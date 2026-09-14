PAK LITHIUM PROJECT SELECTED FOR CANADA INVESTMENT SUMMIT PROSPECTUS AND ONLY LITHIUM PROJECT INCLUDED IN ONTARIO'S DEAL BOOK

Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL,OTC:LITOF) (OTCQB: LITOF) (FRA: HL2) ("Frontier" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the PAK Lithium Project (the "Project") has been featured in both the Canada Investment Summit Prospectus and Ontario's Deal Book ("Deal Book"), highlighting the Project among strategic Canadian investment opportunities being showcased to global institutional investors.
The Company's PAK Lithium Project was selected for inclusion in the Canada Investment Summit Prospectus, which was distributed to participants of the inaugural Canada Investment Summit (the "Summit"). Announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Summit is being hosted by the Government of Canada in partnership with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board, and will take place in Toronto, Ontario on September 14–15, 2026.
The Canada Investment Summit Prospectus features 167 investment opportunities across eight sectors, including 63 projects in the Minerals and Metals category. Frontier's PAK Lithium Project is among a limited number of lithium projects identified in the Prospectus, further highlighting the strategic importance of domestic lithium supply within Canada's critical minerals sector. Read more about the Summit here.
In addition, the PAK Lithium Project is also featured in Ontario's Deal Book, a collection of 15 major investment opportunities highlighted by the Province of Ontario during the Summit. According to Premier Doug Ford, the Deal Book includes projects spanning critical minerals and mining, energy production and transmission, advanced manufacturing and artificial intelligence. Frontier's PAK Lithium Project was one of only six mining and critical minerals projects included in the publication and the only lithium project featured among the 15 investment opportunities presented. Read more about the Deal Book here.
"We are pleased to see the PAK Lithium Project recognized in both the Canada Investment Summit Prospectus and Ontario's Deal Book," said Trevor Walker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Frontier Lithium. "Together with the Project's advancement through the One Project One Process framework and the growing focus on enabling infrastructure, this recognition demonstrates meaningful alignment between federal and provincial priorities. Institutional investors have consistently emphasized the importance of visible government support and infrastructure planning. These developments help establish the conditions needed to attract private capital and advance a secure, domestic lithium supply chain."
The PAK Lithium Project is one of Canada's most advanced lithium development projects and is being advanced with the objective of producing battery-grade lithium chemicals for the North American electric vehicle and energy storage markets. Frontier continues to advance permitting, infrastructure, engineering and financing activities as it progresses toward a final investment decision and the development of an integrated lithium mine and conversion facility in northwestern Ontario.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Trevor Walker
Chief Executive Officer and President
About Frontier Lithium
Frontier Lithium Inc. is a pre-production mining company with an objective to become a strategic and integrated supplier of premium spodumene concentrates as well as battery-grade lithium salts to the growing electric vehicle and energy storage markets in North America. The Company's PAK Lithium Project maintains the largest land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.
About the PAK Lithium Project
The PAK Lithium Project is a fully integrated critical minerals initiative in Ontario, developing North America's highest-grade known lithium resource. Operated as a joint venture between Frontier Lithium (92.5%) and Mitsubishi Corporation (7.5%), the Project is advancing in parallel with a mine and mill and a downstream conversion facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario, both key to supporting a secure domestic lithium supply for the clean energy transition. A 2025 Mine and Mill Feasibility Study (FS), prepared by DRA Americas Inc. and entitled National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report FS PAK Lithium Project, Mine and Mill, outlines a 31-year Project life with an after-tax net present value of C$932 million at an 8% discount rate and an after-tax internal rate of return of 17.9%. These results were disclosed in a press release dated May 28, 2025, and the accompanying technical report was filed on July 9, 2025 on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Summit and Deal Book, capital requirements and private and/or public financing initiatives, estimated mineral resources, estimated capital costs to construct mine facilities, estimated operating costs, the duration of payback periods, estimated amounts of future production, estimated cash flows, net present value, the FS and an updated feasibility study and statements that address future production, resource and reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects, including but not limited to capital and operating costs, timelines, internal rates of return, and project development milestones.
Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include: market prices for commodities, increases in capital or operating costs, construction risks, availability of infrastructure including roads, regulatory and permitting risks, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, financing costs, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, please review the Company's public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Frontier Lithium Inc.
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