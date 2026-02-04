OXB Signs New Multi-Year Commercial Supply Agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb

  • OXB to become commercial manufacturer of lentiviral vectors for Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) CAR-T programmes
  • Multi-year agreement with five-year initial term and option to extend

Oxford, UK 4 February 2026: OXB (LSE: OXB), a global quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO, today announces it has expanded its strategic partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb ("BMS") (NYSE: BMY), signing a new Commercial Supply Agreement (CSA) for the manufacture and supply of lentiviral vectors for BMS' CAR-T programmes.

This expanded partnership builds on the existing relationship with Bristol Myers Squibb, originally announced in March 2020.

Under the new agreement, OXB is expected to commence commercial manufacturing in 2026, subject to regulatory approval of the relevant CAR-T products. Manufacturing will take place at OXB's facilities in Oxford, UK, and Durham NC, US.

The CSA is expected to generate meaningful multi-year revenue and supports the Company's existing medium-term financial guidance, demonstrating further successful execution of OXB's focused cell and gene therapy CDMO strategy.

Dr Sebastien Ribault, Chief Business Officer of OXB, commented: "The transition from clinical to commercial manufacturing with BMS marks an important milestone for both companies. Having supported these potentially life-saving CAR-T programmes through development, we are confident in their commercial success and look forward to continuing our partnership with BMS. This long-term commitment underlines our excellent revenue visibility, reflects our strong track record, and demonstrates continued successful execution of our strategy as a leading cell and gene therapy CDMO."

Chris Holt, Vice President, Cell Therapy Vector and External Manufacturing Operations, Bristol Myers Squibb, added: "OXB has been an excellent manufacturing partner supporting our CAR-T cell therapy programmes through clinical development. This expanded agreement reflects our confidence in their world-class capabilities and proven expertise in delivering high-quality, commercial-grade viral vectors. As we advance our innovative CAR-T therapies toward patients, this strategic partnership ensures reliable, scalable manufacturing capacity to meet commercial demand."

-Ends-

About OXB

OXB (LSE: OXB) is a global quality and innovation-led contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) in cell and gene therapy with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, OXB has 30 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of cell and gene therapies. OXB collaborates with some of the world's most innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, providing viral vector development and manufacturing expertise in lentivirus, adeno-associated virus (AAV), adenovirus and other viral vector types. OXB's world-class capabilities range from early-stage development to commercialisation. These capabilities are supported by robust quality-assurance systems, analytical methods and depth of regulatory expertise.

OXB offers a vast number of technologies for viral vector manufacturing, including a 4th generation lentiviral vector system (the TetraVecta™ system), a dual-plasmid system for AAV production, suspension and perfusion process using process enhancers and stable producer and packaging cell lines.

OXB, a FTSE250 and FTSE4Good constituent, is headquartered in Oxford, UK. It has development and manufacturing facilities across Oxfordshire, UK, Lyon and Strasbourg, France, Bedford MA and Durham NC, US. Learn more at www.oxb.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.


