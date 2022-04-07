GamingInvesting News

Palaneum™ an immersive blockchain metaverse gaming experience, announces pre-sales of virtual land as part of their launch. Players can now pre-purchase grid-style plots in a variety of sizes and gain exclusive VIP access to free Palaneum Ape NFT airdrops and front-of-the-line options to land upgrades all within an exciting play-to-earn gaming ecosystem based on Web3, the next iteration of the internet. There are a limited number of plots available in the Palaneum community, the fastest growing metaverse on the Polygon blockchain that utilizes NFT virtual lands, artifacts, and custom land structures.

Metaverse Virtual Land Sale

Palaneum users can monetize their gaming hours by interacting with play-to-earn games, or by creating, buying, selling, and trading NFTs. Also, players who purchase virtual land will be able to build and create while monetizing the gaming experience and creating virtual content. Objects and items can be found by players in this virtual world, and higher-tier rewards can be unlocked. Once they are on the grid, players can establish virtual offices or stores for their real-life businesses, create free interactive experiences, and take part in other role-playing and social interaction in this virtual world.

Empire growth is the goal of land ownership in the Palaneum Metaverse ecosystem. 3D-styled plots of land are inspired by land regions of the United States , and pre-sales will begin with plots in the southeastern territories . With a total metaverse size of 100,000 plots of virtual land, only 10,000 will be available during the first round of pre-sales. This limited availability will protect the value of the virtual land. Palaneum virtual plot sizes include:

  • 200 Extra Large Estates – 24x24 – Reserved by Palaneum for the Game
  • 500 Large Estates – 12x12 – Reserved by Palaneum for Partners and Sponsors
  • 1,000 Medium Estates – 6x6
  • 10,000 Small Estates – 3x3
  • 17,660 Plots of Premium Land – 1x1
  • 70,640 Plots of Basic Land – 1x1

Sponsors can also advertise their brand name or logo on large blocks on this virtual land by getting an NFT for their brand, which will be encircled by premium 1x1 blocks. Pre-sale prices for plots of Basic Land (1X1) will start around $500 (350 MATIC) and increase based on virtual land size. Prices may fluctuate and are subject to market conditions and availability.

Being eco-friendly, ease-of-use and accessibility sets the Palaneum gaming experience apart from others in the Metaverse world. First-time users can quickly and easily connect a wallet to begin purchasing virtual land. Palaneum allows players, usually represented by avatars, to monetize their gaming experience and will also enable creators to generate revenue through royalties. Palaneum presale landowners will also have priority access to special drops and other perks.

Palaneum maintains an eco-friendly approach to gaming in the Metaverse. Operating on the Polygon blockchain gives players fast transaction speeds at low energy costs. "As the ultimate Polygon blockchain metaverse, we can protect our community from the higher gas costs of Bitcoin and Ethereum with the eco-friendly footprint of Polygon" said Will Jordan , Vice President of Sales and Marketing .

Buying and owning virtual land in the Metaverse is expected to become a profitable venture for many. Land prices have already increased in just a short amount of time, with Forbes noting that "Metaverse virtual land prices have grown considerably from an average of $100 per land in January 2021 to $15,000 in December 2021 ." Buying virtual land through the Palaneum pre-sale allows players to become part of a fast-growing community in the Metaverse, where they can create, explore, and interact. As the product is rolled out in phases, 12 unique user experiences are planned by Palaneum over roughly the next year, with the first experience planned for the summer of 2022. For inquiries, contact Palaneum on Discord .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Eliot Tubis and EJT Holdings Announce the Acquisition of the Grover Gaming Development Center in Greenville, North Carolina.

Eliot Tubis announced today that EJT Holdings has acquired the 12,000 square foot Grover Gaming Development Center at 1015 WH Smith Road in Greenville, North Carolina . Mr. Tubis commented, "Grover Gaming is one of the fastest growing companies in the USA and ranked second for the Best Place to Work by Glassdoor! We are proud to acquire this asset, and are amazed at Grover Gaming's success over the past few years."

Grover Gaming Development Center in Greenville, NC.

Mr. Tubis further elaborated, " Greenville, North Carolina , is a vibrant community which has been ranked as one of the best small cities in the USA for business and is the hub for medical care in eastern North Carolina . Greenville has also been listed as the #1 city for inbound growth. Our hope is to grow our footprint in this booming region over the coming years!"

Colleen Moore , Director of Acquisitions at EJT Holdings, commented, " Greenville is a thriving community, and we look forward to continue making investments here!"

EJT Holdings is the family office of Eliot Tubis, investing in public and private companies throughout the USA, with a focus on online-gaming, real estate, and growing restaurant brands through capital expansion plans and off-premise order management. OrderSolutions, an EJT Holdings investment, is one of the fastest growing partners of global restaurants brands and is focused on helping restaurants increase their off-premise business by centralizing their take out, pick-up, and catering orders while dramatically boosting revenues and profitability.

Esports Technologies Launches Odds and Modeling Feed Technology

Expands Wagering Offerings in Multiple Esports Titles and Betting Types

Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET, "Esports Technologies"), a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology, announced today the launch of its odds and modeling feed technology. The EBET feed will be integrated on BtoBet to power its esports products.

