrants will continue to have a pre-consolidation exercise price of $0.19 (post-consolidation exercise price of $0.475).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Rationalizes Portfolio to Focus on New Copper Opportunities

Pampa Metals Rationalizes Portfolio to Focus on New Copper Opportunities

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCD) advises that it has rationalized its project portfolio in Chile to better focus resources on the Company's highest priority targets and new business development initiatives

PORTFOLIO RATIONALIZATION

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pampa Metals Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM FSE:FIRA OTCQX®:PMMCF) is pleased to announce that it has issued 9,000,000 post-consolidated units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit under the Non-Brokered Private Placement offering (the "Offering") detailed in an August 10, 2023 news release for gross proceeds of $450,000. Each Unit consists of one fully paid common share and one purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.075 for a period of 3 years after the closing of the Offering

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid total cash commissions of $5,950, issued 404,600 finder's warrants and 285,600 finder's shares. Each finder's warrant is exercisable into a common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.075 for a period of 3 years from the date of closing of the Offering.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Pampa Metals Corporation.

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Pampa Metals Corporation.

Pampa Metals Corporation. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every two point five (2.5) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 29,117,310 common shares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Announces Effective Date for Share Consolidation

Pampa Metals Announces Effective Date for Share Consolidation

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQB:PMMCF) announces that, further to its news release of August 10, 2023, effective at the opening of trading on September 8, 2023 (the "Effective Date") the common shares of the Company (the "Shares") will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on a consolidated basis, with one post-consolidated Share outstanding for every 2.5 pre-consolidation Shares (the "Consolidation

As a result of the Consolidation, on the Effective Date, a total of approximately 29,117,310 Shares will be issued and outstanding, subject to adjustments for rounding, with approximately 13,221,894 Shares reserved for issuance. No fractional shares will be issued. The number of post-consolidated Shares to be received will be rounded up to the nearest whole number for fractions of 0.5 or greater or rounded down to the nearest whole number for fractions of less than 0.5.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dr. Jack Milton and the Fireweed Metals Team Receive the 2023 AME H.H. "Spud" Huestis Award

Dr. Jack Milton and the Fireweed Metals Team Receive the 2023 AME H.H. "Spud" Huestis Award

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE: M0G) is pleased to share that Dr. Jack Milton, VP Geology, and the Fireweed Team have been announced as the recipients of the prestigious 2023 Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) H.H. "Spud" Huestis Award for applying a combination of progressive and innovative prospecting techniques and geoscientific technologies leading to the discovery of Boundary West and the expansion of significant mineral resources at the Macmillan Pass ("Macpass") Project, Yukon.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Exceptional Operational and Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Exceptional Operational and Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

Highlights:

  • Completed 21,126 metres in 78 holes for the planned 20,000-metre drilling program in 2023.
  • Intersected high-grade nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium and platinum massive to semi-massive sulphides and wide disseminated sulphide mineralized zones, e.g.,
    • 10 metres grading 0.48% Ni, 1.48% Cu, 0.06% Co, 1.28g/t Pd and 0.06g/t Pt in hole FL23-481B.
    • 112.5 metres grading 0.16% Ni, 0.23% Cu, 0.02% Co, 0.35g/t Pd and 0.06g/t Pt in hole FL23-527B.
  • Expanded >3,000 metres in total of the main mineralized zones along the strike (1,600 m in West Zone and 1,400 m in East Zone); extended the satellite mineralized zones for 200-450 metres.
  • Adding results of 39,270 metres in 145 holes of new diamond drilling in 2021-23 to the project database for the completion of an updated Mineral Resources estimation.

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to report the operational and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining - Drill Program Update and Planned Alcona Phase II Drill Program

Heritage Mining - Drill Program Update and Planned Alcona Phase II Drill Program

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Further Extends Three Copper-Nickel-Cobalt-PGM Sulphide Mineralized Zones and Continues Unveiling Growth Potential at the Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Canadian North Resources Inc. Further Extends Three Copper-Nickel-Cobalt-PGM Sulphide Mineralized Zones and Continues Unveiling Growth Potential at the Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Highlights:

  • Three copper-nickel sulphide zones further extended along strike for: 200 m west of West Zone; 450 m of M-Zone, and 300 by 200 m of Anomaly-51 Zone;
  • Two new sulphide zones confirmed: northeast extension of Anomaly-51 Zone and south of Central Zone.
  • Significant (>3 – 15 metres) massive to semi-massive sulphides and widened (up to 112.5 metres) disseminated sulphide mineralized zones intersected:
    • 15.0 metres grading 0.36%Ni, 0.48% Cu, 0.05% Co, 0.70g/t Pd, 0.08g/t Pt and 0.06g/t Rh in FL23-527 hole.
    • 112.5 metres grading 0.16% Ni, 0.23% Cu, 0.02% Co, 0.35g/t Pd, 0.06g/t Pt and 0.02g/t Rh in FL23-527B hole.

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to report the return of assay results from 26 remaining holes drilled during the summer, which is the final portion of the 21,126-metre 2023 diamond drilling program completed at its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project ("Ferguson Lake Project") in Nunavut, Canada.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Receives Drill Permit and Outlines Proposed 2024 Drill Program on Davis Keays Eagle Vein

Fabled Copper Receives Drill Permit and Outlines Proposed 2024 Drill Program on Davis Keays Eagle Vein

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CNSX:FABL)(FRA:XZ7) announces that it has received its Mines Act Permit which entitles the Company to drill from 15 drill stations over a period of 2 years on the Muskwa Copper Project

The Muskwa Project is comprised of the Neil Property, the Toro Property and the Bronson Property located in northern British Columbia. The Neil Property area was granted the drilling permit and in particular the Davis Keays Eagle Vein area is the Company's first priority interest. See Figure 1 below.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Corp. and ArcWest Exploration Inc. Execute Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project Option and Joint Venture Agreement

Interra Copper Corp. and ArcWest Exploration Inc. Execute Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project Option and Joint Venture Agreement

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed its Option with ArcWest Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AWX) ("ArcWest"), for up to an 80% earn-in and joint venture agreement on ArcWest's Rip Copper-Molybdenum (Cu-Mo) Project ("Rip Project" or the "Project"), in central British Columbia, a prolific mining region on Canada's west coast. A technical presentation for Rip is available for download here.

The Rip Project comprises 2,309 ha and is located about 63 km south of Houston and 79 km southwest of Burns Lake in central British Columbia. The Rip Project is situated in Stikine Terrane in a prolific belt of Late Cretaceous (Bulkley Plutonic Suite) porphyry Cu-Mo deposits, which includes Imperial Metals' Huckleberry Mine, 33 km to the southwest and presently on care and maintenance. In addition to the Huckleberry Mine, the Bulkley porphyry belt includes the Whiting Creek, Poplar, Seel and Ox Cu-Mo (gold-silver) deposits. The fully permitted Rip Project is road accessible from either Houston or Burns Lake.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Pampa Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) – Trading Halt (2+2)

Encouraging Beneficiation Results for Rare Earth Element (REE) Clays at Point Kidman Prospect, East Laverton

Jeffreys Find Gold Mine - Stage One Reconciliation Total Surplus Cash to Auric $4.77 Million9,741 Ounces Produced

ALX Resources Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

Related News

Nickel Investing

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) – Trading Halt (2+2)

Battery Metals Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Viper Minerals Announces $5 Million LIFE Private Placement

Energy Investing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Critical Metals Investing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Energy Investing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Critical Metals Investing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

×