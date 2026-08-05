OUTCROP SILVER REPORTS HIGH-GRADE SILVER-GOLD INTERCEPTS FROM MORENA AND AGUILAR DRILLING

OUTCROP SILVER REPORTS HIGH-GRADE SILVER-GOLD INTERCEPTS FROM MORENA AND AGUILAR DRILLING

Drilling at Morena Target Intercepts 0.71 Metres Grading 2,559 g/t AgEq (1,646 g/t Ag and 10.35 g/t Au) and 1.74 Metres Grading 646 g/t AgEq (488 g/t Ag and 1.79 g/t Au)

Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (TSX: OCG) (OTCQX: OCGSF) (DE: MRG) ("Outcrop Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from recent drilling at the Morena and Aguilar targets, on the Company's flagship Santa Ana silver-gold project in Colombia. New drilling completed at Morena since the discovery announced July 22, 2025, returned a narrow high-grade intercept in hole DH613 and a broader intercept in hole DH601. At the Aguilar target, drilling in the northern sector continued to intersect mineralization within the Aguilar, Aguilar N, and associated splay structures previously reported in the Company's news release dated June 3, 2026.

These results have been incorporated into the Company's geological model, positioning Morena as an additional target expected to contribute contained ounces in the Company's anticipated upcoming mineral resource estimate ("MRE") update. The Company expects the new MRE to be announced in September 2026.

Highlights

  • Hole DH613 intersected 0.71 metres ("m") (0.34 m estimated true width ("ETW")) grading 1,646 g/t Ag and 10.35 g/t Au (2,559 g/t silver-equivalent1 ("AgEq")) at Morena, including 0.41 m (0.20 m ETW) grading 2,839 g/t Ag and 17.72 g/t Au (4,403 g/t AgEq).
  • Hole DH601 intersected 1.74 m (1.42 m ETW) grading 488 g/t Ag and 1.79 g/t Au (646 g/t AgEq) at Morena, including 0.30 m (0.24 m ETW) grading 974 g/t Ag and 6.23 g/t Au (1,524 g/t AgEq) and 0.30 m (0.24 m ETW) grading 1,464 g/t Ag and 2.61 g/t Au (1,694 g/t AgEq).
  • Hole DH631 intersected 0.30 m (0.19 m ETW) grading 1,554 g/t Ag and 5.44 g/t Au (2,033 g/t AgEq) within the Aguilar N structure.
  • Hole DH628 intersected 2.21 m (1.04 m ETW) grading 103 g/t Ag and 1.42 g/t Au (229 g/t AgEq) within the principal Aguilar structure, including 0.30 m (0.14 m ETW) grading 440 g/t Ag and 6.73 g/t Au (1,034 g/t AgEq).

"Since the initial discovery at Morena in 2025, we have continued to advance our geological understanding of this target," commented Carlos Torres, Vice President of Exploration. "Morena remains a smaller structure relative to the 1.6 km long Aguilar structure, but the results obtained over the past year, including these latest high-grade intercepts, support its inclusion as an additional contributor to our upcoming mineral resource estimate. At the Aguilar target, drilling in the northern sector continues to confirm and extend the structures identified in our June 2026 release, while results from the southern extension are prompting us to refine our geological interpretation of that portion of the system."

Hole ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Interval
(m)

Estimated
True Width
(m)

Ag 
g/t

Au
g/t

AgEq
g/t

Vein

DH588

294.07

294.73

0.66

0.44

180

1.11

279

Morena

DH595

Weakly Mineralized

Morena

DH598

233.04

233.53

0.49

0.17

173

0.19

189

Morena

DH601

388.11

389.85

1.74

1.42

488

1.79

646

Morena

Including

388.11

388.41

0.30

0.24

974

6.23

1,524

Morena

and

389.55

389.85

0.30

0.24

1,464

2.61

1,694

Morena

DH607

Weakly Mineralized

Morena

DH613

383.55

384.26

0.71

0.34

1,646

10.35

2,559

Morena

Including

383.55

383.96

0.41

0.20

2,839

17.72

4,403

Morena

DH613

397.14

397.55

0.41

0.20

127

0.86

203

Splay

DH619

Weakly Mineralized

Morena

DH625

Weakly Mineralized

Morena

DH633

Weakly Mineralized

Morena

DH636

471.47

472.46

0.99

0.49

78

0.37

111

Morena

DH643

86.76

87.25

0.49

0.44

196

0.26

219

Morena

DH644

Weakly Mineralized

Morena

DH646

Weakly Mineralized

Morena

DH649

Weakly Mineralized

Morena

Table 1. Drill hole assay results reported in this release from the Morena vein system. Weakly Mineralized result means an intercept lower than 100 g/t AgEq1