Welcome to NeroVerse -- The Hottest New Metaverse Gaming Project

After a lot of pre-launch buzz, NeroVerse is finally up and running, as the hottest new metaverse gaming project on the blockchain! The GamePower Network team behind NeroVerse is dedicated to providing users a gaming experience like no other, with inclusionary gameplay and constant adaptations based on user feedback. NeroVerse is here to show you the transformative power of blockchain gaming.

GamePower Network

What is NeroVerse?
NeroVerse is a metaverse of connected games, collectibles, and virtual experiences spanning across multiple blockchains. NeroVerse follows a free-to-play modality and aims to bridge the gap between metaverses for a cohesive gaming experience. The GamePower Network team envisages a future where NeroVerse allows gamers, developers, artists and NFT enthusiasts to build and foster communities of like-minded individuals. To unlock this future, it's important to lay the foundation by providing the highest quality virtual experience and available tools.

What are NFTs and how will they be used in NeroVerse?
Non-Fungible Tokens ( NFTs ) sound complicated at first, but they are actually very simple. An NFT is a certificate of ownership of a digital good that is intended to be made in a limited quantity. They offer gamers a real ownership stake in game worlds and create powerful connections between players and game publishers. Within NeroVerse , NFTs will be optional and allow players to curate their virtual experience through cosmetic items, avatars, pets, bots , and more!

Ready to learn more about our playable NeroVerse experiences? Visit our website today at https://www.neroverse.com/

About GamePower Network, LLC

GamePower Network is a decentralized game publishing platform that allows developers to publish and have control over their metaverse games and assets. NeroVerse is a metaverse of connected games, collectibles, and virtual experiences spanning across multiple blockchains. NeroVerse focuses on a free-to-play modality, where players own their assets and NFTs are optional. "We envisage the future possibilities for gaming and work tirelessly to bring this vision to fruition," claims Co-Founder and COO Michael Rochester . "We hope you join us on this journey!" For additional information, visit www.NeroVerse.com .

Vanta Leagues Partners with COPE to Help Parents Better Understand World of Esports

In the company's latest news, Vanta Leagues is excited to announce a partnership with COPE, Coalition of Parents in Esports.

Coalition of Parents in Esports is a 501c3 nonprofit with a mission to provide better information, resources, and support for gamers and their families and promote the positive aspects of gaming for recreational, educational, and career development of our youth.

MetaSyndicate brings a new utility to Ethereum's NFTs, Hold-to-Earn

MetaSyndicate is the first of its kind Ethereum Collection! To the extent that it joins the ranks of the world's premium NFT projects, standing tall alongside BAYC, Bored Ape, Crypto Punks, and Crypto Kitties.

MetaSyndicate, the hold-to-earn concept

MetaSyndicate is a robust ecosystem that enables its NFT Holders to thrive in the digital economy. Their education programs arm their members with tools for success, while other features include a treasury of high-yielding assets.

MetaSyndicate's advanced Hold-To-Earn (H2E) technology improves game development by expanding the rise of idle play.

"Our mission is to activate guilds of players, enable local communities, and reward users from anywhere. We're proud to be in the business of improving people's lives via philanthropy and financial opportunity."

The first MetaSyndicate guild starts with 345ETH funding. There are over 2,000+ gamers, also known as scholars, through MetaSyndicate partners that developed a self-paced autonomous system for testing upcoming P2E assets and improving current ones.

"We aim to bring all active gamers — more than 1 billion people across the world — into the P2E economy and together help shape the future of Web3 for the benefit of our holders and the entire ecosystem."

What is MetaSyndicate?

"We are committed to empowering our members to unleash their untapped potential. Fostering a safe and supportive online environment where they can practice and rehearse social interactions."

MetaSyndicate missions make the metaverse a safe, inclusive, and equitable space by aiming to award its players constant rewards through P2E assets. Building a large community of gamers and token holders, MetaSyndicate enables holders to benefit from decentralized finance (De-Fi) opportunities.

About MetaSyndicate

MetaSyndicate is a web 3.0 concept deeply inspired by Isaac Asimov's literary universe and The Foundation. It represents a collection of only 7777 NFTs meant to offer their holders a collective in-depth experience in the Hold-To-Earn metaverse.

IMPERIALS, SETTLERS, and SPACERS (The Syndicators) are randomly AI bred and brought to life through our minting phases.

Syndicate Treasury is an ever-growing community network of Syndicated projects pushing constant rewards back to the Syndicators.

MetaSyndicate NFTs holders can stake their NFTs in exchange for a native token $SYND unique to the project and used for many future utilities.

Join the MetaSyndicate Discord Community and the weekly Ask-Me-Anything live sessions to meet the team and become a Syndicator!

7777 limited supply at: www.metasyndicate.io

Discord: https://discord.gg/metasyndicate

Twitter: https://twitter.com/meta_syndicate

Medium: https://medium.com/metasyndicate

Tee Grizzley makes history by joining gaming lifestyle brand, XSET, LIVE in his GTA RP Server Grizzley World

XSET and Tee Grizzley announced Partnership on Tee Grizzley's Grand Theft Auto Roleplay Server

XSET the world's fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization, announced today an exclusive partnership with Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley. As a part of this partnership, Grizzley and XSET will join forces to invite ex-convicts to join the Grizzley Gang and play in Grizzley World RP, Grizzley's customized Grand Theft Auto roleplay server. The partnership was announced on Tee Grizzley's Grand Theft Auto Server, making history by being the first talent that has ever joined a gaming organization live in-game.