This release reports assay results from 14 holes drilled at Morena beyond hole DH479, the last hole included in the Company's prior update on the target. Morena lies along a structural trend interpreted to run parallel to, and southeast of, the Aguilar-Jimenez-Guadual trend, one of the principal mineralized corridors within the Santa Ana district.

Following the initial discovery in mid-2025, the Company's technical team refined its structural interpretation of the Morena target, which guided the design of the subsequent drilling program. Of the 14 holes reported, six intersected mineralized intervals within the Morena structure, most notably hole DH613. The remaining eight drill holes intercepted the vein structure but returned weakly mineralized results below the Company's mineralization threshold (100 g/t AgEq). Rather than indicating an absence of mineralization, these intercepts confirm the structural continuity of Morena and contribute additional data on its extension and geometry, information that remains essential to the Company's ongoing interpretation of the system, consistent with the discontinuous, shoot-controlled style of mineralization observed elsewhere within the district.

Morena remains smaller in scale than the 1.6 km long Aguilar vein system; however, the results obtained to date support its inclusion in the Company's anticipated upcoming MRE update. Work on the MRE update is well underway with results expected to be announced in September 2026.

Figure 1. Plan view of the Morena target showing the drill holes reported in this release (Table 1). Coordinates are in the UTM system, zone 18N, and WGS84 projection.

Figure 2. Geological cross-section A showing Morena vein. Lengths are downhole and do not represent estimated true widths.

Hole ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Interval
(m)

Estimated
True
Width (m)

Ag 
g/t

Au
g/t

AgEq
g/t

Vein

DH627

234.61

235

0.39

0.28

130

0.35

161

Aguilar

DH627

259.57

259.87

0.30

0.21

205

0.28

230

Splay

DH628

205.19

205.53

0.34

0.23

58

1.20

164

Splay

DH628

287.79

290

2.21

1.04

103

1.42

229

Aguilar

Including

287.79

288.09

0.30

0.14

440

6.73

1034

Aguilar

DH629

Weakly Mineralized

Aguilar NEE

DH629

Weakly Mineralized

Aguilar NEW

DH631

Weakly Mineralized

Aguilar NEE

DH631

124.22

124.52

0.30

0.19

1554

5.44

2033

Aguilar N

DH632

101.42

101.81

0.39

0.22

381

4.69

795

Aguilar N

DH632

201.8

202.41

0.61

0.60

493

4.02

848

Aguilar

DH634

Weakly Mineralized

Aguilar NEE

DH634

Weakly Mineralized

Aguilar NEW

DH635

153.42

153.72

0.30

0.14

452

1.52

586

Aguilar N

DH635

215.67

215.98

0.31

0.19

264

6.06

799

Splay

DH638

118.76

119.06

0.30

0.22

255

7.69

934

Splay

DH638

Weakly Mineralized

Aguilar

DH639

128.67

129.37

0.70

0.67

285

1.59

425

Aguilar NEW

DH641

Weakly Mineralized

Aguilar NEE

DH641

Weakly Mineralized

Aguilar NEW

DH641

276.5

278.25

1.75

1.45

234

0.79

303

Aguilar N

Including

277.16

277.54

0.38

0.32

486

1.58

626

Aguilar

DH642

Weakly Mineralized

Aguilar

DH647

Weakly Mineralized

Aguilar NEE

DH647

217.57

217.87

0.30

0.30

173

1.89

340

Aguilar

Table 2. Drill hole assay results reported in this release from the Aguilar vein system. Weakly Mineralized result means an intercept lower than 100 g/t AgEq1

Figure 3. Plan view of the Aguilar target showing the drill holes reported in this release (Table 2). Coordinates are in the UTM system, zone 18N, and WGS84 projection.

This release also reports assay results from 12 holes drilled in the northern sector of Aguilar, testing the principal Aguilar structure together with the Aguilar N, splays, Aguilar NEE, and Aguilar NEW structures previously reported in the Company's news release dated June 3, 2026. Nine of the 12 holes intersected mineralized intervals, with the most notable result returned in hole DH631, which intersected 0.30 m grading 1,554 g/t Ag and 5.44 g/t Au (2,033 g/t AgEq) within the Aguilar N structure. Additional mineralized intervals were confirmed within the principal Aguilar structure (hole DH628) and within splay structures associated with the system (holes DH635 and DH638). These results are consistent with the structural configuration previously interpreted for the system and confirm continuity of mineralization within the Aguilar and Aguilar N structures along the northern sector of the target. The Aguilar NEE and Aguilar NEW structures, identified for the first time in the Company's June 2026 release, returned predominantly weakly mineralized results in this phase of drilling; these intercepts provide additional structural and geometric information that will be incorporated into the Company's ongoing interpretation of these newly recognized structures.

Figure 4. Geological cross-section B showing Aguilar vein system. Lengths are downhole and do not represent estimated true widths.

Figure 5. Geological cross-section C showing Aguilar vein system. Lengths are downhole and do not represent estimated true widths.

Hole ID

Hole Code

Easting
(m)

Northing
(m)

Elevation
(m)

Depth
(m)

Azimuth
(º)

Dip
(º)

DH588

SAMOR26DH588

504710.802

561587.777

936.533

325.83

116

-71

DH595

SAMOR26DH595

504877.882

561627.882

969.873

175.56

105

-45

DH598

SAMOR26DH598

504878.816

561629.374

970.012

246.27

79

-73

DH601

SAMOR26DH601

504773.683

561789.993

983.143

405.38

131

-62

DH607

SAMOR26DH607

504774.072

561791.047

983.560

390.44

109

-57

DH613

SAMOR26DH613

504710.952

561588.103

936.471

405.68

87

-81

DH619

SAMOR25DH619

504709.734

561587.116

936.970

436.47

152

-85

DH625

SAMOR26DH625

504735.190

561682.620

977.520

438.45

112

-73

DH627

SAAG26DH627

503598.570

561217.485

1018.593

260.17

122

-81

DH628

SAAG26DH628

503598.679

561217.365

1018.632

308.45

0

-90

DH629

SAAG26DH629

503899.454

561553.454

938.825

162.20

239

-65

DH631

SAAG26DH631

503899.760

561553.880

939.100

190.19

272

-84

DH632

SAAG26DH632

503773.653

561287.894

993.531

225.30

139

-78

DH633

SAMOR26DH633

504734.594

561682.098

977.366

359.96

103

-57

DH634

SAAG26DH634

503899.760

561553.880

939.100

212.14

38

-69

DH635

SAAG26DH635

503773.614

561291.179

993.745

246.27

224

-82

DH636

SAMOR26DH636

504772.394

561790.150

983.566

514.80

107

-68

DH638

SAAG26DH638

503604.038

561236.885

1008.229

310.74

105

-87

DH639

SAAG26DH639

503982.883

561670.656

928.105

150.90

162

-55

DH641

SAAG26DH641

503942.171

561715.938

936.771

307.00

157

-60

DH642

SAAG26DH642

503602.760

561237.170

1008.890

350.12

285

-86

DH643

SAMOR26DH643

504905.967

561600.870

965.589

201.77

130

-45

DH644

SAMOR26DH644

504904.939

561602.640

965.970

222.80

130

-69

DH646

SAMOR26DH646

504969.750

561722.950

946.860

199.66

140

-45

DH647

SAAG26DH647

503942.837

561717.403

936.856

240.30

114

-63

DH649

SAMOR26DH649

504967.923

561724.391

949.031

181.87

87

-45

DH651

SAMOR26DH651

505205.283

562010.383

992.197

186.53

130

-45

Table 3. Collar and survey table for drill holes and exploratory trenches reported and referred to in this release. All coordinates are UTM system, Zone 18N, and WGS84 projection.

Qualified Person

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Carlos Torres, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Outcrop Silver and the Qualified Person for exploration at the Santa Ana Project, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

1Silver Equivalent

Metal prices used for equivalent calculations were US$2,760/oz for gold, and US$32/oz for silver. Metallurgical recoveries based on Outcrop Silver's metallurgical test work are 98.5% for gold and 96.3% for silver (see news release dated June 25, 2024). The equivalency formula is as follows:

Silver Equivalency

QA/QC

Outcrop Silver applied its standard protocols for sampling and assay for exploration activities. Core diameter is a mix of HTW and NTW, depending on the drill hole depth. Diamond drill core boxes were photographed, sawed, sampled, and tagged. Samples were bagged, tagged, and packaged for shipment by truck from Santa Ana's core logging facilities in Falan, Colombia to the Actlabs certified sample preparation facility in Medellin, Colombia. Actlabs is an accredited laboratory independent of the Company. HTW/NTW core is sawn with one-half shipped. Samples delivered to Actlabs were AA assayed on Au, Ag, Pb, and Zn at Medellin using 1A2Au, 1A3Au, Multi-elements AR (Ag Cu Pb Zn), and Code 8 methods. Then, samples were sent to Actlabs Canada in Ancaster, Ontario, for ICP multi-elemental analysis under code 1E3. In line with QA/QC best practices, blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials are inserted into the sample stream at approximately 3 control samples every 20 samples to monitor laboratory performance. A comparison of control samples and their standard deviations indicates acceptable assay accuracy and no detectable contamination. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security, and assaying. The samples are analyzed for gold and silver using a standard fire assay on a 30-gram sample with a gravimetric finish for over-limits. Multi-element geochemistry was determined by ICP-MS using either aqua regia or four acid digestions. Crush rejects, pulps, and the remaining core are stored in a secured facility at Santa Ana for future assay verification.

About Santa Ana

The 100% owned Santa Ana project spans over 28,000 hectares within the Mariquita District, encompassing both titles and applications, and is recognized as the largest and highest-grade primary silver district in Colombia, with mining records dating back to 1585.

Santa Ana's maiden resource estimate, detailed in the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Santa Ana Property Mineral Resource Estimate," dated June 8, 2023, prepared by AMC Mining Consultants, indicates an estimated indicated resource of 1,226 thousand tonnes containing 24.2 million ounces silver equivalent1 at a grade of 614 grams per tonne and an inferred resource of 966 thousand tonnes containing 13.5 million ounces at a grade of 435 grams per tonne of silver equivalent1. The identified resources span seven major vein systems that include multiple parallel veins and mineralized shoots: Santa Ana (San Antonio, Roberto Tovar, San Juan shoots); La Porfia (La Ivana); El Dorado (El Dorado, La Abeja shoots); Paraiso (Megapozo); Las Maras; Los Naranjos, and La Isabela.

The current drill campaign has extended known mineralization and tested additional target areas within the 17-kilometre-long fully permitted mineralized corridor at the Santa Ana Project. Since the start of the current campaign, drilling has confirmed mineralization in six vein systems – Aguilar, Jimenez, La Ye, Los Mangos, Guadual, and Morena – through a combination of step-out, testing, and delineation drilling. The results from these programs are being incorporated into updated geological interpretations and three dimensional models. They will support ongoing drilling activities and the preparation of the next mineral resource update.

About Outcrop Silver

Outcrop Silver is a leading explorer and developer focused on advancing its flagship Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia. Leveraging a disciplined and seasoned team of professionals with decades of experience in the region, Outcrop Silver is dedicated to expanding current mineral resources through strategic exploration initiatives and advancing the Santa Ana project towards production.

At the core of our operations is a commitment to responsible mining practices and community engagement, underscoring our approach to sustainable development. Our expertise in navigating complex geological and market conditions enables us to consistently identify and capitalize on opportunities that enhance shareholder value. With a deep understanding of the Colombian mining landscape and a proven track record of successful exploration, Outcrop Silver is well-positioned to transform the Santa Ana project into a significant silver producer, making a positive contribution to the local economy and setting new standards in the mining industry.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Rob Bruggeman
Chief Executive Officer
bruggeman@outcropsilver.com
www.outcropsilver.com 

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "potential," "we believe," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Outcrop Silver to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: statements relating to the anticipated impact of the drilling results on actual potential at the Santa Ana Project; the timing and completion of the updated MRE;  the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, capital expenditures and other costs, financing and additional capital requirements, completion of due diligence, general economic, market and business conditions, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, political uncertainties, and the state of the securities markets generally. Although management of Outcrop Silver has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Outcrop Silver will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference.

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SOURCE Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation

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